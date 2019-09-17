GNC Holdings, Inc. (GNC) Reaches $2.43 After 4.00% Down Move; Tensile Capital Management Decreased Advance Auto Parts (AAP) Holding By $2.36 Million

The stock of GNC Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GNC) is a huge mover today! The stock decreased 6.73% or $0.175 during the last trading session, reaching $2.425. About 1.47 million shares traded. GNC Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GNC) has declined 31.13% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.13% the S&P500. Some Historical GNC News: 26/04/2018 – Vitamin Retailer GNC Plans to Close 200 Stores; 25/04/2018 – GNC ADJOURNS SPECIAL STOCKHOLDERS MEETING TO 10AM ET MAY 9; 26/04/2018 – GNC Holdings 1Q EPS 7c; 19/03/2018 – Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Announces Investigation on Behalf of GNC Holdings, Inc. Investors (GNC); 09/05/2018 – GNC REPORTS ADJOURNMENT OF SPECIAL MEETING OF HOLDERS; 05/04/2018 – GENERAL NUTRITION CORPORATION ANNOUNCED PLANS TO ESTABLISH, DEVELOP PRESENCE IN AUSTRALIAN MARKET; 25/04/2018 – GNC Announces Adjournment of Special Meeting of Stockholders Until 10:00 AM Eastern Time on May 9, 2018; 26/04/2018 – GNC 1Q REV. $607.5M; 27/03/2018 – Cardax Reports 2017 Results; 19/03/2018 – GNC Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: TechnicalsThe move comes after 9 months negative chart setup for the $205.11M company. It was reported on Sep, 17 by Barchart.com. We have $2.33 PT which if reached, will make NYSE:GNC worth $8.20 million less.

Tensile Capital Management Llc decreased Advance Auto Parts Inc (AAP) stake by 5.16% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Tensile Capital Management Llc sold 15,336 shares as Advance Auto Parts Inc (AAP)’s stock declined 8.05%. The Tensile Capital Management Llc holds 282,069 shares with $43.48M value, down from 297,405 last quarter. Advance Auto Parts Inc now has $11.14 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.03% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $156.11. About 709,773 shares traded. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) has risen 7.08% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.08% the S&P500. Some Historical AAP News: 23/05/2018 – Advance Auto Parts Grapples With Higher Fuel Costs; 29/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of April 9, 2018 (AAP); 18/04/2018 – ADVANCE AUTO PARTS CEO GRECO 2017 TOTAL COMPENSATION $6.13M; 29/03/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Two, Affirms Nine and Downgrades Two Classes of MLMT 2008-C1; 22/05/2018 – Advance Auto Parts Profit Rises; 29/03/2018 AAP IMPLANTATE – MADE SUBSTANTIAL PROGRESS IN PREPARING HUMAN CLINICAL STUDY FOR AIMED CE AND FDA APPROVAL OF ITS ANTIBACTERIAL SILVER COATING TECHNOLOGY IN RECENT MONTHS; 29/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plai; 22/05/2018 – Advance Auto Parts 1Q Adj EPS $2.10; 02/04/2018 – ADVANCE AUTO PARTS REPORTS CFO TRANSITION; 21/04/2018 – DJ Advance Auto Parts Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AAP)

Since May 30, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $7,450 activity. $7,450 worth of GNC Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GNC) was bought by Piano Steven on Thursday, May 30.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.26, from 0.84 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 19 investors sold GNC Holdings, Inc. shares while 20 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 26 raised stakes. 44.13 million shares or 1.77% more from 43.36 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ameritas Prtn accumulated 5,928 shares. Moreover, Invesco Limited has 0% invested in GNC Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GNC) for 1.18 million shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Llc stated it has 15,655 shares. Citigroup Incorporated owns 214,692 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Sg Americas Securities Lc holds 73,241 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Shah Management holds 2.83 million shares or 2.36% of its portfolio. Goldman Sachs Grp Inc Inc accumulated 173,747 shares or 0% of the stock. Blackrock reported 6.25 million shares. Gsa Prtnrs Llp holds 0.01% of its portfolio in GNC Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GNC) for 70,377 shares. Gabelli Funds reported 226,000 shares. Barclays Public Ltd Co invested 0% of its portfolio in GNC Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GNC). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage owns 50,816 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Jane Street Grp Ltd Com has invested 0% of its portfolio in GNC Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GNC). Wolverine Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp holds 129,000 shares. Citadel Advisors Ltd Co accumulated 81,364 shares or 0% of the stock.

More notable recent GNC Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GNC) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “GNC to Present at Jefferies Fitness & Wellness Summit – GlobeNewswire” on September 05, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “GNC looks to expand in Brazil – Seeking Alpha” published on September 03, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “GNC Announces Brazil Expansion with New Partner Banco De Franquias – GlobeNewswire” on September 03, 2019. More interesting news about GNC Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GNC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Struggling GNC Holdings Falls Short Fundamentally – Seeking Alpha” published on September 02, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Nugenix® Wins GNC’s ‘Top Product Of The Year’ Award Two Years Running – PRNewswire” with publication date: August 30, 2019.

GNC Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of health, wellness, and performance products. The company has market cap of $205.11 million. The Company’s products include protein, performance supplements, weight management supplements, vitamins, herbs and greens, wellness supplements, health and beauty, food and drink, and other general merchandise. It has a 4.89 P/E ratio. The firm sells its products under the GNC proprietary brands, as well as under third-party brands.

Analysts await GNC Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GNC) to report earnings on November, 8. They expect $-0.02 EPS, down 200.00% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.02 per share. After $0.13 actual EPS reported by GNC Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -115.38% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.07, from 0.98 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 55 investors sold AAP shares while 132 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 144 raised stakes. 70.30 million shares or 2.80% more from 68.39 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec invested 0.35% in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP). Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt Systems stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP). Nordea Inv Ab stated it has 3,534 shares. Pictet Asset Mngmt Ltd has invested 0.01% in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP). France-based Axa has invested 0% in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP). National Asset Mngmt invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP). Ftb Advsrs accumulated 24 shares or 0% of the stock. Tiverton Asset Ltd stated it has 2,448 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Kentucky Retirement Systems has invested 0.05% in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP). State Street invested 0.04% in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP). Riverhead Ltd Com, Delaware-based fund reported 9,043 shares. Citigroup holds 0.02% or 156,299 shares. Btim Corp has invested 0.09% in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP). Hap Trading Limited Liability Corporation reported 15,461 shares. Rice Hall James & Associate Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.28% in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP).

More notable recent Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP): Should The Recent Earnings Drop Worry You? – Yahoo Finance” on August 19, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “These 4 Measures Indicate That Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) Is Using Debt Reasonably Well – Yahoo Finance” published on September 06, 2019, Fool.com published: “3 Ideas to Make Your Portfolio Recession-Resistant – The Motley Fool” on September 10, 2019. More interesting news about Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For September 13, 2019 – Benzinga” published on September 13, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “If You Had Bought Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) Shares A Year Ago You’d Have Made 39% – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 07, 2019.

Analysts await Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) to report earnings on November, 12. They expect $2.08 EPS, up 10.05% or $0.19 from last year’s $1.89 per share. AAP’s profit will be $148.48 million for 18.76 P/E if the $2.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.00 actual EPS reported by Advance Auto Parts, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.00% EPS growth.