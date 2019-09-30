Godsey & Gibb Associates Stake in Microsoft (MSFT) Has Decreased as Valuation Rose; As United Contl Hldgs (UAL) Stock Rose, Holder Global Endowment Management LP Has Lowered Its Stake by $2.00 Million

Global Endowment Management Lp decreased its stake in United Contl Hldgs Inc (UAL) by 55.95% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Global Endowment Management Lp sold 23,030 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.51% . The institutional investor held 18,130 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.59 million, down from 41,160 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Global Endowment Management Lp who had been investing in United Contl Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $22.79 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.62% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $88.69. About 1.05M shares traded. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UAL) has risen 14.79% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.79% the S&P500. Some Historical UAL News: 14/05/2018 – United Air to Add Newark Flights in Latest Bid for Hub Dominance; 19/04/2018 – Southwest challenged engine maker CFM over proposed FAA inspections; 17/04/2018 – CORRECT: UNITED CONTINENTAL 1Q ADJ EPS 50C, EST. 48C; 08/03/2018 – United Continental February Consolidated Traffic Up 5.7%; 17/05/2018 – United Continental CFO Steps Down — MarketWatch; 05/03/2018 – ChicagoBreaking: United walks back new bonus lottery system that angered employees; 23/04/2018 – UNITED AIRLINES BOARD TO BE CUT TO 14 FROM 16 DIRECTORS; 13/03/2018 – United Continental Sees 2018 Non-Fuel Cost Per ASM Flat to Down 1%; 24/05/2018 – Boutique Air Announces Codeshare Partnership with United Airlines; 17/04/2018 – UNITED CONTINENTAL HOLDINGS QTRLY PRASM UP 2.7 PCT; QTRLY CASM UP 0.6 PCT

Godsey & Gibb Associates decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 3.81% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Godsey & Gibb Associates sold 6,870 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 173,611 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $23.26 million, down from 180,481 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 0.80% or $1.1 during the last trading session, reaching $138.83. About 8.98 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT – QTRLY REVENUE IN INTELLIGENT CLOUD WAS $7.9 BLN AND INCREASED 17%; 12/03/2018 – President Donald Trump is “seriously considering” Chris Liddell, the former chief financial officer for both General Motors and Microsoft, to replace Gary Cohn as the next NEC director; 09/04/2018 – KPMG to Acquire Adoxio — Strengthening its Global Leadership as a Microsoft Dynamics 365 lntegrator; 29/05/2018 – MFS Massachusetts Investors Trust Adds Microsoft; 13/03/2018 – Exabeam Tackles Compromised IoT Threat; 13/03/2018 – NVIDIA Announces Upcoming Event for Financial Community; 22/05/2018 – Blue Prism to Collaborate with Microsoft to Strategically Provide Access to Al Technology; 24/04/2018 – Microsoft denies auditing partner KPMG’s anti-piracy work in India; 18/04/2018 – CAFC: RANIERE v. MICROSOFT CORPORATION [OPINION] – Appeal #17-1400 – 2018-04-18; 18/04/2018 – CloudHealth Technologies Announces Support for Microsoft Azure Reserved Virtual Machine Instances

Global Endowment Management Lp, which manages about $5.46 billion and $1.04B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Barclays Bk Plc (ATMP) by 37,780 shares to 227,780 shares, valued at $4.60 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Charter Communications Inc N by 19,620 shares in the quarter, for a total of 22,410 shares, and has risen its stake in Spirit Rlty Cap Inc New.

Analysts await United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $3.91 earnings per share, up 27.78% or $0.85 from last year’s $3.06 per share. UAL’s profit will be $1.00 billion for 5.67 P/E if the $3.91 EPS becomes a reality. After $4.21 actual earnings per share reported by United Airlines Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -7.13% negative EPS growth.

Godsey & Gibb Associates, which manages about $634.16 million and $694.07 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) by 9,423 shares to 195,829 shares, valued at $15.14M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Stryker Corp (NYSE:SYK) by 1,605 shares in the quarter, for a total of 90,139 shares, and has risen its stake in Blackrock Inc (NYSE:BLK).

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.