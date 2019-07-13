Godsey & Gibb Associates Cut Holding in Vmware (VMW) by $409,500 as Stock Rose; As Visa Cl A (V) Market Valuation Rose, Nbt Bank N A Lowered Stake by $614,016

Nbt Bank N A decreased its stake in Visa Inc Cl A (V) by 25.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nbt Bank N A sold 3,936 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.45% with the market. The institutional investor held 11,368 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.78 million, down from 15,304 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nbt Bank N A who had been investing in Visa Inc Cl A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $406.28B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.23% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $180.33. About 7.20M shares traded or 2.27% up from the average. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 24.07% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.64% the S&P500.

Godsey & Gibb Associates decreased its stake in Vmware Inc (VMW) by 2.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Godsey & Gibb Associates sold 2,275 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.49% with the market. The institutional investor held 107,750 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.45M, down from 110,025 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates who had been investing in Vmware Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $69.44 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.72% or $1.21 during the last trading session, reaching $169.7. About 1.73 million shares traded or 43.18% up from the average. VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) has risen 71.52% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 67.09% the S&P500. Some Historical VMW News: 25/04/2018 – VMWARE EXEC SAID TO TAKE CEO JOB AT ANDREESEN’S INSTART LOGIC; 17/04/2018 – Activist investor Carl Icahn has acquired a medium-sized stake in VMware that is below the 5 percent disclosure threshold, sources say; 25/04/2018 – VMware Exec Said to Take CEO Job at Andreessen’s Instart Logic; 21/05/2018 – Carl Icahn says his stake in VMware is ‘sizable,’ worth ‘hundreds of millions’; 18/05/2018 – DELL REMAINS BULLISH ON VMWARE’S FUTURE, WANTS TO OWN AS MUCH OF THE STOCK AS POSSIBLE – CNBC, CITING; 17/05/2018 – DELL: PUBLIC OFFERING, COMBINATION WITH VMWARE STILL OPTIONS; 11/04/2018 – VMWARE INC VMW.N : MONNESS CRESPI HARDT STARTS COVERAGE WITH NEUTRAL RATING; 21/05/2018 – VMware Integrated OpenStack Drives 5G Readiness and Fastest Path to Production OpenStack Deployment for Accelerating Digital Transformation; 17/04/2018 – Alex Sherman: Late night scoop: Carl Icahn takes medium-sized stake in VMware. Could it be Icahn vs Dell 2.0?; 14/05/2018 – San Jose Bus Jrn: Report: VMWare CFO likely to turn down job at Uber, slowing down ride-hailing giant’s race to IPO

Analysts await VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) to report earnings on August, 22. They expect $1.15 EPS, down 2.54% or $0.03 from last year’s $1.18 per share. VMW’s profit will be $470.59 million for 36.89 P/E if the $1.15 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.93 actual EPS reported by VMware, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 23.66% EPS growth.

Godsey & Gibb Associates, which manages about $634.16 million and $658.99M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) by 4,982 shares to 138,422 shares, valued at $15.37M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Toronto Dominion Bk Ont (NYSE:TD) by 11,420 shares in the quarter, for a total of 240,516 shares, and has risen its stake in United Technologies Corp (NYSE:UTX).

Since February 7, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $11.34 million activity.

Analysts await Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $1.33 earnings per share, up 10.83% or $0.13 from last year’s $1.2 per share. V’s profit will be $3.00B for 33.90 P/E if the $1.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.31 actual earnings per share reported by Visa Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.53% EPS growth.

Nbt Bank N A, which manages about $549.27 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Msci Eafe Small Cap Et (SCZ) by 29,280 shares to 44,975 shares, valued at $2.58M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 4,130 shares in the quarter, for a total of 7,466 shares, and has risen its stake in Disney Walt Co New (NYSE:DIS).