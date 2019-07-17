GoDaddy Inc. (GDDY) and VirnetX Holding Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:VHC) Contrasting side by side

GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) and VirnetX Holding Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:VHC), both competing one another are Internet Software & Services companies. We will compare their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GoDaddy Inc. 73 4.77 N/A 0.48 158.61 VirnetX Holding Corp 6 7994.36 N/A -0.41 0.00

Demonstrates GoDaddy Inc. and VirnetX Holding Corp earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GoDaddy Inc. 0.00% 11.4% 1.4% VirnetX Holding Corp 0.00% -262.8% -210.6%

Volatility & Risk

GoDaddy Inc.’s 0.69 beta indicates that its volatility is 31.00% less volatile than that of Standard and Poor’s 500. VirnetX Holding Corp’s 153.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 2.53 beta.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of GoDaddy Inc. is 0.8 while its Current Ratio is 0.8. Meanwhile, VirnetX Holding Corp has a Current Ratio of 4.3 while its Quick Ratio is 4.3. VirnetX Holding Corp is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than GoDaddy Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for GoDaddy Inc. and VirnetX Holding Corp.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score GoDaddy Inc. 0 1 8 2.89 VirnetX Holding Corp 0 0 0 0.00

The average price target of GoDaddy Inc. is $87.67, with potential upside of 19.08%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 0% of GoDaddy Inc. shares and 21.7% of VirnetX Holding Corp shares. Insiders owned 0.4% of GoDaddy Inc. shares. Comparatively, VirnetX Holding Corp has 9.8% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) GoDaddy Inc. -4.07% -5% 5.59% 17.13% 9.93% 15.06% VirnetX Holding Corp 0.6% 11.37% 36.76% 95.88% 101.82% 177.5%

For the past year GoDaddy Inc. has weaker performance than VirnetX Holding Corp

Summary

GoDaddy Inc. beats on 6 of the 9 factors VirnetX Holding Corp.

GoDaddy Inc. designs and develops cloud-based technology products for small businesses, Web design professionals, and individuals in the United States and internationally. It provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity; hosting and presence products, such as shared Website hosting, Website hosting on virtual dedicated servers and dedicated servers, managed hosting, and security. The company also offers Website builder, an online tool that enables customers to build Websites; online store product that allows customers to create their own standalone Website with an integrated online store optimized for mobile shopping; and search engine visibility product that helps customers get their Websites found on search sites through search engine optimization. In addition, the company offers business application products, including Microsoft Office 365, email accounts, email marketing, and telephony services. GoDaddy Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona.

VirnetX Holding Corporation develops software and technology solutions for securing real-time communications over the Internet in the United States. Its software and technology solutions include secure domain name registry and GABRIEL Connection Technology that are designed to secure communications various real-time communications over the Internet, as well as enable organizations and individuals to establish communities of secure, registered users, and transmit information between various devices, networks, and operating systems. These secure network communities are designed to support content applications, such as instant messaging, voice over Internet protocol, mobile services, streaming video, file transfer, and remote desktop in a secure environment. The company also offers a portfolio of licenses and services, such as VirnetX technology licensing; GABRIEL Connection Technology software development kit, including object libraries, sample code, testing and quality assurance tools, and supporting documentation required for customers to implement the companyÂ’s technology; secure domain name registrar service; registrar server software; connection server software; relay server software; and secure domain name master registry and connection, and technical support services. It serves domain infrastructure and communication service providers, and system integrators; and enterprise customers, developers, and original equipment manufacturers of chips, servers, smart phones, tablets, e-Readers, laptops, net books, and other devices in the IP-telephony, mobility, fixed-mobile convergence, and unified communications markets. VirnetX Holding Corporation was incorporated in 2005 and is based in Zephyr Cove, Nevada.