Godsey & Gibb Associates Has Increased Holding in Dominion Energy (D); Manatuck Hill Partners Trimmed Stake in Good Times Restaurants (GTIM) by $360,030 as Stock Price Declined

Manatuck Hill Partners Llc decreased its stake in Good Times Restaurants Inc (GTIM) by 43.12% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Manatuck Hill Partners Llc sold 360,030 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.49% . The hedge fund held 474,965 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $836,000, down from 834,995 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners Llc who had been investing in Good Times Restaurants Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $20.32 million market cap company. It closed at $1.62 lastly. It is down 56.19% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 56.19% the S&P500. Some Historical GTIM News: 13/03/2018 – GOOD TIMES RESTAURANTS – STETSON AND JOBSON TO AMEND SCHEDULE 13D/A FILING TO PROVIDE THEY NO LONGER INTEND TO VOTE FOR CHANGE IN BOARD COMPOSITION; 13/03/2018 – GOOD TIMES – EXECUTION OF AGREEMENT SHALL DISCHARGE OTHER OF ALL CLAIMS, LIABILITIES ARISING FROM ACTIONS OCCURRING BETWEEN OCT 2017 & AGREEMENT DATE; 13/03/2018 – GOOD TIMES RESTAURANTS SAYS ENTERED INTO AGREEMENT WITH DELTA PARTNERS & REIT REDUX & FORMER BOARD DIRECTORS ROBERT STETSON & CHARLES JOBSON; 03/04/2018 – GOOD TIMES RESTAURANTS INC – ON TRACK FOR FIVE ADDITIONAL NEW BAD DADDY’S THIS YEAR; 19/04/2018 – DJ Good Times Restaurants Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GTIM); 10/05/2018 – Good Times Restaurant Sees FY18 Rev $99M-$101M; 10/05/2018 – GOOD TIMES RESTAURANTS INC – SEES 2018 TOTAL REVENUES OF APPROXIMATELY $99 MLN TO $101 MLN; 13/03/2018 Good Times Restaurants, Inc. Announces Agreement with Principal Shareholders and Former Directors; 13/03/2018 – GOOD TIMES RESTAURANTS – WITH SUPPORT OF DELTA PARTNERS AND REIT REDUX, TO ALSO NOMINATE FOR ELECTION AS MEMBERS OF ITS BOARD, CEO BOYD HOBACK; 13/03/2018 – Good Times Restaurant Will Nominate 5 New Directors With the Support of Delta Partners and REIT Redux

Godsey & Gibb Associates increased its stake in Dominion Energy Inc (D) by 5.06% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Godsey & Gibb Associates bought 9,423 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.69% . The institutional investor held 195,829 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $15.14M, up from 186,406 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates who had been investing in Dominion Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $65.07 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.28% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $80.99. About 2.30M shares traded. Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) has risen 4.35% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.35% the S&P500. Some Historical D News: 25/04/2018 – DOMINION HAS THREATENED TO DROP MERGER IF BILL BECOMES LAW; 27/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY REPORTS CREDIT IMPROVEMENT INITIATIVES; REAFFIR; 27/03/2018 – Dominion Looking to Sell Stake in Appalachia Pipeline Operator; 30/05/2018 – Fitch Rates Dominion Energy’s Senior Notes ‘BBB+’; 06/04/2018 – DOMINION SUSPENDS DIGITAL DATA INTERCHANGE PROVIDED BY LATITUDE; 21/03/2018 – GEORGIA PSC OKS DOMINION ENERGY-SCANA COMBINATION; 16/04/2018 – DOMINION RAISES NORTH ANNA 1 REACTOR TO 29% POWER FROM 0%: NRC; 09/05/2018 – Dominion Energy Declares Quarterly Dividend of 83.5 Cents; 27/04/2018 – Dominion Resources Sees 2Q Adj EPS 70c-Adj EPS 80c; 27/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY TO PURSUE DIVESTITURE OF NON-CORE ASSETS

More notable recent Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “If You Had Bought BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings (NYSE:BJ) Stock A Year Ago, You’d Be Sitting On A 13% Loss, Today – Yahoo Finance” on September 03, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “BP-Bunge ethanol merger OK’d by Brazil regulator – Seeking Alpha” published on September 26, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “The Director of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D), Michael Szymanczyk, Just Bought 4805% More Shares – Yahoo Finance” on September 20, 2019. More interesting news about Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “If You Had Bought Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) Shares Three Years Ago You’d Have Made 55% – Yahoo Finance” published on September 17, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Now The Time To Put AAR (NYSE:AIR) On Your Watchlist? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 09, 2019.

Godsey & Gibb Associates, which manages about $634.16 million and $694.07 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vmware Inc (NYSE:VMW) by 3,570 shares to 104,180 shares, valued at $17.42 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Southern First Bancshares In (NASDAQ:SFST) by 10,935 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 18,378 shares, and cut its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).

More notable recent Good Times Restaurants Inc. (NASDAQ:GTIM) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Good Times Restaurants, Inc. Announces Agreement with Principal Shareholders and Former Directors – Business Wire” on March 13, 2018, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Good Times Restaurants Inc. Hires New Chief Financial Officer – Business Wire” published on July 19, 2017, Businesswire.com published: “Good Times Restaurants Reports Fiscal 2019 Q1 Same Store Sales – Business Wire” on January 09, 2019. More interesting news about Good Times Restaurants Inc. (NASDAQ:GTIM) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Dunkin’ Brands’ Expansion Plans Bode Well, Competition Tough – Nasdaq” published on October 11, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Dine Brands Sets Foot in Pakistan to Open 19 IHOP Restaurants – Nasdaq” with publication date: March 19, 2019.

