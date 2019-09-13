Godsey & Gibb Associates Has Raised Stake in Royal Bk Cda Montreal Que (RY); Martin Currie LTD Lowered Its V F (VFC) Position by $2.37 Million; Shares Declined

Godsey & Gibb Associates increased its stake in Royal Bk Cda Montreal Que (RY) by 3.79% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Godsey & Gibb Associates bought 6,786 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.35% . The institutional investor held 185,997 shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $14.77M, up from 179,211 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates who had been investing in Royal Bk Cda Montreal Que for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $113.36B market cap company. The stock increased 0.69% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $78.79. About 1.99M shares traded or 127.78% up from the average. Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) has risen 1.48% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical RY News: 14/03/2018 – GATES INDUSTRIAL CORPORATION PLC GTES.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $24 FROM $22; 24/05/2018 – ROYAL BANK OF CANADA 2Q EARNINGS CALL BEGINS; 11/05/2018 – WPT INDUSTRIAL REIT WlRu.TO : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $14.50 FROM $13.50; 11/04/2018 – World #1 Dustin Johnson and Sam Saunders, grandson to The King, take a “swing at the past” to celebrate the 50th RBC Heritage; 16/03/2018 – NOODLES & CO NDLS.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $6 FROM $5; 06/04/2018 – RBC SAYS HIRING MORE BANKERS, OPENING OFFICES IN U.S. TO EXPAND; 11/05/2018 – KUDRIN AGREED TO BECOME HEAD OF RUSSIA’S AUDIT CHAMBER: RBC; 06/04/2018 – RBC chief remains hopeful of good NAFTA outcome; 30/05/2018 – Xperi Presenting at Royal Bank of Canada Conference Tomorrow; 10/05/2018 – TRIPADVISOR INC TRIP.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $48 FROM $45

Martin Currie Ltd decreased its stake in V F Corp (VFC) by 27.33% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Martin Currie Ltd sold 27,260 shares as the company's stock declined 0.18% . The institutional investor held 72,497 shares of the apparel company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.33 million, down from 99,757 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Martin Currie Ltd who had been investing in V F Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $35.98 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.52% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $90.35. About 1.79 million shares traded or 6.48% up from the average. V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) has risen 1.36% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.36% the S&P500.

Analysts await V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $1.30 EPS, down 9.09% or $0.13 from last year’s $1.43 per share. VFC’s profit will be $517.63 million for 17.38 P/E if the $1.30 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.30 actual EPS reported by V.F. Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 333.33% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.16, from 1.09 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 42 investors sold VFC shares while 259 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 201 raised stakes. 388.37 million shares or 0.07% less from 388.62 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Dowling Yahnke Ltd Liability stated it has 2,633 shares. Stearns Fin Svcs Gru has invested 0.05% in V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC). Profit Invest Mgmt Limited Liability reported 10,820 shares stake. Davenport & Lc invested 0.02% in V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC). Btim has invested 0.02% in V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC). Clearbridge Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0% invested in V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC). Brown Advisory Inc, a Maryland-based fund reported 118,837 shares. Morgan Stanley owns 0.04% invested in V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) for 1.72M shares. Parkside Retail Bank And Tru owns 557 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Mgmt Grp Lc stated it has 0% in V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC). Royal Bancorporation Of Canada reported 322,218 shares. Griffin Asset has 12 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Aviva Public Limited Company reported 116,621 shares. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas stated it has 49,330 shares or 0.33% of all its holdings. 57,960 are held by Oppenheimer.

Martin Currie Ltd, which manages about $1.40 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Accenture Plc Ireland (NYSE:ACN) by 3,916 shares to 91,908 shares, valued at $16.98M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 11,100 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.00M shares, and has risen its stake in Credicorp Ltd (NYSE:BAP).

