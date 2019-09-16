Godsey & Gibb Associates Boosted Its Stryker (SYK) Holding; BIOFRONTERA AG ORDINARY SHARES GERMANY (BFFTF) Sellers Increased By 127.27% Their Shorts

Godsey & Gibb Associates increased Stryker Corp (SYK) stake by 1.81% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired 1,605 shares as Stryker Corp (SYK)’s stock rose 12.36%. The Godsey & Gibb Associates holds 90,139 shares with $18.53 million value, up from 88,534 last quarter. Stryker Corp now has $81.11 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.62% or $1.36 during the last trading session, reaching $216.82. About 226,889 shares traded. Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK) has risen 27.15% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.15% the S&P500. Some Historical SYK News: 21/03/2018 – Stryker Hip Lawsuit Attorneys at Bernstein Liebhard LLP Note Upcoming Conferences in New Jersey LFIT V40 Femoral Head; 28/03/2018 – FDA: Stryker Instruments Div. of Stryker Corporation- 1. AutoPlex System, Product Number: 0605-887-000, UDI: (01)4546540593108;; 04/04/2018 – ALLOSOURCE – CO, STRYKER LAUNCH PROCHONDRIX CR, A OSTEOCHONDRAL ALLOGRAFT WHICH IS A NATURAL SOLUTION FOR PATIENTS NEEDING ARTICULAR CARTILAGE REPAIR; 24/04/2018 – FDA: Stryker Instruments Div. of Stryker Corporation- T4 Zipper Toga, X-Large; Catalog number: 0400-850-000 Sterile personal; 17/05/2018 – Stryker To Make Its Sixth K9s For Warriors Donation Of 2018 At The AT&T Byron Nelson; 24/04/2018 – FDA: Stryker Instruments Div. of Stryker Corporation- T4 Pullover Toga, L/XL; Catalog Number: 0400-720-000 Sterile personal; 06/03/2018 – Stryker introduces groundbreaking, post-free distraction system, designed to mitigate common groin complications associated with hip arthroscopy; 23/03/2018 – Stryker F1™ Small Bone Power System brings fresh innovation to the power tool market; 26/04/2018 – STRYKER CORP SYK.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $7.13 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 31/05/2018 – Entellus Medical Announces Multi-Center Clinical Study Publication Confirming Nasal Obstruction Symptom Improvement from LATERA

BIOFRONTERA AG ORDINARY SHARES GERMANY (OTCMKTS:BFFTF) had an increase of 127.27% in short interest. BFFTF’s SI was 2,500 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 127.27% from 1,100 shares previously. It closed at $7.43 lastly. It is up 0.00% since September 16, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Biofrontera AG, a biopharmaceutical company, primarily focuses on the discovery, development, and distribution of dermatological drugs and dermatologically tested cosmetics for the treatment and care of diseased skin. The company has market cap of $360.18 million. The Company’s products include Ameluz, a prescription drug for the treatment of actinic keratosis, a superficial skin cancer; BF-RhodoLED, a lamp for photodynamic therapy with LEDs emitting red light at an average wavelength of 635 nm; Belixos, a cream with herbal ingredients for the care of inflamed, itchy, and flaky skin, such as localized itching, atopic dermatitis, or psoriasis; Belixos LIQUID to treat itching and scaliness, and restore the scalp's natural balance; Belixos GEL for use on inflamed and reddened skin, and skin prone to impurities; belixos To Go for relief from itchiness, insect bites, and minor burns; and Belixos PROTECT for the needs of sun-damaged skin. It currently has negative earnings. The firm is also developing BF-derm1, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of chronic and antihistamine-refractory urticaria; and BF-1, a serotonin receptor antagonist that is in Phase I clinical trial to treat migraine prophylaxis.

Since April 30, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $16,843 activity. $8,117 worth of Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK) shares were bought by Doliveux Roch.

Godsey & Gibb Associates decreased Vmware Inc (NYSE:VMW) stake by 3,570 shares to 104,180 valued at $17.42 million in 2019Q2. It also reduced Costco Whsl Corp New (NASDAQ:COST) stake by 2,380 shares and now owns 69,367 shares. Southern First Bancshares In (NASDAQ:SFST) was reduced too.