GoDaddy Inc. (GDDY) and Telenav Inc. (NASDAQ:TNAV) Comparison side by side

Both GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) and Telenav Inc. (NASDAQ:TNAV) are Internet Software & Services companies, competing one another. We will contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GoDaddy Inc. 73 4.00 N/A 0.48 154.16 Telenav Inc. 7 2.45 N/A -0.60 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GoDaddy Inc. 0.00% 11.4% 1.4% Telenav Inc. 0.00% -45.7% -18.9%

Volatility & Risk

GoDaddy Inc. has a 0.63 beta, while its volatility is 37.00% which is less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. In other hand, Telenav Inc. has beta of 0.71 which is 29.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

GoDaddy Inc. has a Current Ratio of 0.8 and a Quick Ratio of 0.8. Competitively, Telenav Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.8 and has 1.8 Quick Ratio. Telenav Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than GoDaddy Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is delivered GoDaddy Inc. and Telenav Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score GoDaddy Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Telenav Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$85 is GoDaddy Inc.’s consensus target price while its potential upside is 34.32%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both GoDaddy Inc. and Telenav Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 50.3% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 0.4% of GoDaddy Inc.’s shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 6.2% of Telenav Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) GoDaddy Inc. -2.59% 3.64% -9.52% 9.42% 0.04% 11.83% Telenav Inc. 5.25% 13.21% 56.13% 114.32% 76.26% 132.27%

For the past year GoDaddy Inc. has weaker performance than Telenav Inc.

Summary

GoDaddy Inc. beats on 7 of the 9 factors Telenav Inc.

GoDaddy Inc. designs and develops cloud-based technology products for small businesses, Web design professionals, and individuals in the United States and internationally. It provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity; hosting and presence products, such as shared Website hosting, Website hosting on virtual dedicated servers and dedicated servers, managed hosting, and security. The company also offers Website builder, an online tool that enables customers to build Websites; online store product that allows customers to create their own standalone Website with an integrated online store optimized for mobile shopping; and search engine visibility product that helps customers get their Websites found on search sites through search engine optimization. In addition, the company offers business application products, including Microsoft Office 365, email accounts, email marketing, and telephony services. GoDaddy Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona.

Telenav, Inc., together with its subsidiaries provides connected car and location-based platform services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Automotive, Advertising, and Mobile Navigation. It offers automotive navigation services, including on-board solutions, which consist of software, map, and points of interest data loaded in vehicles that provide voice-guided turn by turn navigation displayed on the vehicle screen; and mobile phone-based wireless connectivity and brought-in navigation services. The company also provides display and location-based advertising services; and voice-guided, real-time, turn by turn, and mobile navigation services under various brand names, including Scout GPS Navigation, as well as under wireless carrier brands. Its customers include wireless carriers, automobile manufacturers, original equipment manufacturers, advertisers, advertising agencies, and end users. The company distributes its services primarily through wireless carrier partners. Telenav, Inc. is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.