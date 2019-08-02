Godsey & Gibb Associates Has Lifted Holding in Alliant Energy (LNT) by $1.12 Million as Stock Value Rose; Bogle Investment Management LP Position in Erie Indty Co Cl A (ERIE) Has Boosted by $5.55 Million as Market Value Rose

Bogle Investment Management Lp increased its stake in Erie Indty Co Cl A (ERIE) by 277.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bogle Investment Management Lp bought 31,164 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.72% . The institutional investor held 42,390 shares of the specialty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.57 million, up from 11,226 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bogle Investment Management Lp who had been investing in Erie Indty Co Cl A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.56 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.76% or $1.69 during the last trading session, reaching $221.08. About 117,649 shares traded. Erie Indemnity Company (NASDAQ:ERIE) has risen 79.51% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 79.51% the S&P500. Some Historical ERIE News: 26/04/2018 – Erie Indemnity 1Q Net $65.8M; 21/04/2018 – DJ Erie Indemnity Company Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ERIE); 26/04/2018 – Erie Indemnity 1Q Rev $572.2M; 02/05/2018 – Erie Indemnity Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/04/2018 – Erie Insurance releases police data showing daydreaming #1 on top 10 list of fatal distracted driving behaviors; 24/04/2018 – Erie Insurance names Sheryl Rucker to senior vice president role; 26/04/2018 – ERIE INDEMNITY CO – QTRLY TOTAL OPERATING REVENUE $572.2 MLN VS $399.3 MLN; 25/04/2018 – Can in-car conversations actually make driving safer?; 03/05/2018 – Erie Insurance names Gustafson to vice president role; 18/05/2018 – Erie Insurance names Palczer to claims vice president role

Godsey & Gibb Associates increased its stake in Alliant Energy Corp (LNT) by 8.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Godsey & Gibb Associates bought 23,828 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.90% . The institutional investor held 292,812 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.80M, up from 268,984 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates who had been investing in Alliant Energy Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.87 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.89% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $49.98. About 1.28M shares traded or 21.92% up from the average. Alliant Energy Corporation (NYSE:LNT) has risen 17.09% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.09% the S&P500. Some Historical LNT News: 17/04/2018 – DEEP ECO: Alliant Energy May Benefit, Industry Up This Quarter; 02/05/2018 – ALLIANT ENERGY SEES FY EPS $2.04 TO $2.18, EST. $2.11; 14/05/2018 – Forbes Names Alliant Insurance Services’ Employee Benefits Group One of America’s Best Midsize Employers; 10/05/2018 – Life Sciences Specialist Matt Corcoran Joins Alliant; 24/05/2018 – Rate freeze a win for Alliant Energy customers in Wisconsin; 04/04/2018 – North Idaho Insurance, Summit Insurance Resource Group Join Forces Under the Alliant Brand; 02/05/2018 – Alliant Energy Sees FY18 EPS $2.04-EPS $2.18; 30/05/2018 – ALLIANT FILES PLANS W/ WISCONSIN PSC TO BUILD WIND PROJECT; 14/05/2018 – Forbes Names Alliant Insurance Services’ Employee Benefits Group One of America’s Best Midsize Employers; 02/05/2018 – Alliant Energy Reaffirms 2018 Earnings Guidance

Investors sentiment increased to 1.85 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.40, from 1.45 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 5 investors sold ERIE shares while 41 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 48 raised stakes. 14.68 million shares or 1.26% more from 14.49 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Arrowstreet Capital Ltd Partnership owns 12,253 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Citigroup owns 7,230 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Credit Suisse Ag accumulated 35,504 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Keybank Natl Association Oh stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Erie Indemnity Company (NASDAQ:ERIE). Moreover, Tiaa Cref Investment Mngmt Lc has 0.01% invested in Erie Indemnity Company (NASDAQ:ERIE) for 84,709 shares. Commonwealth Bancorp Of Aus owns 2,400 shares. Goldman Sachs Grp Inc reported 0.01% in Erie Indemnity Company (NASDAQ:ERIE). Rafferty Asset Mngmt Limited Com owns 0.01% invested in Erie Indemnity Company (NASDAQ:ERIE) for 4,955 shares. Apg Asset Management Nv accumulated 5,500 shares. Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio invested in 0.01% or 9,251 shares. Us National Bank De reported 811 shares. Royal Comml Bank Of Canada holds 668 shares. Rhumbline Advisers has 0.02% invested in Erie Indemnity Company (NASDAQ:ERIE) for 47,209 shares. Ny State Common Retirement Fund accumulated 0.06% or 272,075 shares. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Invest Management reported 0% stake.

Bogle Investment Management Lp, which manages about $2.60B and $1.31B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Integer Holdings Corp by 11,907 shares to 4,489 shares, valued at $339,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Quantenna Communicatio Com by 70,324 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 48,059 shares, and cut its stake in Varonis Sys Inc Com (NASDAQ:VRNS).

Since March 25, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 insider sales for $185,038 activity. On Monday, March 25 Hudson Brian Arden Sr. bought $20,014 worth of Erie Indemnity Company (NASDAQ:ERIE) or 115 shares.

Godsey & Gibb Associates, which manages about $634.16M and $658.99M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHD) by 18,473 shares to 8,049 shares, valued at $421,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.