Godsey & Gibb Associates Has Lowered Starbucks (SBUX) Holding by $799,052; Cvs (CVS) Holder Altavista Wealth Management Decreased Its Position as Stock Price Declined

Godsey & Gibb Associates decreased its stake in Starbucks Corp (SBUX) by 4.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Godsey & Gibb Associates sold 10,798 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.15% . The institutional investor held 240,761 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.90M, down from 251,559 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates who had been investing in Starbucks Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $115.06 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.50% or $1.42 during the last trading session, reaching $96.12. About 3.90M shares traded. Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) has risen 82.45% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 82.45% the S&P500. Some Historical SBUX News: 10/05/2018 – Moody’s Drops Outlook on Nestle After Starbucks Deal — Market Talk; 07/05/2018 – NESTLE ENTERS PACT FOR PERPETUAL GLOBAL LICENSE OF STARBUCKS CO; 21/03/2018 – Starbucks Achieves 100% Pay Equity Both for Gender and for People of All Races in U.S; 26/04/2018 – STARBUCKS 2Q ADJ. EPS 53C, EST. 53C; COMPS UP 2%, EST. UP 1.9%; 17/04/2018 – STARBUCKS TO CLOSE ALL STORES FOR RACIAL-BIAS EDUCATION MAY 29; 20/04/2018 – DJ Starbucks Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SBUX); 24/05/2018 – Starbucks Opened Its Bathrooms to Everyone, and Some People Are Worried; 29/03/2018 – Starbucks gets downgraded as analyst predicts weaker than expected China sales; 13/04/2018 – Starbucks downgraded on concerns about craft coffee competition, customer loyalty; 16/04/2018 – The Latest: Starbucks CEO hopes to meet with arrested men

Altavista Wealth Management Inc decreased its stake in Cvs Corp (CVS) by 19.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Altavista Wealth Management Inc sold 6,618 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.55% . The institutional investor held 26,750 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.44 million, down from 33,368 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Altavista Wealth Management Inc who had been investing in Cvs Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $78.63B market cap company. The stock increased 0.37% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $60.46. About 3.06 million shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 17.14% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CVS News: 11/04/2018 – CVS Launches Program Aimed At Tackling High Cost Of Medication — MarketWatch; 04/04/2018 – CVS Health eyes kidney patients for next expansion into care; 19/04/2018 – CVS Health Expands Safe Drug Disposal at CVS Pharmacy Locations in Ohio to Help Combat Opioid Abuse; 20/03/2018 – CVS Agreed to Buy Aetna Late Last Year; 04/04/2018 – CVS Health To Initiate Trial Of Home Dialysis Device As Part Of New Kidney Disease Initiative — MarketWatch; 06/03/2018 – CVS Readies $44 Billion Bond Sale; 13/04/2018 – CVS Health Names Marc-David Munk, MD, MPH, MHCM, as Chief Medical Officer of MinuteClinic and Associate Chief Medical Officer of CVS Health; 20/03/2018 – CVS to Hire Former Eli Lilly Finance Chief to Run Pharmacy Benefit Business; 04/04/2018 – Berger & Montague, P.C.: False Claims Act Case Against Caremark (CVS Health) Unsealed; 14/03/2018 – CVS Health Corporation Announces Quarterly Dividend

Analysts await Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.70 EPS, up 12.90% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.62 per share. SBUX’s profit will be $837.90M for 34.33 P/E if the $0.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.78 actual EPS reported by Starbucks Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.26% negative EPS growth.

Godsey & Gibb Associates, which manages about $634.16M and $658.99M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE) by 7,815 shares to 357,004 shares, valued at $15.16 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Blackrock Inc (NYSE:BLK) by 2,189 shares in the quarter, for a total of 33,723 shares, and has risen its stake in Novartis A G (NYSE:NVS).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 52 investors sold SBUX shares while 472 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 375 raised stakes. 825.46 million shares or 7.36% less from 891.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 120,313 are held by Boston Private Wealth Ltd Llc. Ftb Advsr invested in 0.02% or 3,913 shares. Whalerock Point Prtnrs Ltd Liability has invested 0.17% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Huntington Bank & Trust invested 0.12% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Country Commercial Bank stated it has 960 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Iberiabank Corporation owns 0.97% invested in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) for 112,747 shares. Marco Management Limited Liability, Georgia-based fund reported 15,791 shares. Wespac Advsr Lc holds 3,975 shares. Great Lakes Advsr Ltd Liability holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) for 31,177 shares. Connor Clark & Lunn Invest Ltd reported 611,210 shares stake. California-based Doheny Asset Mngmt Ca has invested 1.48% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Moreover, Shine Advisory has 0% invested in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) for 39 shares. Apg Asset Mgmt Nv holds 0.36% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) or 2.96M shares. Bbr Limited Liability owns 57,363 shares for 0.55% of their portfolio. First Allied Advisory Service owns 0.29% invested in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) for 115,909 shares.

More notable recent Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Starbucks Management Talks Digital Initiatives, China, and More – Nasdaq” on August 07, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “After Doubling, Does Starbucks Still Have Room to Run? – Nasdaq” published on August 02, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What Kind Of Investor Owns Most Of Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX)? – Yahoo Finance” on June 21, 2019. More interesting news about Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: SBUX, MRNS, EZPW – Nasdaq” published on August 23, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Starbucks Corporation (SBUX) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for May 08, 2019 – Nasdaq” with publication date: May 07, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.64, from 1.89 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 120 investors sold CVS shares while 415 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 543 raised stakes. 969.19 million shares or 6.06% less from 1.03 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Virginia-based Markel Corporation has invested 0.25% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Vident Advisory Lc, Georgia-based fund reported 50,609 shares. Summit Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Company reported 0.16% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Sheets Smith Wealth has 0.04% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 3,805 shares. Seabridge Invest Advsr Ltd Com stated it has 0% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). First Wilshire Secs accumulated 0.11% or 6,100 shares. Bokf Na holds 64,023 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Gulf Interest Natl Bank (Uk) Limited holds 0.29% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 306,865 shares. Security Financial Bank Of Sioux City Iowa Ia has invested 0.98% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Retail Bank Hapoalim Bm invested in 19,820 shares or 0.26% of the stock. Cubic Asset Mngmt Limited Liability owns 87,045 shares for 1.39% of their portfolio. E&G LP accumulated 5,071 shares. Scharf Lc owns 3.62% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 1.74M shares. Cibc Ww Corp has 0.17% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Parsons Ri holds 32,974 shares.

Since March 1, 2019, it had 6 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $1.68 million activity. The insider LUDWIG EDWARD J bought 4,000 shares worth $233,080. AGUIRRE FERNANDO bought 3,410 shares worth $198,769. $531,800 worth of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) was bought by BROWN C DAVID II.

Altavista Wealth Management Inc, which manages about $282.28 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Stanley Black & Decker Inc Com (NYSE:SWK) by 2,317 shares to 16,356 shares, valued at $2.23M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 12,667 shares in the quarter, for a total of 62,427 shares, and has risen its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN).

More notable recent CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “CVS Health Corporation Announces Pricing of Any and All Tender Offers – PRNewswire” on August 14, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “CLASS ACTION UPDATE for EQT, CAH and CVS: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders – GlobeNewswire” published on August 16, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Better Buy: Rite Aid vs. CVS Health – Yahoo Finance” on July 29, 2019. More interesting news about CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “CVS’s Amazon-like membership goes nationwide – Seeking Alpha” published on August 05, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “3 Things You Can Expect With CVS Health’s Q2 Earnings Update – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 03, 2019.