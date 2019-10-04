Godsey & Gibb Associates Has Lifted Its Duke Energy New (DUK) Holding by $889,152 as Stock Price Declined; As Alexion Pharmaceuticals (ALXN) Market Valuation Declined, Shareholder Rhenman & Partners Asset Management Ab Has Increased Its Stake

Rhenman & Partners Asset Management Ab increased its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc (ALXN) by 48.77% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management Ab bought 66,551 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.54% . The institutional investor held 203,017 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $26.59M, up from 136,466 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management Ab who had been investing in Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $21.92 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.42% or $1.41 during the last trading session, reaching $97.76. About 107,718 shares traded. Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) has declined 13.85% since October 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.85% the S&P500. Some Historical ALXN News: 27/04/2018 – Alexion preps an FDA pitch on Soliris successor while signaling more deals ahead for rare disease drugs $ALXN; 20/04/2018 – ALEXION PHARMACEUTICALS – ALEXION WOULD LIKE TO CLARIFY THAT NO COMPULSORY LICENSE OF SOLIRIS WAS REQUESTED OR GRANTED IN BRAZIL; 20/04/2018 – Alexion: No Compulsory License of Soliris(R) Was Requested or Granted in Brazil; 11/04/2018 – ALEXION PHARMACEUTICALS INC ALXN.O SAYS ALEXION WILL ACQUIRE WILSON THERAPEUTICS THROUGH A TENDER OFFER; 26/04/2018 – $ALXN-1210 Ph3 Switch Study almost achieved statistical significance for superiority on primary endpoint; 25/05/2018 – ALEXION PHARMACEUTICALS INC ALXN.O – OFFER FOR WILSON THERAPEUTICS MADE THROUGH A WHOLLY OWNED SUBSIDIARY OF CO; 23/04/2018 – Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc expected to post earnings of $1.50 a share – Earnings Preview; 26/04/2018 – ALEXION PHARMACEUTICALS INC SEES 2018 NON-GAAP SHR $6.75 TO $6.90; 25/05/2018 – Alexion Offer for Wilson Therapeutics Accepted; 21/04/2018 – DJ Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ALXN)

Godsey & Gibb Associates increased its stake in Duke Energy Corp New (DUK) by 6.21% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Godsey & Gibb Associates bought 10,104 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.08% . The institutional investor held 172,771 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $15.25M, up from 162,667 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates who had been investing in Duke Energy Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $69.90B market cap company. The stock increased 1.29% or $1.23 during the last trading session, reaching $96.33. About 382,866 shares traded. Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) has risen 7.37% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.37% the S&P500. Some Historical DUK News: 20/04/2018 – Florida PSC: Enter titleFlorida PSC Saves Duke Energy Customers Millions of Dollars; 29/03/2018 – Dominion to complete Atlantic Coast natgas pipe by end 2019; 10/05/2018 – DUKE WILL BE AT LOW END OF 4%-6% GROWTH TARGET FOR 2019; 16/05/2018 – Duke Energy at American Gas Association Financial Forum May 20; 11/04/2018 – Chapel Hill: Duke Energy Door-to-Door Marketing; 10/05/2018 – Duke Energy Sees FY Adj EPS $4.55-Adj EPS $4.85; 12/03/2018 – Texas Emissions: 280283 – DUKE ENERGY FIELD SERVICES PIPELINE ECTOR COUNTY; 08/03/2018 – Voith’s Global Outlook Includes More than $6 Billion in 2018 Project Kickoffs, Completions, an Industrial Info News Alert; 25/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms Duke Energy Florida Project Finance, LLC; 09/05/2018 – Duke Energy: Amendment to Eliminate Supermajority Requirements Wasn’t Approved at Annual Meeting

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.18 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.02, from 1.2 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 51 investors sold DUK shares while 325 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 357 raised stakes. 7.04 billion shares or 1555.37% more from 425.27 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Douglass Winthrop Ltd Liability Corporation owns 5,627 shares. Lenox Wealth Inc stated it has 558 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. S&Co owns 2,438 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Stock Yards Retail Bank And Tru accumulated 20,744 shares or 0.17% of the stock. Triangle Secs Wealth Management, North Carolina-based fund reported 22,330 shares. Cincinnati Corporation invested in 1% or 310,000 shares. Trustmark Commercial Bank Department has invested 0.07% in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK). Reynders Mcveigh Management Llc reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK). Mechanics Fincl Bank Tru Department holds 28,487 shares or 0.57% of its portfolio. Lipe And Dalton reported 0.02% stake. Pathstone Family Office Lc reported 0.01% stake. Destination Wealth Management has 0.02% invested in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK). Fcg Ltd Liability Company holds 0.09% of its portfolio in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) for 3,058 shares. 693,260 were accumulated by Envestnet Asset Mgmt. Wesbanco Bankshares accumulated 69,160 shares.

Godsey & Gibb Associates, which manages about $634.16M and $694.07 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Costco Whsl Corp New (NASDAQ:COST) by 2,380 shares to 69,367 shares, valued at $18.33M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Southern First Bancshares In (NASDAQ:SFST) by 10,935 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 18,378 shares, and cut its stake in Vmware Inc (NYSE:VMW).

Rhenman & Partners Asset Management Ab, which manages about $907.85 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cigna Corp Reg by 63,500 shares to 96,191 shares, valued at $15.16M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in United Health Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 18,400 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 105,000 shares, and cut its stake in Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc Reg.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.45 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.05, from 1.4 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 34 investors sold ALXN shares while 143 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 179 raised stakes. 203.05 million shares or 2.34% less from 207.90 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 11,786 were reported by Bnp Paribas Asset Holding Sa. D E Shaw & Com invested 0.04% in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN). Cibc Asset Management stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN). Intrust Natl Bank Na reported 0.05% stake. Edge Wealth Mngmt Llc accumulated 1,408 shares. Invesco Ltd reported 0.1% of its portfolio in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN). Pinnacle Associate Ltd accumulated 14,200 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Tower Research Cap Limited (Trc) has invested 0.02% in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN). Mai Management invested in 0.04% or 7,061 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems has 0.07% invested in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN). Putnam Investments Lc holds 2,077 shares. Norinchukin Savings Bank The owns 32,243 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. 127,951 were reported by Public Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio. Guardian Life Insurance Company Of America reported 644 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Oppenheimer And Co Incorporated stated it has 0.06% in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN).