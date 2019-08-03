Godsey & Gibb Associates Position in Vmware (VMW) Has Cut by $409,500; Honeywell International (HON) Holding Held by Mar Vista Investment Partners Llc

Mar Vista Investment Partners Llc increased its stake in Honeywell International Inc (HON) by 3.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mar Vista Investment Partners Llc bought 33,159 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.89% . The institutional investor held 1.05 million shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $166.31 million, up from 1.01M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mar Vista Investment Partners Llc who had been investing in Honeywell International Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $120.89B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.91% or $1.54 during the last trading session, reaching $168.01. About 2.11M shares traded. Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has risen 14.79% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.79% the S&P500. Some Historical HON News: 14/05/2018 – HONEYWELL AUTOMATION 4Q NET INCOME 583.7M RUPEES; 01/05/2018 – Honeywell Intl Reaffirms 2Q, Full-Year Guidance; 25/04/2018 – Honeywell Inaugurates Its First Asian Industrial Cyber Security Center In Singapore; 29/05/2018 – Shandong Tianhong Chem Chooses Honeywell Technology to Produce On-purpose Propylene; 12/03/2018 – Honeywell, other US companies look to benefit from China’s gigantic ‘Belt and Road’ initiative; 09/03/2018 – INTELLICHECK-HONEYWELL CONFIDENTIALLY SETTLED PATENT MATTERS; 18/05/2018 – Honeywell: Gili Appointment Effective June 1; 16/04/2018 – BALL AEROSPACE – TO COLLABORATE WITH HONEYWELL FOR OPTICAL COMMUNICATION DATALINKS PRODUCTS; 30/05/2018 – Romania’s OMV Petrom to Use Honeywell Connected Plant to Improve Reliability of Refinery Operations; 23/05/2018 – Cureton Midstream To Use Honeywell Connected Plant To Improve Reliability Of Gas Processing

Godsey & Gibb Associates decreased its stake in Vmware Inc (VMW) by 2.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Godsey & Gibb Associates sold 2,275 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.82% . The institutional investor held 107,750 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.45M, down from 110,025 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates who had been investing in Vmware Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $66.57 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 8.30% or $14.72 during the last trading session, reaching $162.68. About 2.70M shares traded or 113.79% up from the average. VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) has risen 45.44% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 45.44% the S&P500. Some Historical VMW News: 17/04/2018 – Dell Technologies, which owns about 80 percent of VMware, is considering a reverse merger with the company; 12/05/2018 – Express-Tribune: VMware CFO likely to turn down Uber finance chief job; 19/03/2018 – Sungard Availability Services Brings VMware NSX to Hosted Private Cloud Solution for Dell EMC Infrastructures; 17/05/2018 – Culture In Tech: Shifts At VMWare And Juniper Signal Diverging Paths; Investigation At Symantec Highlights Importance Of Compliance Culture; 04/04/2018 – Overland-Tandberg’s RDX independently tested by VMware; 23/05/2018 – Epoch Concepts Achieves Premier Partner Status, Named by VMware; 19/04/2018 – UBER IS SAID TO SELECT VMWARE’S ROWE AS CFO FOR PLANNED ’19 IPO; 28/03/2018 – Computer Design & Integration LLC Technical Experts Honored for Contributions to the VMware Community; 17/04/2018 – NEW: Carl Icahn has taken a ‘medium’-sized stake in VMware; 21/05/2018 – VMware Integrated OpenStack Drives 5G Readiness and Fastest Path to Production OpenStack Deployment for Accelerating Digital Transformation

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 43 investors sold HON shares while 507 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 420 raised stakes. 508.74 million shares or 4.19% less from 530.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wallington Asset Mngmt holds 2.52% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) for 60,568 shares. Old Point & Financial Service N A reported 0.48% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). 29,370 were reported by Riverhead Cap Management Limited Liability Company. Marketfield Asset Management Ltd Company holds 1.87% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) for 27,674 shares. 110,201 are held by Creative Planning. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt holds 0.11% or 163,467 shares. Kistler, Alabama-based fund reported 1,428 shares. Tiemann Inv Advsr Ltd accumulated 0.2% or 1,625 shares. Carnegie Capital Asset Management Limited reported 0.8% stake. 76,573 were accumulated by South State. At Bank & Trust holds 0.12% or 6,298 shares in its portfolio. Blume Capital Incorporated holds 0.61% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) for 7,300 shares. Cibc Fincl Bank Usa owns 12,034 shares. Umb Retail Bank N A Mo reported 0.18% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Luminus Ltd Company invested 0.77% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON).

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 insider sales for $783,951 activity. The insider Deily Linnet F sold $629,808.

Analysts await VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) to report earnings on August, 22. They expect $1.15 EPS, down 2.54% or $0.03 from last year’s $1.18 per share. VMW’s profit will be $470.59 million for 35.37 P/E if the $1.15 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.93 actual EPS reported by VMware, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 23.66% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 34 investors sold VMW shares while 130 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 135 raised stakes. 70.43 million shares or 0.01% more from 70.42 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ardevora Asset Mngmt Llp accumulated 173,736 shares. Adirondack accumulated 75 shares. Citigroup Inc invested in 155,851 shares or 0.03% of the stock. State Of Wisconsin Investment Board has 0.04% invested in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW). Jnba Fincl Advsrs invested in 0% or 11 shares. Ci Incorporated has 0.05% invested in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW). The Australia-based Macquarie Grp Inc Limited has invested 0.03% in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW). Product Partners holds 0.62% of its portfolio in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) for 60,819 shares. Cornerstone Advisors accumulated 0% or 131 shares. 14,324 are held by M&T Fincl Bank Corp. Wright Ser reported 1.12% in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW). 1 were accumulated by Tortoise Investment Mgmt Ltd Liability Co. Engineers Gate Manager Lp holds 40,994 shares. Plante Moran Fincl Ltd Liability accumulated 13 shares or 0% of the stock. Moreover, Artisan Ptnrs Partnership has 0.06% invested in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW).

Godsey & Gibb Associates, which manages about $634.16 million and $658.99M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Chevron Corp New (NYSE:CVX) by 8,941 shares to 126,783 shares, valued at $15.62M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pnc Finl Svcs Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) by 9,081 shares in the quarter, for a total of 118,994 shares, and has risen its stake in Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP).