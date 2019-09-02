GoDaddy Inc. (GDDY) and Renren Inc. (NYSE:RENN) Comparison side by side

This is therefore a comparing of the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) and Renren Inc. (NYSE:RENN). The two are both Internet Software & Services companies that compete with one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GoDaddy Inc. 73 3.98 N/A 0.48 154.16 Renren Inc. 1 0.12 N/A -2.08 0.00

In table 1 we can see GoDaddy Inc. and Renren Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) and Renren Inc. (NYSE:RENN)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GoDaddy Inc. 0.00% 11.4% 1.4% Renren Inc. 0.00% 54.2% 19.7%

Volatility & Risk

A 0.63 beta indicates that GoDaddy Inc. is 37.00% less volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500. Renren Inc. has a 0.43 beta and it is 57.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

0.8 and 0.8 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of GoDaddy Inc. Its rival Renren Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 1.1 and 0.7 respectively. Renren Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than GoDaddy Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for GoDaddy Inc. and Renren Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score GoDaddy Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Renren Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

GoDaddy Inc.’s consensus target price is $85, while its potential upside is 34.20%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both GoDaddy Inc. and Renren Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 22.9% respectively. 0.4% are GoDaddy Inc.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 50.75% of Renren Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) GoDaddy Inc. -2.59% 3.64% -9.52% 9.42% 0.04% 11.83% Renren Inc. 11.25% -13.89% -44.8% -48.44% -58.6% -44.08%

For the past year GoDaddy Inc. has 11.83% stronger performance while Renren Inc. has -44.08% weaker performance.

Summary

GoDaddy Inc. beats on 6 of the 9 factors Renren Inc.

GoDaddy Inc. designs and develops cloud-based technology products for small businesses, Web design professionals, and individuals in the United States and internationally. It provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity; hosting and presence products, such as shared Website hosting, Website hosting on virtual dedicated servers and dedicated servers, managed hosting, and security. The company also offers Website builder, an online tool that enables customers to build Websites; online store product that allows customers to create their own standalone Website with an integrated online store optimized for mobile shopping; and search engine visibility product that helps customers get their Websites found on search sites through search engine optimization. In addition, the company offers business application products, including Microsoft Office 365, email accounts, email marketing, and telephony services. GoDaddy Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona.

Renren Inc. operates a social networking Internet platform in the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China. It operates through two segments, Renren and Internet Finance. The company operates Renren.com and Renren Mobile App that enable users to communicate and stay connected with friends, classmates, family members, and co-workers; and woxiu.com, a PC-based social video platform for users to stream their performances live to viewers. It also operates Renren Licai, a financing platform, as well as offers credit financing to used automobile dealers. The company was formerly known as Oak Pacific Interactive and changed its name to Renren Inc. in December 2010. Renren Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Beijing, the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China.