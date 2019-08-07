Godsey & Gibb Associates Has Trimmed Holding in Apple (AAPL) as Stock Value Rose; Bluespruce Investments LP Has Cut Position in Msci (MSCI) by $29.80 Million

Godsey & Gibb Associates decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 18.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Godsey & Gibb Associates sold 1,634 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 7,088 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.35 million, down from 8,722 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $895.25 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.56% or $1.1 during the last trading session, reaching $198.1. About 20.79 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 28/03/2018 – Apple’s Tim Cook criticized Facebook for its data privacy practices; 04/04/2018 – Apple working on iPhones with touchless control, curved screen – Bbg; 15/03/2018 – EU antitrust regulators to decide on Apple, Shazam deal by April 23; 12/03/2018 – Patently Apple: The U.S. Committee on Foreign Investment Shuts the Door on Broadcom’s Bid for Qualcomm based on Security Risks; 27/03/2018 – AAPL: Apple Pencil support for new iPad confirmed. #AppleEvent – ! $AAPL; 29/05/2018 – Apple doesn’t always introduce new Macs at the show but it might refresh them; 19/03/2018 – OLED: Universal Display, other Apple suppliers fall as company t; 03/04/2018 – APPLE – AS PART OF CO’S COMMITMENT TO ELIMINATING PAY DISPARITIES FROM FIRST DAY AT APPLE, WILL STOP ASKING CANDIDATES ABOUT THEIR SALARY HISTORY; 20/04/2018 – Dow drops more than 250 points as Apple drags tech lower; 12/03/2018 – APPLE TO BUY DIGITAL-MAGAZINE DISTRIBUTOR TEXTURE: RECODE

Bluespruce Investments Lp decreased its stake in Msci Inc (MSCI) by 18.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bluespruce Investments Lp sold 150,491 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.03% . The hedge fund held 646,203 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $128.49 million, down from 796,694 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bluespruce Investments Lp who had been investing in Msci Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $19.34 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.24% or $2.66 during the last trading session, reaching $217. About 354,964 shares traded. MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) has risen 35.67% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 35.67% the S&P500. Some Historical MSCI News: 29/03/2018 – UBS ETF – MSCI Japan hedged to EUR UCITS ETF Above 200-D-MA; 04/04/2018 – Fitch Upgrades One Class of MSCI 2007-HQ12; 20/03/2018 – MSCI SAYS IT IS CURRENTLY REVIEWING CAMBRIDGE ANALYTICA EVENT, REGARDING FACEBOOK DATA PRIVACY ISSUE; 18/04/2018 – SPDR MSCI Europe Financials UCITS ETF Above 50D-MA: Technicals; 28/03/2018 – Lyxor MSCI Emerging Markets UCITS ETF Closes Below 200-D-MA; 09/04/2018 – SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF Goes Above 50D-MA; 23/05/2018 – MSCI TALKED TO MORE THAN 150 CLIENTS ABOUT CHINA INCLUSION: CEO; 05/04/2018 – Amundi ETF MSCI USA UCITS ETF Closes Above 200-Day MA; 14/05/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: MSCI Rtgs Unaffected By Proposed Notes; 18/04/2018 – AMUNDI ETF MSCI PACIFIC EX JAPAN UCITS ETF DR Above 50D-MA

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $3.33 million activity.

More notable recent MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Does MSCI Inc.’s (NYSE:MSCI) CEO Salary Reflect Performance? – Yahoo Finance” on July 08, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “MSCI Inc.: Invest In This High Margin Business Model While Profiting From Global Expansion – Seeking Alpha” published on June 10, 2019, Foxbusiness.com published: “Innovator to List MSCI EAFE and Emerging Markets ETFs on NYSE – Fox Business” on June 18, 2019. More interesting news about MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “MSCI August Quarterly Index Review Announcement Scheduled for August 07, 2019 – Business Wire” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “MSCI Indexes Will See Larger A-Shares Weights – Benzinga” with publication date: March 01, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.33, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 21 investors sold MSCI shares while 156 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 128 raised stakes. 73.73 million shares or 4.67% less from 77.34 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec invested 0% in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI). Sta Wealth Mngmt Ltd Company stated it has 0.28% in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI). Provise Management Gp Limited Liability holds 0.36% or 12,855 shares. Bridgecreek Inv Mgmt Limited holds 1.84% or 43,635 shares. Principal has 1.00M shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan holds 0.04% or 24,300 shares in its portfolio. Jefferies Grp Ltd Co holds 14,600 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Vanguard Gp owns 8.97M shares or 0.07% of their US portfolio. Guggenheim Cap Ltd Liability accumulated 42,594 shares. Brandywine Investment Ltd Llc owns 0% invested in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) for 71 shares. San Francisco Sentry Inv Grp Inc (Ca) has 0% invested in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI). Sumitomo Mitsui Trust reported 370,819 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Sg Americas Securities Lc holds 0.04% or 20,413 shares. Rbf Cap Limited Liability Corporation reported 0.47% of its portfolio in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI). Loomis Sayles LP owns 0.21% invested in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) for 532,728 shares.

More notable recent Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Technology Sector Update for 07/23/2019: IRDM,CDNS,AUDC,CTSH,INTL,AAPL – Nasdaq” on July 23, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Technology Sector Update for 07/22/2019: CUI, GOOGL, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” published on July 22, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “How To Leverage an Upward Price Move While Limiting Risk – Nasdaq” on July 15, 2019. More interesting news about Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Thursday Apple Rumors: Apple May Be Giving Up on AR Glasses – Nasdaq” published on July 11, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Apple, Goldman Sachs To Launch Credit Card In August – Benzinga” with publication date: August 02, 2019.

Godsey & Gibb Associates, which manages about $634.16M and $658.99M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (EFAV) by 36,080 shares to 400,987 shares, valued at $28.87M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bce Inc (NYSE:BCE) by 28,634 shares in the quarter, for a total of 316,644 shares, and has risen its stake in Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE:ADM).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Birmingham Cap Mngmt Al stated it has 0.54% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Garrison Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.53% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Aviance Capital Prtn Limited Liability Company reported 11.76% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). 12,243 were accumulated by Ativo Capital Mgmt Limited. Alleghany Corp De has invested 8.78% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Atlantic Union Fincl Bank Corp holds 45,906 shares or 2.41% of its portfolio. Fenimore Asset Management Inc holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 4,547 shares. Yhb Invest owns 128,942 shares for 3.84% of their portfolio. D L Carlson Inv stated it has 56,552 shares. Parsec Fincl Management has invested 3.26% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Brandywine Glob Inv Management Limited Liability holds 1.9% or 1.45 million shares. Moreover, Kornitzer Cap Mgmt Ks has 0.68% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Hl Serv Lc reported 4.59% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Royal London Asset Mngmt holds 2.25 million shares. Jfs Wealth Advsrs Limited Liability Corp stated it has 1.14% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).