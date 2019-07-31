Godsey & Gibb Associates Holding in Vmware (VMW) Decreased as Market Value Rose; Encana (ECA) Stock Value Rose While Sir Capital Management LP Lifted Holding by $7.46 Million

Sir Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Encana Corp (ECA) by 25.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sir Capital Management Lp bought 1.07 million shares as the company’s stock rose 5.31% with the market. The hedge fund held 5.18 million shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $37.50 million, up from 4.11 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sir Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Encana Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.39 billion market cap company. The stock increased 4.10% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $4.57. About 44.81 million shares traded or 94.12% up from the average. Encana Corporation (NYSE:ECA) has declined 49.06% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 53.49% the S&P500.

Godsey & Gibb Associates decreased its stake in Vmware Inc (VMW) by 2.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Godsey & Gibb Associates sold 2,275 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.49% with the market. The institutional investor held 107,750 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.45M, down from 110,025 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates who had been investing in Vmware Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $71.40 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.55% or $2.74 during the last trading session, reaching $174.49. About 886,378 shares traded. VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) has risen 71.52% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 67.09% the S&P500. Some Historical VMW News: 21/05/2018 – Carl Icahn reveals the size of his position in VMware on CNBC’s “Halftime Report” on Monday; 25/04/2018 – VMware Exec Said to Take CEO Job at Andreessen’s Instart Logic; 12/03/2018 – JERICHO CAPITAL SAYS ASK THAT INDEPENDENT MEMBERS OF BOARD OF VMW REJECT ANY PROPOSAL FOR REVERSE MERGER WITH DELL; 19/03/2018 – Sungard Availability Services Brings VMware NSX to Hosted Private Cloud Solution for Dell EMC Infrastructures; 18/05/2018 – Dell remains focused on a VMware merger, and now it’s getting feedback from tracking stock holders; 29/05/2018 – RoundTower Wins VMware Americas Solution Provider Partner of the Year; 17/04/2018 – ACTIVIST INVESTOR CARL ICAHN HAS ACQUIRED A MEDIUM-SIZED STAKE IN VMWARE THAT IS BELOW THE 5 PCT DISCLOSURE THRESHOLD – CNBC; 01/05/2018 – VMware Advances Networking for the Digital Era with the Virtual Cloud Network; 25/04/2018 – CORRECT: VMWARE EXEC TO TAKE CEO JOB AT ANDREESSEN’S INSTART; 04/04/2018 – Overland-Tandberg’s RDX independently tested by VMware

Sir Capital Management Lp, which manages about $1.60B and $544.85 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Williams Cos Inc Del (NYSE:WMB) by 623,131 shares to 419,019 shares, valued at $12.03M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Quanta Svcs Inc (NYSE:PWR) by 65,073 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 23,927 shares, and cut its stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 34 investors sold VMW shares while 130 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 135 raised stakes. 70.43 million shares or 0.01% more from 70.42 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jaffetilchin Investment Prtn Limited Liability Com reported 3,139 shares. Element Capital Management Limited Com accumulated 16,097 shares. Geode Management Lc holds 835,444 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Synovus Corporation holds 0% or 724 shares. Motley Fool Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability stated it has 0.15% of its portfolio in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW). 173 are held by Fred Alger Mngmt Incorporated. Blair William Il invested in 0% or 3,441 shares. First Manhattan Comm reported 0% stake. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt invested in 56,248 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Riggs Asset Managment Inc reported 200 shares. Marshall Wace Llp holds 0.09% or 52,477 shares. Neuberger Berman Group Incorporated Limited Liability holds 0% in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) or 4,720 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa has 0% invested in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) for 109,280 shares. Commonwealth Bank Of Australia has 0.02% invested in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) for 11,604 shares. Virtu Fincl Limited Liability stated it has 0.02% in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW).

