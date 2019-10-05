Godsey & Gibb Associates Holding in United Technologies (UTX) Increased by $395,070 as Stock Declined; As Intuitive Surgical (ISRG) Stock Rose, Holder Oakmont Has Decreased Its Holding

Oakmont Corp decreased its stake in Intuitive Surgical Inc (ISRG) by 60.23% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oakmont Corp sold 42,389 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.52% . The institutional investor held 27,990 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $14.68M, down from 70,379 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oakmont Corp who had been investing in Intuitive Surgical Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $60.15B market cap company. The stock increased 1.95% or $10.11 during the last trading session, reaching $529.18. About 392,949 shares traded. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) has risen 3.28% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.28% the S&P500. Some Historical ISRG News: 30/04/2018 – intuitive surgical, inc. | intuitive surgical endowrist vessel seal | K173337 | 04/26/2018 |; 17/04/2018 – Intuitive Surgical’s quarterly profit jumps 59 percent; 17/04/2018 – INTUITIVE SURGICAL 1Q ADJ EPS $2.44; 17/04/2018 – INTUITIVE CLIMBS 6% POST-MARKET AS 1Q RESULTS BEAT ESTIMATES; 16/04/2018 – Intuitive Surgical Inc expected to post earnings of $2.07 a share – Earnings Preview; 21/04/2018 – DJ Intuitive Surgical Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ISRG); 30/04/2018 – intuitive surgical, inc | da vinci xi surgical system, da vinci x | K173842 | 04/23/2018 |; 17/04/2018 – Intuitive Surgical 1Q Rev $848M; 17/04/2018 – INTUITIVE SURGICAL 1Q ADJ EPS $2.44, EST. $2.07; 18/04/2018 – Intuitive Surgical Volume Jumps More Than Eight Times Average

Godsey & Gibb Associates increased its stake in United Technologies Corp (UTX) by 2.43% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Godsey & Gibb Associates bought 3,039 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.64% . The institutional investor held 127,964 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $16.66 million, up from 124,925 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates who had been investing in United Technologies Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $114.29 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.52% or $2 during the last trading session, reaching $133.21. About 1.82 million shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 0.38% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.38% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 04/05/2018 – European Commission Approves UTC Takeover of Rockwell With Conditions; 05/04/2018 – Pratt & Whitney wins JetBlue engine order; 24/04/2018 – United Technologies Raises 2018 View To Sales $63B-$64.5B; 26/03/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES, THIRD POINT GRANTED HSR EARLY TERMINATION; 08/05/2018 – Otis Launches “Otis ONE” IoT Service Solution for the World’s Largest Elevator Service Network; 16/03/2018 – “Mad Money” host Jim Cramer hears from United Technologies CEO Greg Hayes about the potential for a breakup of his massive industrial company; 12/03/2018 – Boeing, Caterpillar and United Technologies fell at least 2 percent; 15/05/2018 – Pershing Square Adds United Technologies, Exits Nike: 13F; 23/05/2018 – SBA Administrator’s Statement on Announcement of United Technologies Corp and SBA Joint Initiative; 04/05/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES CORP SAYS IS IN RECEIPT OF A CORRESPONDENCE FROM THIRD POINT IN WHICH IT EXPRESSES ITS VIEWS ON THE COMPANY’S PORTFOLIO STRUCTURE

More notable recent United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Barron’s Picks And Pans: Netflix, Raytheon, Spotify, Taiwan Semi And More – Yahoo Finance” on October 05, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “More information sought from United Tech, Raytheon – Seeking Alpha” published on August 15, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “UTC loses its technology chief – Seeking Alpha” on September 19, 2019. More interesting news about United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Dividend Champion Spotlight: United Technologies Corporation – Seeking Alpha” published on April 05, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “United Technologies Looks Like a Good Value – The Motley Fool” with publication date: April 28, 2019.

Godsey & Gibb Associates, which manages about $634.16 million and $694.07M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vmware Inc (NYSE:VMW) by 3,570 shares to 104,180 shares, valued at $17.42 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Paychex Inc (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 6,620 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 181,784 shares, and cut its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.07, from 1.07 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 45 investors sold UTX shares while 537 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 463 raised stakes. 667.41 million shares or 0.19% less from 668.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Jfs Wealth Ltd Liability reported 1,807 shares. New York-based Millennium Mngmt Ltd Com has invested 0.03% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Cibc Bancorp Usa, Illinois-based fund reported 4,421 shares. Pictet Asset Mngmt Ltd holds 433,178 shares or 0.12% of its portfolio. Horan Capital Limited Com reported 0.17% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Clearbridge Invests Limited Liability Com reported 4.91M shares. Wespac Advisors Ltd Company, California-based fund reported 19,031 shares. Moreover, Focused Invsts Ltd Liability Company has 5.35% invested in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Cypress Asset Management Tx holds 1.43% or 32,180 shares. Madison Invest reported 0.28% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Taurus Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Co has invested 1.34% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). 25,290 were accumulated by Curbstone Financial Management Corp. Frontier Invest Mngmt holds 2,548 shares. 36,337 were accumulated by Delta Capital Limited Company. Northeast Investment has 116,040 shares.

Since July 23, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $2.65 million activity.

Oakmont Corp, which manages about $622.49 million and $658.61M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Progressive Corp Ohio (NYSE:PGR) by 106,461 shares to 398,915 shares, valued at $31.89M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Analysts await Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $2.36 EPS, up 5.36% or $0.12 from last year’s $2.24 per share. ISRG’s profit will be $268.23 million for 56.06 P/E if the $2.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.67 actual EPS reported by Intuitive Surgical, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.61% negative EPS growth.