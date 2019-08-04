Godsey & Gibb Associates Lowered Holding in Starbucks (SBUX) by $799,052; As Red Hat (RHT) Stock Price Were Volatile, Washington Trust Company Has Cut Stake

Godsey & Gibb Associates decreased its stake in Starbucks Corp (SBUX) by 4.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Godsey & Gibb Associates sold 10,798 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.15% . The institutional investor held 240,761 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.90M, down from 251,559 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates who had been investing in Starbucks Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $114.33 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.14% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $95.51. About 6.16 million shares traded. Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) has risen 82.45% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 82.45% the S&P500. Some Historical SBUX News: 12/03/2018 – Starbucks Enters Licensing Agreement With SouthRock In Brazil; 18/04/2018 – Starbucks’ Schultz steps in as outrage over cafe arrests simmers; 18/04/2018 – Fake Starbucks coupons have begun circulating on social media promising black customers free coffee; 07/05/2018 – Nestle Enters Agreement With Starbucks for Consumer, Foodservice Products; 19/04/2018 – Black men arrested at Starbucks want change in U.S. racial attitudes; 26/04/2018 – SBUX: LEADERSHIP TEAM HAS BEEN IN PHILADELPHIA IN PAST WEEK; 17/04/2018 – This innovation comes as Starbucks has struggled over several quarters with weak sales in the U.S; 12/03/2018 – STARBUCKS ENTERS LICENSING PACT WITH SOUTHROCK; 26/04/2018 – Starbucks Announces Additional 100M Shr Repurchase Authorization; 21/03/2018 – STARBUCKS SEES 30 ROASTERY LOCATIONS OVER TIME GLOBALLY

Washington Trust Company decreased its stake in Red Hat Inc (RHT) by 19.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Washington Trust Company sold 27,793 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 117,944 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.74 million, down from 145,737 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Washington Trust Company who had been investing in Red Hat Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $33.43 billion market cap company. It closed at $187.71 lastly. It is down 0.00% since August 4, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical RHT News: 09/05/2018 – Red Hat Collaborates with UNICEF Innovation to Accelerate ‘Big Data’ for Social Good; 19/03/2018 – Momentum Builds as New Wave of Technology Industry Leaders Join Efforts to Increase Predictability in Open Source Licensing; 22/03/2018 – RED HAT INC RHT.N : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $160 FROM $136; 17/04/2018 – Red Hat Set to Host Largest Red Hat Summit to Date, May 8-10 in San Francisco; 09/05/2018 – Red Hat Collaborates with the Massachusetts Open Cloud and Leading Children’s Hospital to Help Shape the Future of Medical Image Processing; 08/05/2018 – IBM and Red Hat Join Forces to Accelerate Hybrid Cloud Adoption; 26/03/2018 – Red Hat 4Q Rev $772.3M; 30/05/2018 – Carahsoft Awarded U.S. Department of Defense Blanket Purchase Agreement for Red Hat Software and Services; 15/05/2018 – Red Hat Enhances Foundation for Digital Transformation with Latest Version of Red Hat Virtualization; 26/03/2018 – RED HAT INC RHT.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $150 FROM $120

Investors sentiment increased to 0.89 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.09, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 43 investors sold RHT shares while 201 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 152 raised stakes. 157.03 million shares or 0.49% more from 156.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 65,113 were accumulated by Gru Inc. Westchester Ltd Liability Corp has invested 8.64% in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). Ibm Retirement Fund stated it has 2,703 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. Blackrock invested in 0.1% or 12.41M shares. 162 were reported by Clenar Muke Llc. First Long Island Ltd Llc holds 0.06% in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT) or 2,342 shares. Blair William Il reported 0.88% stake. 75,090 were reported by Havens Advisors. Marshall Wace Limited Liability Partnership invested in 422,871 shares. Bristol John W & Com Inc New York invested in 218,055 shares or 1.09% of the stock. Clarivest Asset Limited Liability Corp invested in 3 shares. Piedmont Inv Advsrs holds 0.12% of its portfolio in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT) for 15,717 shares. Boussard And Gavaudan Inv Mngmt Ltd Liability Partnership reported 3.34% of its portfolio in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). Lombard Odier Asset Mgmt (Usa) invested in 2.45% or 5,000 shares. Sei Investments stated it has 139,299 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings.

Washington Trust Company, which manages about $1.79B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nvidia Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 3,749 shares to 35,905 shares, valued at $6.25 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Marsh & Mclennan Cos Inc (NYSE:MMC) by 3,596 shares in the quarter, for a total of 67,147 shares, and has risen its stake in Blackrock Fund Advisors (GVI).

Godsey & Gibb Associates, which manages about $634.16M and $658.99M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP) by 5,934 shares to 121,964 shares, valued at $14.95M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bce Inc (NYSE:BCE) by 28,634 shares in the quarter, for a total of 316,644 shares, and has risen its stake in Microchip Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MCHP).

Analysts await Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.70 earnings per share, up 12.90% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.62 per share. SBUX’s profit will be $837.90 million for 34.11 P/E if the $0.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.78 actual earnings per share reported by Starbucks Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.26% negative EPS growth.