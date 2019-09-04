Godsey & Gibb Associates Has Increased Its Eog Res (EOG) Position; As Itau Unibanco Hldg Sa (ITUB) Share Price Rose, Shareholder Fifth Third Bancorp Cut by $995,152 Its Stake

Godsey & Gibb Associates increased its stake in Eog Res Inc (EOG) by 9.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Godsey & Gibb Associates bought 12,935 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.57% . The institutional investor held 144,144 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.72 million, up from 131,209 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates who had been investing in Eog Res Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $42.08 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.08% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $74.13. About 2.46M shares traded. EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) has declined 33.91% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.91% the S&P500.

Fifth Third Bancorp decreased its stake in Itau Unibanco Hldg Sa (ITUB) by 34.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fifth Third Bancorp sold 124,394 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.27% . The institutional investor held 235,252 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.07M, down from 359,646 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp who had been investing in Itau Unibanco Hldg Sa for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $71.59 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.84% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $7.92. About 18.36 million shares traded or 4.61% up from the average. ItaÃº Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB) has risen 12.71% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.71% the S&P500. Some Historical ITUB News: 04/04/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS ITAU COLOMBIA AT ‘BBB-‘; OUTLOOK REVISED TO; 05/03/2018 BRF REMOVED FROM ITAU BBA’S EQUITY BUY LIST; IOCHPE ADDED; 10/04/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Itau Unibanco Holding S.A, Weibo, Redhill Biopharma, Shenandoah Telecommunications; 14/03/2018 – BRAZIL’S ITAU UNIBANCO CEO CANDIDO BRACHER SAYS PENSION REFORM IS KEY TO MAINTAIN MACROECONOMIC STABILITY; 01/05/2018 – CORRECT: ITAU 1Q LOANS R$566.37B; 10/04/2018 – ITAU CEO: RESERVE REQUIREMENT CUT HAS LOW IMPACT ON LIQUIDITY; 01/05/2018 – ITAU 1Q RECURRING NET R$6.42B, EST. R$6.37B; 02/05/2018 – Itau Hires Credit Suisse’s Candon for Fixed-Income Sales Push; 30/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Itau Bba International Plc’s A3 Long-term Deposit And Issuer Ratings; Changes Outlook To Stable From Negative; 11/05/2018 – BRAZIL MAY START RAISING RATES BY 2H 2019: ITAU’S MESQUITA

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.25, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 52 investors sold EOG shares while 274 reduced holdings. 98 funds opened positions while 294 raised stakes. 486.39 million shares or 1.74% less from 495.00 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cambiar Investors Lc has 284,092 shares for 0.64% of their portfolio. 6,823 were accumulated by Pettyjohn Wood And White. Kentucky Retirement Systems owns 0.23% invested in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) for 25,360 shares. Lyrical Asset Management LP holds 4.1% of its portfolio in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) for 3.22M shares. Arrowstreet Capital LP owns 0.21% invested in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) for 951,569 shares. Moreover, Pictet North America Sa has 0.05% invested in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) for 3,707 shares. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh holds 22,489 shares. Japan-based Asset Mgmt One Ltd has invested 0.17% in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). Northside Capital Mngmt Ltd Llc owns 547,380 shares for 20.7% of their portfolio. Bnp Paribas Asset Mngmt Hldgs invested 0.23% in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). Connor Clark Lunn Inv Management Ltd reported 43,712 shares stake. Atlanta Mngmt Co L L C reported 5,611 shares. Cna Financial owns 0.77% invested in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) for 38,000 shares. Chesley Taft & Associate Lc has 0.19% invested in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). Daiwa Secs holds 0.03% or 33,499 shares in its portfolio.

Godsey & Gibb Associates, which manages about $634.16M and $658.99 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vmware Inc (NYSE:VMW) by 2,275 shares to 107,750 shares, valued at $19.45M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await ItaÃº Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.19 EPS, up 11.76% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.17 per share. ITUB’s profit will be $1.72 billion for 10.42 P/E if the $0.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.18 actual EPS reported by ItaÃº Unibanco Holding S.A. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.56% EPS growth.