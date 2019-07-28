Godsey & Gibb Associates Continues to Hold Holding in Oracle (ORCL); Endurance Wealth Management Has Trimmed Its Position in Bank Amer Com (BAC) by $505,197 as Share Value Declined

Endurance Wealth Management Inc decreased its stake in Bank Amer Corp Com (BAC) by 3.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Endurance Wealth Management Inc sold 18,711 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.43% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 457,496 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.62M, down from 476,207 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc who had been investing in Bank Amer Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $287.47B market cap company. The stock increased 1.42% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $30.77. About 46.02M shares traded. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 9.09% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.52% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 27/04/2018 – Amag Pharma Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 07/05/2018 – Bank Of America Will Finance Assault Weapons Maker In Bankruptcy — MarketWatch; 14/05/2018 – Intrexon to Participate in the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Healthcare Conference; 29/03/2018 – AustinBizJournal: EXCLUSIVE: @BankofAmerica to consolidate Austin offices, move into same downtown tower as Facebook…; 05/04/2018 – BOFA FINANCE PRICES OFFERING OF $250M NOTES DUE MAY 2023; 07/05/2018 – BofA Merrill’s Blanch Sees Room for Oil Prices to Move Higher (Video); 16/04/2018 – Bank of America 1Q Equity Trading Increases 38% (Video); 13/03/2018 – SUPER MICRO COMPUTER INC – ENTERED INTO AMENDMENT TO CO’S EXISTING LOAN AGREEMENT WITH BANK OF AMERICA MERRILL LYNCH; 16/05/2018 – Evolus Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 30/05/2018 – R21 Holdings: Bank of Amer Merrill Lynch Increased Line of Credit to $145 Million

Godsey & Gibb Associates increased its stake in Oracle Corp (ORCL) by 2.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Godsey & Gibb Associates bought 6,199 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.11% with the market. The institutional investor held 306,668 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.47M, up from 300,469 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates who had been investing in Oracle Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $195.15 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.36% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $58.5. About 5.39 million shares traded. Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has risen 16.53% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.10% the S&P500. Some Historical ORCL News: 11/05/2018 – Mumbai Bourse: Oracle Financial Services Software Ltd. – Board Recommends Final Dividend; 19/03/2018 – ORACLE CORP – QTRLY TOTAL HARDWARE REVENUES $994 MLN VS $ 1,028 MLN; 21/03/2018 – ORACLE – CONTRACT ALSO EXTENDS TO THE WESTERN INTERSTATE COMMISSION FOR HIGHER EDUCATION; 27/03/2018 – Appeals court revives Oracle’s billion-dollar copyright claim against Google; 28/03/2018 – MioTech Cofounders Named in Forbes 30 under 30 Asia List 2018; 11/05/2018 – ORACLE FINANCIAL 4Q OTHER INCOME 489.4M RUPEES; 03/04/2018 – Bluecore Hires Two Former BlueKai/Oracle Leaders; Sets Its Sights on Retail Data; 30/04/2018 – Oracle Buys Vocado; 07/03/2018 – Oracle Elevator Announces New Technology Center; 27/03/2018 – A federal court just revived Oracle’s multi-billion dollar copyright case against Google

Godsey & Gibb Associates, which manages about $634.16M and $658.99 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vmware Inc (NYSE:VMW) by 2,275 shares to 107,750 shares, valued at $19.45M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.68 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 66 investors sold ORCL shares while 606 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 316 raised stakes. 1.75 billion shares or 6.81% less from 1.87 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 16,421 were reported by Oarsman. Rothschild Inv Il owns 50,393 shares. Smith Moore And holds 15,179 shares. Kentucky Retirement reported 111,406 shares stake. Fincl Bank Of The West has 0.17% invested in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) for 26,924 shares. 9,930 were reported by Glenview Comml Bank Dept. Barrett Asset Management Ltd Co holds 78,544 shares. Mitchell Capital Mgmt invested in 27,243 shares. Cs Mckee Lp has invested 1.72% of its portfolio in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Headinvest accumulated 52,390 shares. 19,001 are held by Aimz Inv Limited Liability. Foster Dykema Cabot & Ma, Massachusetts-based fund reported 5,597 shares. Ami Inv Management has 37,194 shares. M Holdings Securities holds 0.14% or 11,537 shares. Checchi Cap Advisers Ltd, a California-based fund reported 29,906 shares.

More notable recent Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Oracle’s Growth Is A Question Mark – Seeking Alpha” on July 05, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL): Are Analysts Bullish? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 21, 2019, Fool.com published: “The 10 Biggest Cybersecurity Stocks – The Motley Fool” on July 27, 2019. More interesting news about Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Oracle Corporation (ORCL) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Did You Miss Oracle’s (NYSE:ORCL) 38% Share Price Gain? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 03, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.16, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 57 investors sold BAC shares while 577 reduced holdings. 154 funds opened positions while 474 raised stakes. 6.30 billion shares or 2.30% less from 6.44 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Confluence Invest Mngmt accumulated 13,706 shares. Jp Marvel Invest Ltd Liability Co invested in 2.49% or 278,865 shares. Mountain Pacific Invest Advisers Inc Id invested in 0.03% or 11,440 shares. Ckw Fincl reported 21,734 shares. Ima Wealth Incorporated reported 4.55% stake. Capital Ca, California-based fund reported 14,311 shares. Wetherby Asset Mgmt holds 0.56% or 162,423 shares in its portfolio. Sanders Capital Lc holds 3.19% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 24.06M shares. Nuwave Inv Management reported 190 shares. Cornercap Investment Counsel reported 95,873 shares. Cadence Bancorporation Na owns 34,587 shares. Ameritas Inv Ptnrs Incorporated reported 0.41% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Regentatlantic Cap Ltd Liability Company has 468,745 shares for 0.9% of their portfolio. Sky Group Inc Limited has 0.16% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 15,428 shares. Barrett Asset Management Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 0% or 2,050 shares.

More notable recent Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) news were published by: Forbes.com which released: “Bank Of America’s Generous Capital Return Plan Indicates A Payout Ratio Exceeding 100% For 2019 – Forbes” on July 01, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “Is BAC Stock Ready to Go to $40 or $20? – Investorplace.com” published on July 12, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “You Won’t Believe Bank of America’s Massive New Buyback Program – Yahoo Finance” on June 28, 2019. More interesting news about Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Bank of America Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on July 16, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Bank Of America Portfolio: Halftime Report – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 18, 2019.

Endurance Wealth Management Inc, which manages about $847.31 million and $610.81 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Manulife Finl Corp Com (NYSE:MFC) by 42,525 shares to 382,923 shares, valued at $6.48M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cvs Health Corp Com (NYSE:CVS) by 17,701 shares in the quarter, for a total of 76,728 shares, and has risen its stake in Dominion Resources Inc (NYSE:D).