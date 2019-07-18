Godsey & Gibb Associates Cut Its Vmware (VMW) Holding by $409,500 as Valuation Rose; Douglas Emmett (DEI) Stock Rose While Cbre Clarion Securities Lowered Holding by $57.89 Million

Godsey & Gibb Associates decreased its stake in Vmware Inc (VMW) by 2.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Godsey & Gibb Associates sold 2,275 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.49% with the market. The institutional investor held 107,750 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.45 million, down from 110,025 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates who had been investing in Vmware Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $71.38B market cap company. The stock increased 0.22% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $174.44. About 502,095 shares traded. VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) has risen 71.52% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 67.09% the S&P500. Some Historical VMW News: 21/05/2018 – Carl Icahn says his stake in VMware is ‘sizable,’ worth ‘hundreds of millions’; 19/04/2018 – Eric Newcomer: Sources: Uber’s top CFO candidate is Zane Rowe at VMware; 17/04/2018 – Matt Rosoff: Carl Icahn has a ‘medium’-sized stake in VMware, sources say – tip @Techmeme; 01/05/2018 – VMWARE REPORTS VIRTUAL CLOUD NETWORK; 23/05/2018 – Okta and VMware Announce Partnership to Deliver Advanced Identity Capabilities for the Digital Workspace; 18/05/2018 – A deal with VMware could theoretically be done in stages, with step one eliminating the tracker and step two merging Dell and VMware; 19/04/2018 – Uber picks VMware’s Zane Rowe as CFO – Bloomberg; 18/04/2018 – UBER SELECTS VMWARE’S ZANE ROWE AS CFO TO EXECUTE IPO PLANS – BLOOMBERG, CITING; 23/05/2018 – VMware, Okta Unveil Pact to Take on Microsoft in Mobile Security; 12/03/2018 – MEDIA-VMware Shareholder Jericho Slams Dell Technologies Deal Talks – Bloomberg

Cbre Clarion Securities Llc decreased its stake in Douglas Emmett Inc. (DEI) by 34.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cbre Clarion Securities Llc sold 1.45 million shares as the company’s stock rose 7.64% with the market. The institutional investor held 2.80M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $113.03M, down from 4.24M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities Llc who had been investing in Douglas Emmett Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.06 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.62% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $40.29. About 357,917 shares traded. Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) has risen 8.23% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.80% the S&P500. Some Historical DEI News: 18/04/2018 – Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within Mueller Industries, Senior Housing Properties Trust, Federated Investors, Midstates Pet; 12/04/2018 – MONTE DEI PASCHI CEO SAYS BANK’S GROSS LOANS RECOVERING, FIRST SIGN THAT BANK IS TURNING A CORNER; 08/05/2018 – DOUGLAS EMMETT INC QTRLY FFO OF $0.49 PER FULLY DILUTED SHARE; 11/05/2018 – MONTE DEI PASCHI SAYS EXPECTS BINDING OFFERS FOR 0.6 BLN EURO UNLIKELY-TO-PAY PORTFOLIO BY JUNE 2018, WILL SELL FURTHER 0.4 BLN EUROS IN NEXT FEW MONTHS – SLIDE; 12/04/2018 – MONTE DEI PASCHI CEO SAYS COMMERCIAL FUNDING INCREASING DESPITE THE FACT THAT ITS COST IS FALLING; 12/04/2018 – MONTE DEI PASCHI CEO SAYS EXPECTS TO CLOSE BY END-MAY BAD LOAN SECURITISATION PROCESS; 11/05/2018 – MONTE DEI PASCHI SAYS ECB TO INTRODUCE ADD-ON ON RISK WEIGHTED ASSETS CALCULATED ON NON-PERFORMING EXPOSURES BY YEAR-END, PRELIMINARY INDICATIONS POINT TO 4-5 BLN EURO ADD-ON – SLIDE; 11/04/2018 – ITALY TREASURY OFFICIAL DISMISSES AS “FANTASY” SUGGESTIONS IN MEDIA THAT STATE LENDER CDP COULD BUY MONTE DEI PASCHI; 11/05/2018 – BANCA MONTE DEI PASCHI Dl SIENA SPA BMPS.Ml SAYS STARTED PROCESS TO SELL 2.6-3.0 BLN EUROS IN BAD LOANS THIS YR; 27/04/2018 – FORMER MONTE DEI PASCHI EXECS FABRIZIO VIOLA AND ALESSANDRO PROFUMO SENT TO TRIAL IN MILAN ON ALLEGED MARKET RIGGING AND ACCOUNTING FRAUD

Analysts await VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) to report earnings on August, 22. They expect $1.15 earnings per share, down 2.54% or $0.03 from last year’s $1.18 per share. VMW’s profit will be $470.59 million for 37.92 P/E if the $1.15 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.93 actual earnings per share reported by VMware, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 23.66% EPS growth.

Godsey & Gibb Associates, which manages about $634.16 million and $658.99M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 489 shares to 709 shares, valued at $1.26 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Blackrock Inc (NYSE:BLK) by 2,189 shares in the quarter, for a total of 33,723 shares, and has risen its stake in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 34 investors sold VMW shares while 130 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 135 raised stakes. 70.43 million shares or 0.01% more from 70.42 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nuwave Mgmt Limited Liability Co holds 0.52% of its portfolio in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) for 2,438 shares. Twin Tree Mgmt Lp holds 2,540 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Curbstone Fincl Mngmt Corp holds 0.15% of its portfolio in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) for 3,080 shares. Geode Capital Limited Company stated it has 835,444 shares. Meritage Portfolio Mgmt, a Kansas-based fund reported 65,781 shares. Sumitomo Life Ins accumulated 14,591 shares. Rbf Limited reported 0.32% in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW). Hilltop Holdg Inc invested in 1,488 shares. Ameriprise Financial Incorporated has invested 0.11% of its portfolio in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW). Mirae Asset Global Investments Communication Limited holds 10,903 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Bamco Ny has 478 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Mgmt Holdings holds 0.02% in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) or 15,081 shares. Susquehanna Limited Liability Partnership, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 106,458 shares. Ftb Advsrs owns 105 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Voya Inv Management Ltd Llc, Georgia-based fund reported 1.08 million shares.

Analysts await Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $0.53 EPS, up 3.92% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.51 per share. DEI’s profit will be $92.85M for 19.00 P/E if the $0.53 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.52 actual EPS reported by Douglas Emmett, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.92% EPS growth.