Godsey & Gibb Associates Has Increased Stake in Costco Whsl New (COST) by $1.09 Million; Essex Investment Management Co Has Raised Stake in Newmont Mng Com (NEM) by $875,000 as Valuation Rose

Essex Investment Management Co Llc increased its stake in Newmont Mng Corp Com (NEM) by 42.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Essex Investment Management Co Llc bought 25,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.45% . The hedge fund held 84,190 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.01M, up from 59,190 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Essex Investment Management Co Llc who had been investing in Newmont Mng Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $33.33 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.55% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $39.89. About 6.79M shares traded. Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) has risen 1.91% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.91% the S&P500. Some Historical NEM News: 26/04/2018 – NEWMONT MINING CORP – GOLD AISC OUTLOOK REMAINS UNCHANGED AT BETWEEN $965 AND $1,025 PER OUNCE IN 2018; 26/04/2018 – AGNICO EAGLE MINES LTD – ENTERED INTO AN DEAL WITH A UNIT OF NEWMONT MINING CORP; 27/04/2018 – Newmont Announces New Board Member; 30/04/2018 – GOLDSTRIKE, NEWMONT FINALIZE YUKON PLANNED DRILL PROGRAM; 26/04/2018 – Newmont profit surges on higher gold prices; 26/04/2018 – Canadian Miner Agnico to divest cobalt assets, sells gold interests; 27/04/2018 – Newmont Releases Voting Results from Annual Meeting of Stockholders; 26/04/2018 – NEWMONT MINING – TOTAL CAPITAL OUTLOOK REMAINS UNCHANGED AT $1,200 MLN TO $1,300 MLN IN 2018; CAPITAL EXPECTED TO REMAIN $730 MLN TO $830 MLN IN 2019; 23/04/2018 – Elko Daily: Mackay School of Mines dedicates ventilation lab to Newmont; 15/05/2018 – Newmont, Freeport Pace Declines in Miners as Dollar Sinks Metals

Godsey & Gibb Associates increased its stake in Costco Whsl Corp New (COST) by 6.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Godsey & Gibb Associates bought 4,495 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% . The institutional investor held 71,747 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.37M, up from 67,252 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates who had been investing in Costco Whsl Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $128.72 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.61% or $1.81 during the last trading session, reaching $294.76. About 1.36 million shares traded. Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) has risen 25.80% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.80% the S&P500. Some Historical COST News: 07/03/2018 – Tax benefit bolsters Costco profit; 07/03/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE CORP COST.O – SECOND QUARTER TRAFFIC OR SHOPPING FREQUENCY WAS UP 3.7% WORLDWIDE AND 3.4% IN THE U.S. – CONF CALL; 07/03/2018 – COSTCO SAYS SALES BENEFIT FROM SAM’S CLUB CLOSURES IS `SMALL’; 11/04/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE CORP COST.O – COMPARABLE SALES FOR U.S. UP 8.3% FOR FIVE WEEKS ENDED APRIL 8; 11/04/2018 – COSTCO MARCH U.S. COMP SALES EX-GAS UP 6.7%, EST. UP 4.6%; 11/04/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE CORP – NET SALES OF $12.92 BLN FOR MONTH OF MARCH, FIVE WEEKS ENDED APRIL 8, 2018, AN INCREASE OF 10.9 PERCENT FROM LAST YEAR; 07/03/2018 – PREVIEW: Wall St discounts Costco ahead of quarterly report; 07/03/2018 – Costco Outshines Other Discounters, But Broader Concerns Linger; 20/04/2018 – DJ Costco Wholesale Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (COST); 24/04/2018 – Costco Wholesale Corp Announces an Increase in Its Qtrly Cash Div

Investors sentiment increased to 1.47 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.41, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 35 investors sold NEM shares while 138 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 184 raised stakes. 484.31 million shares or 8.04% more from 448.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 6,500 were accumulated by Klingenstein Fields & Limited Liability Company. Captrust Fincl holds 0% of its portfolio in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) for 540 shares. 1,747 are owned by Clearbridge Investments Ltd Liability. Tci Wealth Advisors invested in 2,560 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Fosun has invested 0.23% of its portfolio in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM). U S Glob Investors Incorporated stated it has 25,000 shares or 0.43% of all its holdings. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa holds 0% or 531,676 shares in its portfolio. Twin Mngmt owns 220,380 shares. Moreover, Cypress Mngmt Ltd Liability Co (Wy) has 0% invested in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) for 45 shares. Bluemountain Capital Management Ltd Liability Corp owns 181,351 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Jfs Wealth Advisors Limited Liability has 0% invested in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) for 3 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth has invested 0% in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM). Bluecrest Cap stated it has 0.27% of its portfolio in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM). Philadelphia Trust Com, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 20,748 shares. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM).

Essex Investment Management Co Llc, which manages about $740.27M and $676.97 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cyberark Software Ltd Shs (NASDAQ:CYBR) by 2,793 shares to 28,636 shares, valued at $3.41 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Intuit Com (NASDAQ:INTU) by 14,332 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 37,063 shares, and cut its stake in Novocure Ltd Ord Shs.

Godsey & Gibb Associates, which manages about $634.16 million and $658.99 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHD) by 18,473 shares to 8,049 shares, valued at $421,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since April 1, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $727,935 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.22, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 49 investors sold COST shares while 392 reduced holdings. 119 funds opened positions while 437 raised stakes. 300.70 million shares or 10.74% less from 336.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt has invested 0.12% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado reported 869,486 shares. Peapack Gladstone Fincl Corporation owns 84,841 shares for 0.93% of their portfolio. Intersect Limited has 3,773 shares. 805,490 were reported by California Pub Employees Retirement. Dowling & Yahnke Ltd Company holds 1.19% or 51,026 shares. Zevenbergen Lc invested in 3,080 shares or 0.03% of the stock. California-based Covington has invested 1.45% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Tennessee-based Livingston Asset (Operating As Southport Management) has invested 1.12% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Bridgeway Capital Mngmt accumulated 0.03% or 8,400 shares. Capital Intll Sarl holds 21,300 shares. Jcic Asset Management stated it has 0.01% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). First In owns 263 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Hl Llc reported 0.38% of its portfolio in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). 10,642 were accumulated by Regentatlantic Ltd Com.

