Gnc Holdings (GNC) Holding Maintained by Shah Capital Management; Zeke Capital Advisors Increases Position in Magna Intl (MGA)

Zeke Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in Magna Intl Inc (MGA) by 15.34% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zeke Capital Advisors Llc bought 12,870 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.89% . The hedge fund held 96,779 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.81 million, up from 83,909 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Magna Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.85 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.52% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $53.69. About 255,910 shares traded. Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) has declined 16.18% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.18% the S&P500. Some Historical MGA News: 16/03/2018 – Top VC deals: Apple buys Texture, Magna backs Lyft, Snoop Dogg raises a $45 million fund; 10/05/2018 – MAGNA CFO: ABOVE-MARKET GROWTH EXPECTED THROUGH 2020; 10/05/2018 – MAGNA CEO: SEES `TREMENDOUS’ GROWTH IN CHINA THROUGH 2020; 28/03/2018 – Magna Posts 2017 Annual Report; 09/04/2018 – Mackenzie Canadian All Cap Balanced Exits Magna International; 26/04/2018 – MAGNA INTERNATIONAL INC – JOINT VENTURE AND PRODUCTION FACILITY WOULD ALLOW BOTH MAGNA AND BHAP TO FURTHER EXPAND PRESENCE IN CHINA; 14/03/2018 – Magna and Lyft Will Fund and Develop Self-Driving Systems; 14/03/2018 – Lyft, Magna in Deal to Develop Hardware, Software for Self-Driving Cars; 10/05/2018 – Magna International Raises 2018 View To Net $2.4B-Net $2.6B; 10/05/2018 – MAGNA CFO VINCE GALIFI SPEAKS AT ANNUAL MEETING IN TORONTO

Shah Capital Management increased its stake in Gnc Holdings Inc (GNC) by 253.75% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shah Capital Management bought 2.03 million shares as the company’s stock declined 1.42% . The hedge fund held 2.83M shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.24 million, up from 800,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shah Capital Management who had been investing in Gnc Holdings Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $211.03 million market cap company. The stock increased 5.72% or $0.135 during the last trading session, reaching $2.495. About 446,575 shares traded. GNC Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GNC) has declined 31.13% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.13% the S&P500. Some Historical GNC News: 26/04/2018 – GNC to close 200 stores this year; 09/05/2018 – GNC REPORTS ADJOURNMENT OF SPECIAL MEETING OF HOLDERS; 30/04/2018 – Appear Here’s mission is simple: to help fill a sea of empty stores, as retailers and restaurant chains like Bon-Ton, Subway, GNC, and Toys R Us shutter hundreds of locations; 26/04/2018 – GNC Closing 200 Stores as Vitamin Retailer Slims Its Operations; 02/05/2018 – GNC ENCOURAGES HLDRS TO VOTE IN CONNECTION W/HAYAO INVESTMENT; 15/05/2018 – Numeric Investor Buys New 1.2% Position in GNC; 25/04/2018 – GNC ADJOURNS SPECIAL STOCKHOLDERS MEETING TO 10AM ET MAY 9; 27/03/2018 – Cardax Reports 2017 Results; 26/04/2018 – GNC Holdings 1Q Rev $607.5M; 18/05/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: GNC Holdings Inc Rtgs Remain On CreditWatch Neg

Zeke Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $2.12B and $1.06B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Micron Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MU) by 8,646 shares to 30,535 shares, valued at $1.18M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nutrien Ltd by 7,030 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7,222 shares, and cut its stake in Nomad Foods Ltd.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.26, from 0.84 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 19 investors sold GNC shares while 20 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 26 raised stakes. 44.13 million shares or 1.77% more from 43.36 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Vanguard Gru has invested 0% in GNC Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GNC). Gabelli Funds Limited Company invested 0% of its portfolio in GNC Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GNC). Voya Inv Ltd Liability Co stated it has 34,003 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Dc Advsr holds 1.95% or 1.50M shares in its portfolio. 48,260 are owned by State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems. Nuveen Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company stated it has 0% of its portfolio in GNC Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GNC). Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership has 59,802 shares. Gsa Capital Prns Ltd Liability Partnership has 70,377 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. State Common Retirement Fund owns 71,300 shares. Northern Trust accumulated 959,998 shares or 0% of the stock. Jane Street Grp Ltd Liability Company reported 0% of its portfolio in GNC Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GNC). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage has 0% invested in GNC Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GNC) for 50,816 shares. Rhumbline Advisers has invested 0% in GNC Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GNC). Legal General Gp Inc Plc holds 13,940 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Morgan Stanley reported 132,940 shares or 0% of all its holdings.