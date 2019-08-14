GoDaddy Inc. (GDDY) and Yext Inc. (NYSE:YEXT) Comparison side by side

Both GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) and Yext Inc. (NYSE:YEXT) compete on a level playing field in the Internet Software & Services industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GoDaddy Inc. 74 4.05 N/A 0.48 154.16 Yext Inc. 20 9.24 N/A -0.75 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates GoDaddy Inc. and Yext Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GoDaddy Inc. 0.00% 11.4% 1.4% Yext Inc. 0.00% -64.9% -27.9%

Liquidity

GoDaddy Inc. has a Current Ratio of 0.8 and a Quick Ratio of 0.8. Competitively, Yext Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2.1 and has 2.1 Quick Ratio. Yext Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than GoDaddy Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for GoDaddy Inc. and Yext Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score GoDaddy Inc. 0 1 9 2.90 Yext Inc. 1 0 0 1.00

GoDaddy Inc. has an average target price of $87.4, and a 36.46% upside potential. Competitively the average target price of Yext Inc. is $16, which is potential -21.76% downside. Based on the data given earlier, GoDaddy Inc. is looking more favorable than Yext Inc., analysts view.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both GoDaddy Inc. and Yext Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 84.2% respectively. 0.4% are GoDaddy Inc.’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 7.3% of Yext Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) GoDaddy Inc. -2.59% 3.64% -9.52% 9.42% 0.04% 11.83% Yext Inc. -0.81% 1.31% -4.32% 36.37% -4.85% 40.13%

For the past year GoDaddy Inc. has weaker performance than Yext Inc.

Summary

GoDaddy Inc. beats Yext Inc. on 7 of the 10 factors.

GoDaddy Inc. designs and develops cloud-based technology products for small businesses, Web design professionals, and individuals in the United States and internationally. It provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity; hosting and presence products, such as shared Website hosting, Website hosting on virtual dedicated servers and dedicated servers, managed hosting, and security. The company also offers Website builder, an online tool that enables customers to build Websites; online store product that allows customers to create their own standalone Website with an integrated online store optimized for mobile shopping; and search engine visibility product that helps customers get their Websites found on search sites through search engine optimization. In addition, the company offers business application products, including Microsoft Office 365, email accounts, email marketing, and telephony services. GoDaddy Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona.

Yext, Inc. provides a knowledge engine platform that lets businesses manage their digital knowledge in the cloud in North America and Europe. The company offers Yext Knowledge Engine, a cloud-based global platform that enables businesses to control and manage their digital knowledge and make it available through its PowerListings Network of approximately 100 third-party maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories, and social networks. It also provides global Knowledge Engine, which powers its listings, pages and reviews features. Yext, Inc. serves healthcare and pharmaceuticals, retail, financial services, manufacturing, and technology industries. The company was founded in 2006 and is based in New York, New York.