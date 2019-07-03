Godsey & Gibb Associates Lifted Its Chevron New (CVX) Holding; Moneta Group Investment Advisors Has Lifted Apple (AAPL) Stake

Godsey & Gibb Associates increased Chevron Corp New (CVX) stake by 7.59% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired 8,941 shares as Chevron Corp New (CVX)’s stock rose 2.15%. The Godsey & Gibb Associates holds 126,783 shares with $15.62M value, up from 117,842 last quarter. Chevron Corp New now has $234.97 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.34% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $123.35. About 2.55M shares traded. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 6.33% since July 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.76% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 26/03/2018 – CHEVRON CORP’S CVX.N JOHNSON SAYS DID NOT HAVE A LOT OF ‘TRAPPED CASH’ OVERSEAS BEFORE U.S. TAX OVERHAUL; 27/04/2018 – CHEVRON CORP CVX.N CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER PAT YARRINGTON EXPECTS WHEATSTONE TRAIN 2 TO BE PRODUCING LATER IN SECOND QUARTER; 27/04/2018 – Chevron reported earnings of $1.90 per share, compared with $1.48 forecast by Thomson Reuters; 05/03/2018 – CERAWEEK – OIL MAJORS OPERATING IN BOTH OPEC COUNTRIES AND U.S. SHALE FIELDS SHOULD ‘TAKE SOME RESPONSIBILITIES’ IN TERMS OF OIL PRICE STABILITY -NIGERIAN ENERGY MINISTER; 19/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 04/19/2018 02:20 PM; 03/04/2018 – INTERVIEW-Guyana weighs new offer of deep and shallow waters oil blocks; 06/04/2018 – Chevron seeks extension of Rokan block contract in Indonesia beyond 2021; 09/04/2018 – CALIFORNIA RESOURCES – DEAL INCLUDES CHEVRON’S NON-OPERATED WORKING INTERESTS RANGING BETWEEN 20% TO 22% IN DIFFERENT HORIZONS WITHIN ELK HILLS FIELD; 27/04/2018 – CHEVRON CORP – INTERNATIONAL DOWNSTREAM OPERATIONS EARNED $286 MILLION IN FIRST QUARTER 2018, COMPARED WITH $457 MILLION A YEAR EARLIER; 17/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 04/17/2018 07:27 PM

Moneta Group Investment Advisors Llc increased Apple Inc (AAPL) stake by 176.59% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Moneta Group Investment Advisors Llc acquired 51,607 shares as Apple Inc (AAPL)’s stock rose 12.19%. The Moneta Group Investment Advisors Llc holds 80,832 shares with $4.77 million value, up from 29,225 last quarter. Apple Inc now has $940.51 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.83% or $1.68 during the last trading session, reaching $204.41. About 11.12M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 1.47% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.96% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 02/05/2018 – Rival Apple Music also said last month that it had 40 million paid subscribers, hinting at its fast growth; 12/03/2018 – Samsung Close Behind Apple in Reliability According to Latest RESCUECOM Report; 20/04/2018 – Weak guidance from a top Apple supplier Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing, and the likely knock-on effect to 3-D sensing technology maker AMS, suggests Apple is not buying components for the iPhone X; 07/05/2018 – Apple Needs an 8.6% Rally to Reach $1 Trillion Milestone; 30/04/2018 – Apple’s Earnings: iPhone Numbers Just Keep Coming Down — Barron’s Blog; 07/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS THERE WILL ALWAYS BE THOSE SEEKING UNFAIR TRADE ADVANTAGES, BUT “THE WORLD WILL NOT DO SOMETHING STUPID”; 27/03/2018 – APPLE: NEW IPAD SUPPORTS APPLE PENCIL STYLUS; 22/03/2018 – Apple, Google, IBM CEOs Head to China With Trade War Brewing; 27/03/2018 – Techmeme: Source: Apple hasn’t met with Indian govt to discuss anti-spam iOS app since Nov, despite allegedly agreeing in Oct t; 17/04/2018 – Activist investor Jana hired staff for new socially responsible fund

Among 27 analysts covering Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL), 16 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 10 Hold. Therefore 59% are positive. Apple had 70 analyst reports since January 30, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Canaccord Genuity maintained Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) rating on Wednesday, May 1. Canaccord Genuity has “Buy” rating and $24500 target. The stock of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has “Reduce” rating given on Wednesday, April 10 by HSBC. The rating was maintained by Nomura on Wednesday, January 30 with “Neutral”. Monness maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Friday, March 22 report. The stock has “Buy” rating by Evercore on Thursday, June 20. Piper Jaffray maintained Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) rating on Monday, March 25. Piper Jaffray has “Buy” rating and $201 target. The stock of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) earned “Buy” rating by Cascend Securities on Thursday, June 20. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, January 30 by Citigroup. Macquarie Research maintained it with “Hold” rating and $149 target in Tuesday, February 26 report. The stock of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) earned “Hold” rating by Wells Fargo on Tuesday, March 26.

Moneta Group Investment Advisors Llc decreased Spdr Barclays Capital Short Term Corp Bd (SCPB) stake by 13,562 shares to 178,789 valued at $5.46M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Ishares Core Msci Emerging Mkts (IEMG) stake by 1.29M shares and now owns 16,438 shares. Bank Amer Corp Com (NYSE:BAC) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tudor Investment Et Al holds 39,108 shares or 0.31% of its portfolio. Supplemental Annuity Collective Tru Of Nj invested in 34,000 shares or 2.87% of the stock. Raab And Moskowitz Asset Management owns 25,378 shares for 2.2% of their portfolio. First Bancorp accumulated 1.62% or 55,381 shares. London Of Virginia invested in 4.1% or 2.52 million shares. Veritable LP stated it has 239,108 shares or 0.91% of all its holdings. Beck Mack And Oliver Lc holds 0.28% or 41,277 shares. Osterweis Mngmt Inc, California-based fund reported 9,447 shares. Gyroscope Cap Management Grp Ltd Com reported 0.77% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Rock Point Advisors Ltd Liability invested in 5.91% or 66,132 shares. Buckhead Cap Limited Liability Co has 2.26% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Moreover, Wedge Cap L LP Nc has 0.01% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Aviance Cap Ltd Com invested in 0.11% or 3,772 shares. Annex Advisory Service Limited Liability Com has invested 0.93% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Kazazian Asset Mngmt Ltd invested in 8.8% or 33,369 shares.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $255,087 activity. LEVINSON ARTHUR D sold $255,087 worth of stock or 1,521 shares.

Among 10 analysts covering Chevron (NYSE:CVX), 7 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 70% are positive. Chevron had 19 analyst reports since January 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) on Monday, June 24 with “Buy” rating. On Monday, April 15 the stock rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Buy”. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Wednesday, March 6 by Bank of America. Societe Generale maintained Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) rating on Wednesday, March 20. Societe Generale has “Buy” rating and $142 target. The company was maintained on Thursday, May 16 by Morgan Stanley. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Wednesday, March 6 by RBC Capital Markets. As per Thursday, March 14, the company rating was maintained by HSBC. The stock of Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, March 6 by Mizuho. As per Monday, January 14, the company rating was downgraded by HSBC. The stock of Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, March 6 by Barclays Capital.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 48 investors sold CVX shares while 653 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 580 raised stakes. 1.19 billion shares or 3.90% less from 1.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Autus Asset Management Lc has 1.32% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 65,174 shares. Boston And Mngmt accumulated 10,367 shares or 0.53% of the stock. 481,056 were accumulated by Sei Invs. Moreover, Great Lakes Advsr Limited Liability Corp has 1.15% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Fire Grp Inc Inc owns 0.23% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 5,000 shares. Mercer Cap Advisers accumulated 0.94% or 11,382 shares. Cranbrook Wealth Management Limited Co, a Michigan-based fund reported 31 shares. Marco Management Lc holds 0.26% or 11,481 shares. Woodley Farra Manion Port Management Inc reported 205,377 shares. Van Hulzen Asset Limited Liability has 0.99% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 29,744 shares. Advisory Svcs Ltd, a Georgia-based fund reported 69,528 shares. Clarivest Asset Management has invested 0.01% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Rocky Mountain Advisers Ltd Llc holds 827 shares or 0.36% of its portfolio. Virtu Fincl Ltd Liability owns 5,407 shares. Country Trust Bancorporation has invested 0.7% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX).

Since January 15, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 selling transactions for $1.37 million activity. Ourada Jeanette L had sold 7,200 shares worth $838,808 on Monday, February 4. JOHNSON JAMES WILLIAM sold $532,950 worth of Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) on Tuesday, January 15.

