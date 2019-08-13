Godsey & Gibb Associates Holding In Eaton Plc (ETN) Was Has Upped; Dudley & Shanley Boosted Its The Walt Disney Co. (DIS) Holding by $9.00 Million

Godsey & Gibb Associates increased its stake in Eaton Corp Plc (ETN) by 17.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Godsey & Gibb Associates bought 25,709 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.34% . The institutional investor held 172,782 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.92M, up from 147,073 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates who had been investing in Eaton Corp Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $33.29 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.69% or $1.32 during the last trading session, reaching $79.27. About 1.24M shares traded. Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) has risen 2.92% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.92% the S&P500. Some Historical ETN News: 10/05/2018 – EATON CORPORATION PLC – PLANNED JV WILL BE BASED IN CHINA; 10/04/2018 – Eaton Partners Serves As Placement Agent For Copenhagen Infrastructure III; 07/05/2018 – Eaton Demonstrates Transformational Possibilities of Connected Lighting for Today’s Smart Homes, Buildings and Communities at LIGHTFAIR International; 24/05/2018 – Eaton Partners Acted as Exclusive Placement Agent for DIF Management B.V; 15/05/2018 – Anchor Bolt Adds Eaton Corp, Exits Timken: 13F; 20/03/2018 – 2017-2021 Automotive Coolant Hose Global Market Report – Key Vendors Are Continental, Eaton, Gates, Sumitomo Riko, and Toyoda Gosei Profiled – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 16/05/2018 – FORD – PARTS PRODUCED AT NOTTINGHAM ARE BEING SHIPPED VIA DAILY FLIGHTS UNTIL PRODUCTION IN EATON RAPIDS RETURNS TO PRE-FIRE LEVELS; 29/03/2018 – Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Announces Submission of New Drug Application for Firdapse® for Treatment of Lambert-Eaton Myasthenic Syndrome; 09/05/2018 – FORD SAYS ITS BUSINESS ACCOUNTS FOR ‘LESS THAN A THIRD’ OF VOLUME OF OUTPUT FROM MERIDIAN MAGNESIUM PLANT IN EATON RAPIDS, MICHIGAN; 24/05/2018 – S&P REVISES EATON CORP. OUTLOOK TO ‘STABLE’ FROM ‘NEGATIVE’; RATING ‘A-‘

Dudley & Shanley Llc increased its stake in The Walt Disney Co. (DIS) by 170.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dudley & Shanley Llc bought 81,125 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The hedge fund held 128,810 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.30 million, up from 47,685 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dudley & Shanley Llc who had been investing in The Walt Disney Co. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $247.93 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.39% or $1.88 during the last trading session, reaching $137.63. About 5.65M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 09/03/2018 – Disney shareholders reject CEO Bob Iger’s $48.5 million annual pay packet; 05/03/2018 – JUST IN: The Walt Disney Co. names James Pitaro as president of ESPN and co-chair of Disney Media Networks; 23/05/2018 – Comcast’s efforts to outbid Disney for 21st Century Fox assets may run into tax hurdles, according to sources; 14/03/2018 – The Walt Disney Co Announces Strategic Reorganization; 31/05/2018 – Trump Wants Apology From Disney’s Iger Over 2017 Russia Report; 15/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Comcast cash bid may spark Fox shareholder revolt; 11/05/2018 – ‘Star Wars’ spaceship lands at Disney’s ‘Solo’ premiere in Hollywood; 07/05/2018 – Fox Jumps on Report That Comcast Is Mulling Counterbid to Disney; 18/04/2018 – RIVAL OFFER DISCLOSED IN JOINT DISNEY-FOX PROXY FILING; 08/05/2018 – DISNEY’S IGER SPEAKS ON BLOOMBERG TV

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dudley & Shanley Inc invested in 128,810 shares or 3.7% of the stock. Colonial Advsr holds 2.25% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 106,752 shares. Balyasny Asset Mgmt Limited Liability, a Illinois-based fund reported 1.40M shares. Keybank Association Oh reported 1.09% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Ar Asset Mngmt holds 45,583 shares or 1.89% of its portfolio. Sarasin And Partners Llp reported 473,812 shares. Dearborn Partners Ltd Liability Corp invested in 0.03% or 3,752 shares. Kempen Capital Mngmt Nv invested in 0.22% or 21,503 shares. Essex Mgmt Company Ltd Llc reported 1.56% stake. Moreover, First Fiduciary Inv Counsel has 4.77% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Beacon Cap Mgmt owns 154 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Pioneer Trust Financial Bank N A Or holds 64,931 shares. Laffer Invs invested in 36,836 shares or 0% of the stock. 612,416 were reported by Bridgeway Cap Management Incorporated. Choate Inv accumulated 17,333 shares or 0.11% of the stock.

Dudley & Shanley Llc, which manages about $615.98 million and $386.33M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) by 5,530 shares to 184,102 shares, valued at $15.58 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Fiserv Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 9,910 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 346,750 shares, and cut its stake in Service Corp. Int’l (NYSE:SCI).

Godsey & Gibb Associates, which manages about $634.16 million and $658.99 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vmware Inc (NYSE:VMW) by 2,275 shares to 107,750 shares, valued at $19.45M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.40, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 40 investors sold ETN shares while 281 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 263 raised stakes. 316.81 million shares or 2.22% less from 323.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Financial Bank And Trust Of Newtown accumulated 3,795 shares. Greenleaf Trust reported 4,808 shares. Griffin Asset Mgmt has 6,330 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Commonwealth Comml Bank Of Aus accumulated 81,390 shares or 0.06% of the stock. California Pub Employees Retirement Sys holds 1.04M shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Aperio Grp Inc Ltd Co stated it has 389,401 shares. Nelson Van Denburg And Campbell Wealth Grp Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.16% in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN). Parkside Commercial Bank And Trust holds 0.19% or 7,138 shares in its portfolio. Cibc Ww Mkts reported 23,891 shares. Winch Advisory Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0% of its portfolio in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN). Texas Permanent School Fund reported 82,408 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. Cetera Advisor Ntwk Lc invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN). Hills Fincl Bank & reported 4,311 shares. Destination Wealth stated it has 0% in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN). Asset Mgmt Inc holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) for 3,915 shares.