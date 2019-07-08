Godsey & Gibb Associates Increased V F (VFC) Position by $314,416; As Alibaba Group Holding (BABA) Stock Rose, Shareholder Welch Capital Partners Has Decreased by $3.26 Million Its Position

Godsey & Gibb Associates increased its stake in V F Corp (VFC) by 1.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Godsey & Gibb Associates bought 3,656 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.88% with the market. The institutional investor held 204,848 shares of the apparel company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.80M, up from 201,192 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates who had been investing in V F Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $35.01B market cap company. The stock increased 0.39% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $88.15. About 181,948 shares traded. V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) has risen 16.91% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.48% the S&P500. Some Historical VFC News: 24/04/2018 – VF Corp. Decreased Size of the Board to Eleven; 20/04/2018 – DJ VF Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VFC); 02/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Advisors LLC Exits Position in VF; 19/03/2018 – VF Corp to Sell Nautica Brand Business to Authentic Brands; 19/03/2018 – VF Corp: Nautica Deal Terms Undisclosed; 04/05/2018 – VF CORP QTRLY REVENUE FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS INCREASED 22 PERCENT (UP 17 PERCENT CURRENCY NEUTRAL) TO $3.0 BLN; 14/03/2018 – VF CORP – TERMS OF AGREEMENT WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 07/04/2018 – Manu Close-Up: VF Corp. Appoints Steve Murray as VP, Strategic Projects; 14/03/2018 – VF Corporation Announces Definitive Agreement to Acquire Altra®, an Athletic and Performance-Based Lifestyle Footwear Brand,; 31/05/2018 – Business Capital’s Managing Director Moderates Panel Discussing Key Differentiators for Corporate Success

Welch Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Alibaba Group Holding (BABA) by 65.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Welch Capital Partners Llc sold 17,897 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.84% with the market. The hedge fund held 9,600 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.75M, down from 27,497 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Welch Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Alibaba Group Holding for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $438.77B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.14% or $3.7 during the last trading session, reaching $169.6. About 5.27M shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 10.59% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.02% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 04/05/2018 – Alibaba Group 4Q Revenue From Cloud Computing $699M, Up 103%; 17/03/2018 – Privacy concerns stall Alibaba’s plans for Japanese Alipay; 04/04/2018 – Tencent and Alibaba share the same strategy: Invest in the most promising online and mobile services that emerge in China; 04/05/2018 – Alibaba Group Holding 4Q Net $1.22B; 31/05/2018 – MEDIA-China developing world’s largest civilian cargo drone – China Daily; 02/04/2018 – Amit Sinha, chief operating officer of Paytm Mall said the company would deploy the latest investment from SoftBank and Alibaba to beef up its technology and build superior logistics among other things; 29/05/2018 – Alibaba Group Holding: Transaction Is Expected to Close in Early June; 08/05/2018 – Alibaba expands South Asia footprint, snapping up Pakistani online retailer Daraz; 18/03/2018 – Alibaba: Investment Will Bring Total Investment in Lazada to $4 Billion; 02/04/2018 – SoftBank, Alibaba to invest $445 mln in India’s Paytm E-Commerce

Analysts await Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) to report earnings on August, 22. They expect $1.13 earnings per share, up 71.21% or $0.47 from last year’s $0.66 per share. BABA’s profit will be $2.92B for 37.52 P/E if the $1.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.88 actual earnings per share reported by Alibaba Group Holding Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 28.41% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 54 investors sold VFC shares while 238 reduced holdings. 91 funds opened positions while 227 raised stakes. 388.62 million shares or 1.79% less from 395.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Morgan Stanley, New York-based fund reported 1.44M shares. Greenwood Capital Associate Limited Com owns 76,056 shares or 1.7% of their US portfolio. Nordea Inv Mngmt Ab has 19,351 shares. Pub Employees Retirement Of Ohio has 0.06% invested in V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC). Davenport And Com Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.04% in V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) or 34,378 shares. Btim Corp has invested 0.02% in V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC). Ameritas Invest Ptnrs Incorporated, Nebraska-based fund reported 16,175 shares. Canandaigua National Bank Tru holds 0.31% of its portfolio in V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) for 18,323 shares. South State reported 15,455 shares or 0.14% of all its holdings. Capital World accumulated 0.3% or 14.42M shares. Advisory Alpha Lc invested 0% in V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC). 6,450 are owned by Kentucky Retirement Insurance Tru Fund. Farmers Trust holds 40,611 shares. Farmers & Merchants owns 107,302 shares for 0.62% of their portfolio. Global Thematic Prtnrs Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.91% in V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC).

Godsey & Gibb Associates, which manages about $634.16 million and $658.99 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHD) by 18,473 shares to 8,049 shares, valued at $421,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

