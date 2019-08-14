Godsey & Gibb Associates Lowered Apple (AAPL) Stake by $310,460 as Stock Rose; Bokf Has Lowered Cisco Sys (CSCO) Position by $481,134 as Share Value Declined

Bokf decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) by 1.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bokf sold 9,078 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 705,221 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $38.08 million, down from 714,299 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bokf who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $230.85 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.29% or $1.18 during the last trading session, reaching $52.72. About 18.94M shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 27/03/2018 – MEDIA-Cisco plans to sell networking software separate from hardware – The Information; 28/03/2018 – ARISTA NETWORKS INC – ITC ISSUED RD IN ITC 945 MODIFICATION PROCEEDING INITIATED BY CISCO SYSTEMS, AGAINST ARISTA NETWORKS; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Capital Appreciation Adds Salesforce, Exits Cisco; 30/03/2018 – Cisco Receives 2018 AT&T Supplier Award; 19/03/2018 – Tengler’s top picks include Cisco, Oracle, J.P. Morgan and FedEx; 10/05/2018 – Cisco pulls all online ads from YouTube; 10/05/2018 – Former Cisco CEO John Chambers Joins Bloom Energy Board of Directors; 23/03/2018 – Cisco Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/05/2018 – CISCO SEES PRE-TAX CASH CHARGES TO GAAP RESULTS ABOUT $300M; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems Sees 4Q Charges of Up to $50M Under Restructuring That Started in 3

Godsey & Gibb Associates decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 18.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Godsey & Gibb Associates sold 1,634 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 7,088 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.35 million, down from 8,722 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $944.37 billion market cap company. The stock increased 4.23% or $8.49 during the last trading session, reaching $208.97. About 47.54M shares traded or 79.30% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 07/05/2018 – APPLE – ON APRIL 30, COURT ENTERED ORDER FOR PRELIMINARY APPROVAL OF SETTLEMENT OF IN RE APPLE INC E-BOOK DERIVATIVE LITIGATION CASE NO. 1-14-CV-269543; 17/04/2018 – This Ukrainian Mac product has a cult following – and could hint at Apple’s future; 19/03/2018 – Apple Inc. vs Papst Licensing GmbH & Co. KG | FWD Entered | 03/19/2018; 29/05/2018 – ILIAD TO PARTNER WITH APPLE IN ITALY; 01/05/2018 – Apple Sees 3Q Rev $51.5B-$53.5B; 03/04/2018 – Apple is looking at making its own chips for Mac computers which hit European chipmakers; 04/04/2018 – Apple is developing gesture control and curved screens for iPhones, Bloomberg reports. via @cnbctech; 01/05/2018 – Charles Brown: Apple’s efforts to line up a second supplier for its high-end smartphone screens–and reduce its dependence on; 05/03/2018 – Cyberparse: 911 recordings reveal Apple’s problem of employees walking into walls; 07/05/2018 – Buffett: ‘I don’t have to do a thing’ to own more of Apple

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Haverford Finance Serv holds 5.21% or 76,393 shares. 584,644 were accumulated by Westwood Grp. Adams Diversified Equity Fund has invested 3.05% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Neuberger Berman Group Inc Ltd reported 5.83M shares or 1.36% of all its holdings. River & Mercantile Asset Management Limited Liability Partnership reported 55,640 shares. Garrison Asset Mgmt Ltd holds 0.53% or 5,245 shares in its portfolio. 17,037 are held by Financial Advisory. The Indiana-based First Merchants has invested 2.2% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Wright Serv invested 4.06% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Barnett And owns 1,874 shares. Cetera Advsr Ltd Liability holds 2.43% or 256,711 shares in its portfolio. Wafra Inc reported 144,434 shares or 0.95% of all its holdings. Lederer Assocs Investment Counsel Ca invested in 27,686 shares or 4.9% of the stock. Corporation owns 24,419 shares for 1.01% of their portfolio. Westfield Management LP invested in 2.78% or 1.92 million shares.

Godsey & Gibb Associates, which manages about $634.16M and $658.99M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Occidental Pete Corp (NYSE:OXY) by 27,319 shares to 193,455 shares, valued at $12.81 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in V F Corp (NYSE:VFC) by 3,656 shares in the quarter, for a total of 204,848 shares, and has risen its stake in Oracle Corp (NYSE:ORCL).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Farmers And Merchants owns 262,805 shares. Westover Advsr Lc reported 68,727 shares or 1.93% of all its holdings. Parallax Volatility Advisers LP accumulated 425,598 shares. Wisconsin-based Thompson Mngmt has invested 1.93% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Hanson Mcclain holds 12,792 shares. New York-based Oppenheimer And has invested 0.93% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Susquehanna Int Grp Llp has invested 0% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Tiedemann Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 0.29% or 114,790 shares. Paradigm Asset Mngmt Ltd reported 71,700 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Weiss Asset Mgmt Lp reported 3,949 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Rockland holds 28,868 shares or 0.17% of its portfolio. Wisconsin-based Schaper Benz Wise Counsel Wi has invested 3.41% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). 63,908 are held by Wagner Bowman Mgmt Corporation. Founders Securities Limited Liability Company has 22,988 shares. Nelson Roberts Invest Advisors Limited has invested 2.97% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Bokf, which manages about $4.18 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Braskem S A (NYSE:BAK) by 42,853 shares to 59,101 shares, valued at $1.53 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mediwound Ltd (NASDAQ:MDWD) by 156,455 shares in the quarter, for a total of 216,712 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Tax Managed Intl Fd (VEA).

