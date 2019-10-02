Godsey & Gibb Associates Has Boosted Its Dominion Energy (D) Position; New Mountain Finance (NMFC) Sentiment Is 1.17

New Mountain Finance Corp (NMFC) investors sentiment decreased to 1.17 in 2019 Q2. It’s down -0.87, from 2.04 in 2019Q1. The ratio fall, as 49 active investment managers increased or opened new holdings, while 42 sold and reduced stock positions in New Mountain Finance Corp. The active investment managers in our database now have: 25.50 million shares, down from 25.75 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of active investment managers holding New Mountain Finance Corp in top ten holdings decreased from 2 to 1 for a decrease of 1. Sold All: 10 Reduced: 32 Increased: 29 New Position: 20.

Godsey & Gibb Associates increased Dominion Energy Inc (D) stake by 5.06% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired 9,423 shares as Dominion Energy Inc (D)’s stock declined 3.69%. The Godsey & Gibb Associates holds 195,829 shares with $15.14 million value, up from 186,406 last quarter. Dominion Energy Inc now has $64.40 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.31% or $1.06 during the last trading session, reaching $80.16. About 1.28M shares traded. Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) has risen 4.35% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.35% the S&P500. Some Historical D News: 28/03/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: Dominion Energy Rtgs Unafctd By Equity Issuance; 21/03/2018 – Georgia Public Service Commission Approves Dominion Energy-SCANA Combination; 06/04/2018 – DOMINION SUSPENDS DIGITAL DATA INTERCHANGE PROVIDED BY LATITUDE; 27/04/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY INC D.N REAFFIRMS FY 2018 OPER SHR VIEW $3.80 TO $4.25; 29/03/2018 – SCG: ” … slashing the nuclear charges, even temporarily, could cause Dominion Energy to drop its $14.6 billion offer to buy SCANA. Dominion CEO Thomas Farrell threatened to do just that earlier Wednesday if the Senate passed a rate cut; 04/05/2018 – DOMINION SUPPLY HEADER GAS PROJECT W.VA. CONSTRUCTION APPROVED; 27/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY INC – PRESENTLY ENGAGED IN A REVIEW OF OPTIONS FOR DM; 30/05/2018 – NEW DEAL: Dominion Energy 300m WNG 10Y; IPT +145-150; 25/04/2018 – Dominion Energy’s Project Plant It!® Notches Half-Million Milestone in 2018; 27/03/2018 – Dominion Energy Reaffirmed Intent to Increase Dividend by 10 %/Share Annually Through 2020

Among 2 analysts covering Dominion Energy (NYSE:D), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Dominion Energy has $8100 highest and $78 lowest target. $79.50’s average target is -0.82% below currents $80.16 stock price. Dominion Energy had 7 analyst reports since April 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) earned “Neutral” rating by Credit Suisse on Friday, April 12. Morgan Stanley maintained Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) on Wednesday, August 7 with “Equal-Weight” rating.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.42 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.94, from 2.36 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 43 investors sold D shares while 280 reduced holdings. 82 funds opened positions while 376 raised stakes. 507.39 million shares or 1.91% more from 497.88 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Beacon Finance Group invested in 1.37% or 103,872 shares. Stifel Fincl reported 0.16% of its portfolio in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Cibc Asset Mgmt stated it has 191,611 shares. Public Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio owns 478,944 shares. Ogorek Anthony Joseph Adv accumulated 100 shares. Optimum Investment Advisors owns 1,750 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Old Dominion Mngmt holds 3.04% or 113,541 shares in its portfolio. Connor Clark And Lunn Investment Mgmt reported 0.08% stake. California State Teachers Retirement holds 0.2% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) or 1.29M shares. Tortoise Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 3,842 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt reported 47,104 shares. Guardian Life Of America stated it has 2,305 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. California-based Parallax Volatility Advisers Ltd Partnership has invested 0% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Cullinan Inc holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) for 9,698 shares. 209,634 are held by State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue.

Since September 13, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $1.69 million activity. Another trade for 21,400 shares valued at $1.69M was bought by SZYMANCZYK MICHAEL E.

Round Table Services Llc holds 6.61% of its portfolio in New Mountain Finance Corporation for 1.53 million shares. Muzinich & Co. Inc. owns 860,860 shares or 2.5% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Partners Group Holding Ag has 1.36% invested in the company for 791,543 shares. The Illinois-based West Family Investments Inc. has invested 0.97% in the stock. Beck Capital Management Llc, a Texas-based fund reported 92,533 shares.

New Mountain Finance Corporation is a Business Development Company specializing in investments in middle market companies and debt securities at various levels of the capital structure, including first and second lien debt, unsecured notes, bonds, and mezzanine securities. The company has market cap of $1.16 billion. It invests in various industries that include software, education, business services, distribution and logistics, federal services, healthcare services and products, healthcare facilities, energy, media, consumer and industrial services, healthcare Information Technology, Information Technology and services, specialty chemicals and materials, telecommunication, retail, and power generation. It has a 12.06 P/E ratio. It seeks to invest in United States.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 6 buys, and 0 insider sales for $297,736 activity.