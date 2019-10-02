Godsey & Gibb Associates Increases Stake in American Elec Pwr Co (AEP); Lockheed Martin (LMT) Holding Boosted by Hilltop Holdings Inc

Hilltop Holdings Inc increased its stake in Lockheed Martin Corp (LMT) by 13.9% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hilltop Holdings Inc bought 852 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.14% . The institutional investor held 6,982 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.54M, up from 6,130 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc who had been investing in Lockheed Martin Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $107.20 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.19% or $4.58 during the last trading session, reaching $379.61. About 1.48M shares traded or 37.65% up from the average. Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) has risen 13.14% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.14% the S&P500. Some Historical LMT News: 20/03/2018 – ANALYSIS-China, not North Korea, to dominate Japan military planning; 20/04/2018 – Martin Soong: Exclusive: Lockheed Martin to propose stealthy hybrid of F-22 and F-35 for Japan; 13/04/2018 – LORD SAYS LOCKHEED MARTIN MUST IMPROVE F-35 QUALITY; 24/04/2018 – LOCKHEED 1Q EPS CONT OPS $4.02; 24/04/2018 – Lockheed Martin 1Q Effective Income Tax Rate 14.9%; 08/03/2018 – Lockheed Rolls Out Road Map for Stealthy Jet; 05/04/2018 – LOCKHEED MARTIN AFFIRMED BY FITCH, OUTLOOK TO POSITIVE; 27/04/2018 – Lockheed Wins $828.7 Million U.S. Army Contract; 03/04/2018 – NASA awards $247.5 million cost-plus contract to Lockheed Martin to design and build a supersonic aircraft that does not create a traditional sonic boom; 05/04/2018 – Correct: Fitch: Lockheed Martin Outlook Revised to Positive From Stable

Godsey & Gibb Associates increased its stake in American Elec Pwr Co Inc (AEP) by 153.61% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Godsey & Gibb Associates bought 3,917 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.37% . The institutional investor held 6,467 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $569,000, up from 2,550 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates who had been investing in American Elec Pwr Co Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $45.68 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.77% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $92.5. About 1.57M shares traded. American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP) has risen 24.73% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.73% the S&P500. Some Historical AEP News: 19/04/2018 – DJ American Electric Power Company In, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AEP); 04/05/2018 – McCellon-Allen Retires As SWEPCO President And COO; 02/04/2018 – AMERICAN ELECTRIC POWER COMPANY – PROPOSAL PACKAGES MUST BE RECEIVED BY AEP NO LATER THAN 5 P.M. APRIL 9, 2018; 04/05/2018 – American Electric Power McCellon-Allen Retires as SWEPCO Pres and COO; 02/04/2018 – American Electric Power Seeks Bids for Coal; 14/05/2018 – AEP NAMES SMOAK PRESIDENT & COO OF SWEPCO; 17/04/2018 – DEEP ECO: American Electric Power Co. May Benefit, Industry Up; 29/05/2018 – Pioneer Equity Income Adds American Electric Power Co; 26/04/2018 – AMERICAN ELECTRIC POWER COMPANY INC SEES 2018 ESTIMATED EPS ON A GAAP BASIS $3.71 TO $3.91; 11/04/2018 – ORACLE – STRATEGIC AGREEMENT PROVIDES AEP WITH COMPLETE ACCESS TO ORACLE UTILITIES’ APPLICATIONS AND ORACLE ENTERPRISE APPLICATIONS

Godsey & Gibb Associates, which manages about $634.16 million and $694.07 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Paychex Inc (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 6,620 shares to 181,784 shares, valued at $14.96M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Costco Whsl Corp New (NASDAQ:COST) by 2,380 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 69,367 shares, and cut its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.14 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.05, from 1.19 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 33 investors sold AEP shares while 265 reduced holdings. 86 funds opened positions while 253 raised stakes. 355.59 million shares or 0.83% more from 352.66 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. The Kansas-based Intrust Comml Bank Na has invested 0.44% in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP). Davenport Ltd Limited Liability Company has 19,209 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Palladium Limited Liability stated it has 6,372 shares. Willis Counsel has invested 1.45% in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP). Boston Advsrs Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP). Cranbrook Wealth Mngmt Ltd holds 0.04% or 1,709 shares in its portfolio. Meiji Yasuda Asset Mngmt holds 0.2% of its portfolio in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP) for 26,559 shares. 3,075 were accumulated by Ironwood Inv Counsel Ltd Liability Com. California Pub Employees Retirement Sys reported 3.69M shares. 11,716 are held by Perella Weinberg Prtn Lp. Moreover, Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi has 0.06% invested in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP). Perkins Coie Tru holds 0.09% or 2,200 shares. Mufg Americas Holdg Corp stated it has 5,211 shares. Regions Financial accumulated 0.05% or 53,585 shares. Affinity Advsrs Limited Liability Company holds 0.66% of its portfolio in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP) for 26,289 shares.

Hilltop Holdings Inc, which manages about $471.73 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (EMB) by 8,452 shares to 19,902 shares, valued at $2.25M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 10,884 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 29,501 shares, and cut its stake in Invesco Exchng Traded Fd Tr.

Since August 9, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $509,534 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.26 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 53 investors sold LMT shares while 364 reduced holdings. 155 funds opened positions while 386 raised stakes. 214.02 million shares or 0.03% less from 214.10 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Manchester Mngmt Limited owns 0.03% invested in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) for 584 shares. Cornerstone Advsrs reported 234 shares stake. Eagle Mngmt Ltd Liability Co stated it has 1.64% of its portfolio in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). Blue Edge Lc holds 0% or 4,197 shares. Intact Investment Mngmt invested 0.28% of its portfolio in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). 3.17 million are held by Fmr Llc. Compton Capital Mngmt Ri has invested 1.09% in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). Agf has invested 0.32% of its portfolio in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). Orrstown Fincl Services has 2,244 shares. Globeflex Capital LP has 18 shares. First Foundation Advsr has invested 0.04% in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). First Manhattan Comm invested 0.01% in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). Marsico Management Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 2.21% in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). Meridian Management Co has 1,460 shares. Lafayette, a Maryland-based fund reported 4,657 shares.