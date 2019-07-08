Godsey & Gibb Associates Has Lowered Its Apple (AAPL) Holding by $310,460 as Stock Price Rose; Bangor Savings Bank Increased Its Microsoft (MSFT) Holding

Godsey & Gibb Associates decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 18.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Godsey & Gibb Associates sold 1,634 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.19% with the market. The institutional investor held 7,088 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.35 million, down from 8,722 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $918.54 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.25% or $4.6 during the last trading session, reaching $199.63. About 9.84M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 1.47% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.96% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Select Tech Adds Square, Exits Topcon, Cuts Apple; 26/04/2018 – QUALCOMM CEO MOLLENKOPF SAYS ON APPLE DISPUTE THAT CO IS ENGAGED IN ACTIVE DIALOGUE WITH APPLE- CNBC; 15/05/2018 – JANA PARTNERS LLC DISSOLVES SOLE SHARE STAKE IN FACEBOOK INC; 27/03/2018 – TAIPEI — Many Apple suppliers and tech industry executives are voicing concerns that a trade war between the U.S. and China will not only damage their businesses but also the industry and economic growth as a result; 12/04/2018 – VirnetX Awarded $502.6 Million Jury Verdict Against Apple; 17/05/2018 – Apple and Its Rivals Bet Their Futures on These Men’s Dreams; 10/05/2018 – New Credit Card to Carry Apple Pay Brand; 10/04/2018 – APPLE ISRAEL SUSPECTED OF WITHOLDING PRODUCT INFO FROM BUYERS; 08/04/2018 – Saudi Arabia agrees to gender mixing for local Apple staff; 05/03/2018 HoustonChronicle: Apple to turn up audio ambition with high-end headphones

Bangor Savings Bank increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 72.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bangor Savings Bank bought 11,587 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 27,649 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.26M, up from 16,062 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bangor Savings Bank who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.73% or $1.01 during the last trading session, reaching $136.05. About 5.06 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 25/04/2018 – Microsoft Bond Trading 5x Average; Clients Net Sellers; 30/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Trading at Noon: Markets bounce back in spite of Italy political turmoil; 07/05/2018 – The Verge: Exclusive: The future of Microsoft with Satya Nadella; 06/03/2018 – Keysight Technologies Announces $350M Share Repurchase Program; 27/04/2018 – @JimCramer Remix: @Microsoft and @intel could rule the world again; 29/03/2018 – MICROSOFT – INVESTING IN STRATEGIES, TOOLS FOR DETECTING & ADDRESSING BIAS IN Al SYSTEMS & IMPLEMENTING NEW REQUIREMENTS ESTABLISHED BY GDPR; 16/03/2018 – Google, Amazon and Microsoft cloud businesses helped more than double spending on data centers last year:; 19/03/2018 – White House chief of staff John Kelly has appointed former Microsoft and General Motors executive Chris Liddell to be his deputy, in charge of policy; 14/03/2018 – Terrestrial Energy Signs Fuel Testing Contract with European Commission Joint Research Centre; 19/03/2018 – BlackBerry and Microsoft Partner to Empower the Mobile Workforce

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Va accumulated 3.93% or 68,608 shares. 1,075 are owned by Ironwood Investment Mngmt Limited Co. Ci Incorporated holds 0.81% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 762,040 shares. Tarbox Family Office reported 11,237 shares. Nbt Bancorporation N A New York, New York-based fund reported 80,637 shares. Green Square Cap Limited Liability holds 4.79% or 38,969 shares in its portfolio. Deltec Asset Management Lc accumulated 0.15% or 3,550 shares. Advsr Asset Management holds 1.44% or 425,768 shares in its portfolio. 29,939 were reported by Diligent Investors Ltd Limited Liability Company. Miller Inv Mgmt Limited Partnership holds 8,420 shares. Nippon Life Invsts Americas Inc holds 2.84% or 186,103 shares. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank reported 69,795 shares or 1.97% of all its holdings. Foundry Prns reported 4,372 shares. Tealwood Asset Mngmt reported 10,518 shares. 8,522 are held by Thomas White Limited.

Godsey & Gibb Associates, which manages about $634.16 million and $658.99 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) by 11,731 shares to 186,406 shares, valued at $14.29M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Chevron Corp New (NYSE:CVX) by 8,941 shares in the quarter, for a total of 126,783 shares, and has risen its stake in Eog Res Inc (NYSE:EOG).

Analysts await Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $2.12 earnings per share, down 9.40% or $0.22 from last year’s $2.34 per share. AAPL’s profit will be $9.75B for 23.54 P/E if the $2.12 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.46 actual earnings per share reported by Apple Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -13.82% negative EPS growth.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $255,087 activity.

Bangor Savings Bank, which manages about $532.28 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Core S&P Mid (IJH) by 2,016 shares to 156,562 shares, valued at $29.65 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Barclays 1 (SHY) by 17,674 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,122 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Msci India Etf (INDA).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tdam Usa Inc holds 4.6% or 548,695 shares. Nomura Hldg has invested 0.2% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Bank & Trust Of Stockton accumulated 18,708 shares. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr Pa holds 1.93% or 14,195 shares in its portfolio. Schmidt P J Management Incorporated invested in 122,072 shares. Winch Advisory Service Limited Liability Company reported 53,736 shares. Palisades Hudson Asset Mngmt Lp reported 0.83% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Ghp Advsrs stated it has 81,031 shares. The Massachusetts-based Middleton & Ma has invested 1.01% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Wellington Management Grp Llp accumulated 2.12% or 79.25M shares. Mckinley Carter Wealth owns 39,224 shares for 1.3% of their portfolio. Moreover, State Treasurer State Of Michigan has 2.48% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Wilbanks Smith And Thomas Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corp invested 1.01% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Corsair Mngmt Limited Partnership reported 43,308 shares. Vident Inv Advisory Ltd Co accumulated 5,603 shares.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $28.35 million activity.