Godsey & Gibb Associates Maintains Stake in Dominion Energy (D); As Mei Pharma (MEIP) Market Value Declined, Holder Bvf Has Cut Its Position

Godsey & Gibb Associates increased its stake in Dominion Energy Inc (D) by 6.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Godsey & Gibb Associates bought 11,731 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.69% . The institutional investor held 186,406 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.29M, up from 174,675 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates who had been investing in Dominion Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $62.50 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.21% or $0.93 during the last trading session, reaching $77.79. About 3.46 million shares traded. Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) has risen 4.35% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.35% the S&P500. Some Historical D News: 27/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY-REACTION OF MLP EQUITY TO FERC POLICY REVISION MAY HAVE MATERIALLY NEGATIVE IMPACT ON AMOUNT, PRICE AT WHICH DM CAN RAISE PUBLIC EQUITY; 17/04/2018 – Dominion Energy/SCANA Merger Could Boost South Carolina Economy by $18.7 Billion; 02/05/2018 – Dominion Energy Virginia Ranks Among Top 10 U.S. Utilities in Growth of Solar; 23/04/2018 – DOMINION CUTS SURRY 1 NUCLEAR REACTOR TO 0% POWER FROM 87%: NRC; 11/05/2018 – GSA Capital Adds Dominion Energy, Exits Netease: 13F; 10/04/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY COVE POINT COMPLETED PLANNED MAINTENANCE OUTAGE; 27/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY INC – PRESENTLY ENGAGED IN A REVIEW OF OPTIONS FOR DM; 10/04/2018 – Dominion Energy Cove Point Enters Comml Service for Liquefied Natural Gas Export; 27/04/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY INC D.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.03 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 30/05/2018 – Fitch Rates Dominion Energy’s Senior Notes ‘BBB+’

Bvf Inc decreased its stake in Mei Pharma Inc (MEIP) by 9.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bvf Inc sold 279,953 shares as the company’s stock declined 45.86% . The hedge fund held 2.70 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.29M, down from 2.98 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bvf Inc who had been investing in Mei Pharma Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $125.47M market cap company. The stock increased 14.29% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $1.76. About 471,479 shares traded. MEI Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEIP) has declined 53.68% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 53.68% the S&P500. Some Historical MEIP News: 09/05/2018 – MEI PHARMA INC – BELIEVES ITS CASH POSITION WILL BE SUFFICIENT TO FUND OPERATIONS INTO THROUGH FIRST HALF OF CALENDAR YEAR 2019; 16/05/2018 – MEI Pharma to Present Clinical Data at the 2018 American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting; 14/05/2018 – MEI PHARMA INC – PROCEEDS FROM FINANCING WILL BE USED TO FUND CONTINUED CLINICAL DEVELOPMENT OF MEI-401; 31/05/2018 – MEI Pharma: Predefined Patient Retention Threshold Met; 31/05/2018 – MEI Pharma: 10% Early Discontinuation Rate Due to Adverse Events Supports Expansion of Patient Enrollment; 23/05/2018 – Growth Equity Opportunities Fund V, LLC, Affiliates Report Stake In MEI Pharma; 31/05/2018 – MEI Pharma and Helsinn Group Announce Successful Interim Analysis of Pracinostat/Azacitidine Phase 2 Combination Study in Higher Risk Myelodysplastic Syndrome (MDS) Patients; 25/05/2018 – CAXTON CORPORATION REPORTS 9.1 PCT PASSIVE STAKE IN MEI PHARMA INC AS OF MAY 16, 2018 – SEC FILING; 31/05/2018 – MEI PHARMA – 10% RATE CONSISTENT WITH ESTABLISHED DISCONTINUATION RATE FOR AZACITIDINE GIVEN AS MONOTHERAPY, MEETS THRESHOLD TO CONTINUE ENROLLMENT; 14/05/2018 – Targeting the tricky P13K pathway in cancer, MEI gets $75M to push program through registration study $MEIP @BrittanyMeiling

Analysts await MEI Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEIP) to report earnings on August, 29. They expect $-0.20 earnings per share, down 53.85% or $0.07 from last year’s $-0.13 per share. After $-0.17 actual earnings per share reported by MEI Pharma, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 17.65% negative EPS growth.

Bvf Inc, which manages about $999.89 million and $893.07 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Arcus Biosciences Inc by 398,600 shares to 2.81M shares, valued at $35.10 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ac Immune Sa by 5.23 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 7.46 million shares, and has risen its stake in Vical Inc.

Godsey & Gibb Associates, which manages about $634.16 million and $658.99 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1,634 shares to 7,088 shares, valued at $1.35M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

