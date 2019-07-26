GoDaddy Inc. (GDDY) EPS Estimated At $0.17; NGL Energy Partners LP (NGL) Sentiment Is 1.58

NGL Energy Partners LP (NGL) investors sentiment increased to 1.58 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.53, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. The ratio is better, as 52 investment managers started new and increased stock positions, while 33 decreased and sold stakes in NGL Energy Partners LP. The investment managers in our database now own: 70.81 million shares, down from 72.90 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment managers holding NGL Energy Partners LP in top ten stock positions increased from 2 to 3 for an increase of 1. Sold All: 10 Reduced: 23 Increased: 32 New Position: 20.

Analysts expect GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) to report $0.17 EPS on August, 1.They anticipate $0.06 EPS change or 54.55% from last quarter’s $0.11 EPS. GDDY’s profit would be $30.13 million giving it 109.18 P/E if the $0.17 EPS is correct. After having $0.07 EPS previously, GoDaddy Inc.’s analysts see 142.86% EPS growth. The stock decreased 1.45% or $1.09 during the last trading session, reaching $74.24. About 867,891 shares traded. GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) has risen 9.93% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.50% the S&P500. Some Historical GDDY News: 08/05/2018 – GODADDY INC GDDY.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $77 FROM $69; 08/05/2018 – GODADDY 1Q REV. $633.2M; 07/03/2018 Stage Is Set For Danica’s Epic Racing Career Finale; 08/05/2018 – GoDaddy Sees 2Q Rev $640M-$645M; 25/04/2018 – Web.com gets quick look over from activist; 12/03/2018 – Arch Street Capital Acquires El Dorado Tech Center 100% Leased to GoDaddy; 10/05/2018 – GODADDY INC GDDY.N : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $77 FROM $65; 22/04/2018 – DJ GoDaddy Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GDDY); 08/05/2018 – GoDaddy 1Q Net $3.3M; 20/05/2018 – GODADDY REPORTS PROPOSED SHR SALE BY SELLING STOCKHOLDERS

Rr Advisors Llc holds 4.49% of its portfolio in NGL Energy Partners LP for 2.89 million shares. Hite Hedge Asset Management Llc owns 1.71 million shares or 3.8% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Greenwich Investment Management Inc. has 3.07% invested in the company for 203,846 shares. The Massachusetts-based Nbw Capital Llc has invested 1.84% in the stock. Salient Capital Advisors Llc, a Texas-based fund reported 4.46 million shares.

Analysts await NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL) to report earnings on August, 6. They expect $-0.04 earnings per share, up 90.00% or $0.36 from last year’s $-0.4 per share. After $0.20 actual earnings per share reported by NGL Energy Partners LP for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -120.00% negative EPS growth.

The stock decreased 1.03% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $15.3. About 392,373 shares traded. NGL Energy Partners LP (NGL) has risen 32.60% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.17% the S&P500. Some Historical NGL News: 30/05/2018 – NGL ENERGY PARTNERS LP – IS INITIATING ITS FISCAL 2019 ADJUSTED EBITDA GUIDANCE WITH A TARGET OF $450 MLN; 16/03/2018 – NGL ENERGY PARTNERS SEES NO MATERIAL IMPACT FROM FERC RULING; 30/05/2018 – NGL Energy Partners LP Announces Sale of Remaining Retail Propane Business for $900 Million; 15/03/2018 – Energy Transfer Partners and Satellite Petrochemical USA to Form Joint Venture Orbit Gulf Coast NGL Export; 30/05/2018 – NGL ENERGY PARTNERS LP – TO COMPLETELY EXIT RETAIL PROPANE BUSINESS AND RE-DEPLOY CAPITAL IN WATER SOLUTIONS & CRUDE LOGISTICS BUSINESSES; 30/05/2018 – NGL ENERGY PARTNERS 4Q EPU 71C; 30/05/2018 – Superior Plus To Acquire NGL’s Retail Propane Business – Significantly Expanding Its U.S. Energy Distribution Platform; 27/03/2018 – Targa Resources Announces Additional Delaware Basin Processing Expansions, an Extension of its Grand Prix NGL Pipeline into Oklahoma and Potential Asset Sales; Also Posts Updated Investor Presentation; 30/05/2018 – Superior Plus to Acquire NGL’s Retail Propane Business – Significantly Expanding Its U.S. Energy Distribution Platform; 09/04/2018 – NGL Energy Partners LP to Attend Mizuho Energy Summit

NGL Energy Partners LP, through its subsidiaries, engages in the crude oil logistics, water solutions, liquids, retail propane, and refined products and renewables businesses in the United States. The company has market cap of $1.93 billion. The Crude Oil Logistics segment purchases crude oil from producers and transports it to refineries for resale at pipeline injection stations, storage terminals, barge loading facilities, rail facilities, refineries, and other trade hubs. It has a 7.6 P/E ratio. The Water Solutions segment is involved in the treatment and disposal of wastewater generated from natural gas and crude oil production operations; disposal of solids, such as tank bottoms, drilling fluids, and performs truck and frac tank washouts; and sale of recovered hydrocarbons.

GoDaddy Inc. designs and develops cloud technology products for small businesses, Web design professionals, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $13.16 billion. It provides domain name registration product that enables to engage clients at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity; hosting and presence products, such as shared Website hosting, Website hosting on virtual dedicated servers and dedicated servers, managed hosting, and security. It has a 149.38 P/E ratio. The firm also offers Website builder, an online tool that enables clients to build Websites; online store product that allows clients to create their own standalone Website with an integrated online store optimized for mobile shopping; and search engine visibility product that helps clients get their Websites found on search sites through search engine optimization.

Among 9 analysts covering GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY), 8 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 89% are positive. GoDaddy had 12 analyst reports since February 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Thursday, February 21 the stock rating was maintained by Oppenheimer with “Buy”. The rating was maintained by Piper Jaffray on Thursday, February 21 with “Buy”. As per Thursday, February 21, the company rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets. J.P. Morgan maintained GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) rating on Thursday, February 21. J.P. Morgan has “Hold” rating and $83 target. As per Thursday, February 21, the company rating was maintained by Citigroup. Barclays Capital maintained the shares of GDDY in report on Thursday, February 21 with “Overweight” rating. SunTrust maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Wednesday, February 20 report. The stock of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) has “Overweight” rating given on Thursday, February 21 by Morgan Stanley. The rating was maintained by JMP Securities on Thursday, February 21 with “Buy”.