Godsey & Gibb Associates Decreased Position in Microsoft (MSFT) by $913,710; American Express Co (AXP) Holder Private Wealth Partners Raised Holding by $1.73 Million

Private Wealth Partners Llc increased its stake in American Express Co (AXP) by 157.83% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Private Wealth Partners Llc bought 14,086 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.28% . The institutional investor held 23,011 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.84 million, up from 8,925 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Private Wealth Partners Llc who had been investing in American Express Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $98.39B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.27% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $118.59. About 2.75 million shares traded. American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) has risen 23.32% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.32% the S&P500. Some Historical AXP News: 15/05/2018 – American Express USCS Card Member Net Write-off Rate, Principal Only, Was 2.3 % for April; 08/05/2018 – Box Founds Future of Work Council to Bring Together Leaders From Innovative Enterprises Like American Express, NIKE and Farmers; 19/04/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS CO AXP.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $86 FROM $81; 26/04/2018 – American Express closer to breaking into elusive Chinese market; 18/04/2018 – American Express 1Q Net $1.63B; 03/04/2018 – Corporate Finance Leaders Worldwide Remain Optimistic and Will Face Risk Head-On Despite Economic and Political Uncertainty,; 20/03/2018 – American Express Will Provide 2 Years of Complimentary Credit Monitoring to Those Affected; 18/04/2018 – AmEx profit tops estimates as record splurge on rewards woos customers; 16/04/2018 – Fourth Annual American Express Leadership Academy Global Alumni Summit Connects Social Purpose Leaders from Around the World; 20/03/2018 – American Express: Elevating Fraud Monitoring for Accounts That Might Have Been Impacted by Orbitz Attack

Godsey & Gibb Associates decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 3.81% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Godsey & Gibb Associates sold 6,870 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 173,611 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $23.26M, down from 180,481 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 1.30% or $1.81 during the last trading session, reaching $137.73. About 22.50 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT QTRLY WINDOWS OEM REVENUE INCREASED 4% (UP 4% IN CONSTANT CURRENCY) DRIVEN BY OEM PRO REVENUE GROWTH OF 11%; 16/05/2018 – MACRON TO MEET ZUCKERBERG, MICROSOFT’S NADELLA, INTEL’S KRZANICH, IBM’S ROMETTY TO SET UP DIALOGUE, EXPECTS INVESTMENTS AND JOB ANNOUCEMENTS – ELYSEE; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT EARNINGS CALL BEGINS; 09/04/2018 – In the Face of DFARS Pressures – Microsoft Gold Partner Launching Managed IT Support Service Uniquely Suited for Federal Contra; 09/04/2018 – KPMG to Acquire Adoxio — Strengthening its Global Leadership as a Microsoft Dynamics 365 lntegrator; 29/03/2018 – Microsoft Diminishes Windows Role in Cloud-Focused Reorganization–3rd Update; 16/05/2018 – Microsoft is reportedly planning a new Surface to rival the iPad; 24/05/2018 – MICROSOFT CEO NADELLA SPEAKS AT VIVA TECH, PARIS: LIVE; 23/04/2018 – T-SYSTEMS, MICROSOFT FORM PARTNERSHIP TO PUSH PUBLIC CLOUD SVCS; 10/04/2018 – Moody’s assigns Aaa underlying; Aa1 enhanced to Bellevue S.D. 405 (King County), WA’s GO bonds

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.14, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 47 investors sold MSFT shares while 999 reduced holdings.

Godsey & Gibb Associates, which manages about $634.16M and $694.07 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bce Inc (NYSE:BCE) by 10,823 shares to 327,467 shares, valued at $14.89 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alliant Energy Corp (NYSE:LNT) by 11,190 shares in the quarter, for a total of 304,002 shares, and has risen its stake in Blackrock Inc (NYSE:BLK).

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.85 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.11, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 49 investors sold AXP shares while 447 reduced holdings.