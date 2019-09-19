Godsey & Gibb Associates Upped Position in Microchip Technology (MCHP) as Share Value Declined; Microsoft (MSFT) Holder Hartwell J M Limited Partnership Increased Its Stake

Hartwell J M Limited Partnership increased its stake in Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) by 1.3% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hartwell J M Limited Partnership bought 5,294 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The hedge fund held 412,003 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $55.19 million, up from 406,709 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hartwell J M Limited Partnership who had been investing in Microsoft Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock increased 1.84% or $2.55 during the last trading session, reaching $141.07. About 32.44M shares traded or 33.21% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 09/04/2018 – Slashdot: Microsoft Open-Sources Original File Manager From the 1990s So It Can Run On Windows 10 (theverge.com); 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT EXPECTS 4Q CAPEX TO GROW COMPARED TO 3Q; 09/04/2018 – KPMG TO ACQUIRE ADOXIO — STRENGTHENING ITS GLOBAL LEADERSHIP AS A MICROSOFT DYNAMICS 365 INTEGRATOR; 15/03/2018 – FINALCAD Launches New App for Windows 10 to Support the Evolution of Microsoft Installed Base in Construction Companies; 29/03/2018 – Windows chief Terry Myerson is leaving as Microsoft reorganizes; 19/03/2018 – Former Microsoft executive Chris Liddell named White House deputy chief of staff; 27/04/2018 – MSFT SAYS ITS ROLE IN LUNDGREN CASE IS BEING MISREPRESENTED; 19/03/2018 – Microsoft hosts ribbon-cutting ceremony for Microsoft Software & Systems Academy servicing Camp Lejeune; 16/04/2018 – Microsoft keeps cozying up to former rival Linux, and will now use it to secure web-connected gadgets; 09/04/2018 – Speedcast Strengthens Executive Team With Appointment of Clive Cuthell as Chief Financial Officer

Godsey & Gibb Associates increased its stake in Microchip Technology Inc (MCHP) by 2% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Godsey & Gibb Associates bought 3,705 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.59% . The institutional investor held 188,726 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $16.36 million, up from 185,021 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates who had been investing in Microchip Technology Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $22.02 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.15% or $1.08 during the last trading session, reaching $92.49. About 1.07 million shares traded. Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) has risen 1.30% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.30% the S&P500. Some Historical MCHP News: 23/05/2018 – Microchip Technology Announces Receipt of Antitrust Clearance in Taiwan, Approval of Microsemi Shareholders, and Expected Closi; 23/05/2018 – MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY PRICES $2.0B NOTE OFFERING; 26/03/2018 – Improve Reliability and Performance in Harsh Environments with Microchip’s New Automotive MEMS Oscillators; 23/05/2018 – MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY INC MCHP.O – PRICING OF TWO SERIES OF ITS NOTES IN AN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF $2.0 BLN IN AN UNREGISTERED OFFERING; 08/05/2018 – Microchip Technology Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend Of 36.35 Cents Per Share; 08/05/2018 – Microchip Tech Sees FY19 Capital Expenditures $200M-$250M; 08/05/2018 – Microchip Tech Sees 1Q Capital Expenditures $70M-$90M; 30/05/2018 – S&P REVISES MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY INC. OUTLOOK TO ‘STABLE’ FROM CREDIT WATCH ‘NEGATIVE’; RATING ‘BB’; 23/05/2018 – MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY INC – CURRENTLY EXPECTS THAT MERGER WILL CLOSE ON MAY 29, 2018; 13/04/2018 – MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY INC – ANTICIPATES THAT MERGER WILL BE COMPLETED IN JUNE 2018

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.32, from 1.21 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 39 investors sold MCHP shares while 237 reduced holdings. 57 funds opened positions while 189 raised stakes. 255.35 million shares or 19.48% less from 317.11 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited has 0.08% invested in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP). Plante Moran Fincl Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP). Public Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio reported 248,895 shares. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Lc holds 0.61% or 255,231 shares. 35,453 were accumulated by Hap Trading Ltd Co. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec invested 0.01% in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP). Rathbone Brothers Public Ltd Company reported 11,615 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Sei Invs holds 0.15% in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) or 519,101 shares. Cls Invests Ltd Liability Com reported 0% stake. Architects Inc has invested 0.01% in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP). Edmp reported 2,485 shares or 0.2% of all its holdings. Lodestar Inv Counsel Ltd Liability Com Il reported 0.05% of its portfolio in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP). Cwm Limited Liability Company reported 1,732 shares. Pictet Asset Mgmt accumulated 2.16M shares or 0.4% of the stock. Suntrust Banks owns 12,534 shares.

More notable recent Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Microchip Technology Incorporated Common Stock (MCHP) Latest Quotes, Charts & News – Nasdaq” on September 13, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Commit To Purchase Microchip Technology At $75, Earn 7.7% Using Options – Nasdaq” published on April 23, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Need To Know: Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) Insiders Have Been Selling Shares – Yahoo Finance” on July 18, 2019. More interesting news about Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Microchip: A Bottom Is Possibly In – Seeking Alpha” published on February 08, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Should You Be Pleased About The CEO Pay At Microchip Technology Incorporated’s (NASDAQ:MCHP) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 14, 2019.

Godsey & Gibb Associates, which manages about $634.16M and $694.07M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Paychex Inc (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 6,620 shares to 181,784 shares, valued at $14.96 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 15,515 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 225,246 shares, and cut its stake in Costco Whsl Corp New (NASDAQ:COST).

Hartwell J M Limited Partnership, which manages about $535.54 million and $541.34M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 364,150 shares to 4,986 shares, valued at $316,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “GitHub buys Semmle for Actions – Seeking Alpha” on September 18, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Microsoft (MSFT) 4th Quarter Earnings: What to Expect – Nasdaq” published on July 18, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Chinese agents using LinkedIn – NYT – Seeking Alpha” on August 28, 2019. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Tech needs ‘new level of responsibility’ – MSFT CLO – Seeking Alpha” published on September 13, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Technology Sector Update for 08/30/2019: SEAC, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOGL – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 30, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.14, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 47 investors sold MSFT shares while 999 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 664 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 2.38% less from 5.41 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Somerset Ltd Liability Corp holds 3.21% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 28,218 shares. Prescott Grp Incorporated Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.2% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Lombard Odier Asset Mgmt (Europe) Ltd invested in 146,562 shares or 1.67% of the stock. Corda Invest Management Ltd owns 11,241 shares. Gateway Advisers Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 3.54 million shares or 4.29% of all its holdings. Loews Corporation holds 0.12% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) or 113,100 shares. Addison owns 13,258 shares or 1.24% of their US portfolio. Alphamark Advsrs Ltd Liability Company has 0.22% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Spinnaker has invested 1.41% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Greenbrier Partners Cap Mgmt Ltd Com has 80,000 shares. Chemung Canal Trust Company has invested 4.62% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). 731,407 were reported by Cambridge Investment Rech Advisors Inc. Gibraltar Cap Inc has invested 4.44% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Dana Inv Advsr Inc stated it has 358,211 shares. Oakwood Limited Liability Corporation Ca, California-based fund reported 99,041 shares.