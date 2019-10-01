Gnc Holdings (GNC) Shareholder Shah Capital Management Has Upped Stake; As Costco Whsl (COST) Stock Value Rose, Shareholder Waratah Capital Advisors LTD Has Lowered Its Holding

Shah Capital Management increased its stake in Gnc Holdings Inc (GNC) by 253.75% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shah Capital Management bought 2.03M shares as the company’s stock declined 1.42% . The hedge fund held 2.83 million shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.24M, up from 800,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shah Capital Management who had been investing in Gnc Holdings Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $181.00 million market cap company. The stock decreased 8.55% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $2.14. About 1.25M shares traded. GNC Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GNC) has declined 31.13% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.13% the S&P500. Some Historical GNC News: 26/04/2018 – GNC 1Q REV. $607.5M; 24/04/2018 – AMERICAS DISTRESSED WATCH: Rex, Westmoreland, GNC, Hovnanian; 19/04/2018 – DJ GNC Holdings Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GNC); 26/04/2018 – GNC is planning to shutter about 200 stores across the U.S. and Canada in 2018; 05/04/2018 – GENERAL NUTRITION CORP – IN ADDITION, RAPID NUTRITION WILL BE ABLE TO DISTRIBUTE ITS OWNED BRANDS THROUGH THE GNC GLOBAL NETWORK; 26/04/2018 – Vitamin Retailer GNC Plans to Close 200 Stores; 22/05/2018 – GNC IN PACT WITH OPTERUS FOR STORE CLOUD SOLUTION; 02/05/2018 – GNC Encourages Stockholders To Vote In Connection With Hayao Investment; 22/05/2018 – GNC Chooses Store Ops-Center Solution from Opterus to Power Store Communications and Operational Execution; 08/03/2018 – GNC HOLDINGS INC – GNC IS WORKING WITH FRANCHISE PARTNER, GUARDIAN HEALTHCARE SERVICES PVT LTD TO EXPAND IN INDIA

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd decreased its stake in Costco Whsl Corp (COST) by 24.63% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd sold 22,845 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% . The hedge fund held 69,891 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $18.47M, down from 92,736 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd who had been investing in Costco Whsl Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $126.71 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.76% or $2.16 during the last trading session, reaching $288.11. About 2.18M shares traded or 7.68% up from the average. Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) has risen 25.80% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.80% the S&P500. Some Historical COST News: 15/05/2018 – Bridgewater Adds Biogen, Exits Costco, Buys More Newfield: 13F; 09/05/2018 – Costco Wholesale Corporation Reports April Sales Results; 07/03/2018 – COSTCO FEB. TOTAL COMP SALES UP. 10.5%, EST. UP 8%; 19/03/2018 – CBS Los Angeles: #BREAKING: 5 people are being assessed for various injuries following a traffic collision at a Costco in the; 23/03/2018 – Target, Kroger shares rise on merger report, but source tells CNBC there is no deal; 07/03/2018 – Costco 2Q Net $701M; 16/03/2018 – Seattle Minutes: Officers Arrest Costco Thieves in Bulk; 24/04/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE BOOSTS QTR DIV/SHR TO 57C FROM 50C, EST. 55C; 24/04/2018 – Costco Wholesale Corp Announces an Increase in Its Qtrly Cash Div; 23/03/2018 – Shares of Target and Kroger jump on report of possible merger talks

More notable recent GNC Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GNC) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Update on Harbin Pharmaceutical Group Transaction NYSE:GNC – GlobeNewswire” on October 30, 2018, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “GNC Updates Timing of Fourth Quarter 2018 Earnings Release, Webcast and Conference Call – GlobeNewswire” published on March 04, 2019, Fool.com published: “Why GNC Holdings Inc.’s Shares Popped 32% Today – Motley Fool” on September 13, 2018. More interesting news about GNC Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GNC) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “GNC Builds Subscription Momentum with Ordergroove and Salesforce Commerce Cloud – Business Wire” published on June 17, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “GNC Holdings Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: April 24, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.26, from 0.84 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 19 investors sold GNC shares while 20 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 26 raised stakes. 44.13 million shares or 1.77% more from 43.36 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Gsa Prtn Llp holds 0.01% or 70,377 shares. Rhumbline Advisers owns 0% invested in GNC Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GNC) for 125,867 shares. California Employees Retirement Sys invested 0% in GNC Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GNC). Texas-based Next Inc has invested 0% in GNC Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GNC). Legal General Plc reported 0% in GNC Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GNC). Winslow Evans Crocker reported 150 shares stake. United Service Automobile Association owns 10,229 shares for 0% of their portfolio. The Pennsylvania-based Pnc Fincl Services Gp Inc Inc has invested 0% in GNC Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GNC). Stone Ridge Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in GNC Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GNC). Deutsche Bank & Trust Ag, Germany-based fund reported 127,234 shares. Gamco Invsts Et Al holds 0% or 225,000 shares in its portfolio. Vanguard reported 3.55 million shares. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Mgmt Limited has invested 0.02% in GNC Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GNC). Jpmorgan Chase Com invested in 27,499 shares. Federated Invsts Pa invested 0% in GNC Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GNC).

Since May 30, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $7,450 activity.

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd, which manages about $899.02M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Continental Resources Inc (NYSE:CLR) by 111,792 shares to 121,220 shares, valued at $5.10 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Disney Walt Co Com (NYSE:DIS) by 4,841 shares in the quarter, for a total of 70,317 shares, and has risen its stake in American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT).

Analysts await Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) to report earnings on October, 3 after the close. They expect $2.53 earnings per share, up 7.20% or $0.17 from last year’s $2.36 per share. COST’s profit will be $1.11 billion for 28.47 P/E if the $2.53 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.89 actual earnings per share reported by Costco Wholesale Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 33.86% EPS growth.

More notable recent Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Will Costco (COST) Beat Estimates Again in Its Next Earnings Report? – Yahoo Finance” on September 04, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Micron: Buy The Dip For A Huge Windfall – Seeking Alpha” published on September 30, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Oppenheimer to the sidelines on Costco – Seeking Alpha” on September 11, 2019. More interesting news about Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Should You Be Tempted To Sell Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) Because Of Its P/E Ratio? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 09, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Tuesday – Benzinga” with publication date: October 01, 2019.