Godsey & Gibb Associates Has Lowered Apple (AAPL) Position by $310,460; Group One Trading LP Has Decreased Its Franco Nevada (FNV) Position as Stock Price Rose

Godsey & Gibb Associates decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 18.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Godsey & Gibb Associates sold 1,634 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 7,088 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.35 million, down from 8,722 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $922.00B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.12% or $4.41 during the last trading session, reaching $204.02. About 40.86 million shares traded or 51.65% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 11/04/2018 – Todd Spangler: New Apple Music Head Named as Service Surpasses 40 Million Subscribers; 10/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Morning Call: Oil set for biggest weekly rise in a month; Apple scraps $1 bln Irish data centre; 16/04/2018 – Ward, Smith & Hill Helps Secure $502.6M Patent Infringement Win Against Apple; 14/03/2018 – Analyst: Apple and America’s big internet companies have no reason to fear a Trump trade war with China; 23/04/2018 – EU Opens In-Depth Probe Into Apple’s Purchase of Shazam; 04/05/2018 – The Apple Watch has a secret weapon, and other wearable makers are catching on; 29/05/2018 – Apple’s WWDC 2018 starts on June 4; 07/05/2018 – First, Apple’s iPhone sales are now relatively steady, which should reduce quarter-to-quarter anxiety, Munster said; 15/05/2018 – Einhorn Adds To Brighthouse Financial Stake, Trims Apple, GM Holdings — MarketWatch; 13/04/2018 – Apple Clouds ASML Earnings Forecast — Barron’s Blog

Group One Trading Lp decreased its stake in Franco Nevada Corp (FNV) by 77.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Group One Trading Lp sold 98,727 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.81% . The institutional investor held 28,997 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.18 million, down from 127,724 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Group One Trading Lp who had been investing in Franco Nevada Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.79B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.47% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $89.54. About 472,370 shares traded. Franco-Nevada Corporation (NYSE:FNV) has risen 18.93% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.93% the S&P500. Some Historical FNV News: 09/05/2018 – Franco-Nevada: Paul Brink Appointed Pres and COO; 07/03/2018 – FRANCO-NEVADA SEES FY ROYALTY, STREAM PRODUCTION 460K-490K GEOS; 07/03/2018 FRANCO-NEVADA REPORTS RECORD RESULTS FOR 2017; 09/05/2018 – FRANCO-NEVADA 1Q REV. $173.1M, EST. $168.2M; 07/03/2018 – Franco-Nevada 4Q Adj EPS 28c; 09/05/2018 – FRANCO-NEVADA CORP – QTRLY ADJ SHR $0.34; 07/03/2018 – Franco-Nevada Sees $50M-$60M Revenue From Oil, Gas Assets in 2018; 15/05/2018 – Odey Asset Adds Finish Line, Exits Franco-Nevada: 13F; 09/05/2018 – Franco-Nevada 1Q Rev $173.1M; 07/03/2018 – FRANCO-NEVADA CORP QTRLY REVENUE $167.2 MLN, UP 7.7%

Group One Trading Lp, which manages about $16.67B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Eaton Corp Plc (Call) by 14,100 shares to 35,700 shares, valued at $2.88 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Novocure Ltd (Call) by 71,700 shares in the quarter, for a total of 92,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Sibanye Stillwater (Call).

Analysts await Franco-Nevada Corporation (NYSE:FNV) to report earnings on August, 7 after the close. They expect $0.31 EPS, up 6.90% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.29 per share. FNV’s profit will be $58.14M for 72.21 P/E if the $0.31 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.35 actual EPS reported by Franco-Nevada Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.43% negative EPS growth.

Godsey & Gibb Associates, which manages about $634.16M and $658.99M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE:ADM) by 32,815 shares to 303,699 shares, valued at $13.10 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pnc Finl Svcs Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) by 9,081 shares in the quarter, for a total of 118,994 shares, and has risen its stake in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS).

