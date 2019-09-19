Godsey & Gibb Associates Cut Its Position in Costco Whsl New (COST) by $628,320 as Stock Rose; Fastenal Co (FAST) Position Has Boosted by Quantum Capital Management Llc

Godsey & Gibb Associates decreased its stake in Costco Whsl Corp New (COST) by 3.32% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Godsey & Gibb Associates sold 2,380 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% . The institutional investor held 69,367 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $18.33M, down from 71,747 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates who had been investing in Costco Whsl Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $126.58 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.57% or $4.6 during the last trading session, reaching $287.83. About 2.82M shares traded or 44.92% up from the average. Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) has risen 25.80% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.80% the S&P500. Some Historical COST News: 08/05/2018 – Costco 3Q EPS $1.38; 07/03/2018 – Costco Outshines Other Discounters, But Broader Concerns Linger; 23/03/2018 – Shares of Target and Kroger jump on report of possible merger talks; 07/03/2018 – COSTCO FEB. U.S. COMP SALES EX-GAS UP 7.5%, EST. UP 6.2%; 29/05/2018 – Costco’s Taiwan Comment Leads to Economy-Sized Headache in China; 09/04/2018 – Boxed, the Costco for millennials, is launching a free-shipping membership program – and it has one big advantage over Amazon Prime; 30/05/2018 – Costco Conference Call Scheduled By Stuart Frankel for Jun. 7

Quantum Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Fastenal Co (FAST) by 101.46% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Quantum Capital Management Llc bought 481,558 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.07% . The institutional investor held 956,197 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $31.16M, up from 474,639 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Quantum Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Fastenal Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.58B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.43% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $32.4. About 3.18 million shares traded. Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) has risen 9.84% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.84% the S&P500.

Analysts await Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) to report earnings on October, 3 after the close. They expect $2.53 earnings per share, up 7.20% or $0.17 from last year’s $2.36 per share. COST’s profit will be $1.11 billion for 28.44 P/E if the $2.53 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.89 actual earnings per share reported by Costco Wholesale Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 33.86% EPS growth.

Godsey & Gibb Associates, which manages about $634.16M and $694.07 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Stryker Corp (NYSE:SYK) by 1,605 shares to 90,139 shares, valued at $18.53 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Novartis A G (NYSE:NVS) by 7,077 shares in the quarter, for a total of 162,169 shares, and has risen its stake in American Elec Pwr Co Inc (NYSE:AEP).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.16 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.26 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 31 investors sold COST shares while 430 reduced holdings. 123 funds opened positions while 411 raised stakes. 302.04 million shares or 0.45% more from 300.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Since April 1, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $727,935 activity.

Since July 18, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $138,472 activity. $33,264 worth of Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) was bought by Ancius Michael J.

Investors sentiment increased to 8.09 in Q2 2019. Its up 7.21, from 0.88 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 46 investors sold FAST shares while 21 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 465 raised stakes. 915.65 million shares or 291.17% more from 234.08 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.