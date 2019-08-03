Gmt Capital Upped Stake in Norwegian Cruise Line Hldg L (NCLH) as Stock Declined; As Procter And Gamble Co (PG) Market Valuation Rose, Strategic Wealth Advisors Groupinc Raised by $387,898 Its Stake

Strategic Wealth Advisors Groupinc increased its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (PG) by 7.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Strategic Wealth Advisors Groupinc bought 3,766 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 54,847 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.68M, up from 51,081 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Groupinc who had been investing in Procter And Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $290.88 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.25% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $116.44. About 11.56 million shares traded or 58.06% up from the average. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 19/04/2018 – P&G QTRLY GROOMING SEGMENT ORGANIC SALES DECREASED THREE PERCENT; 19/03/2018 – Henkel battles to keep on trucking in North America; 12/04/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: PG and PK of Oxycodone to Personalize Post-op Pain Management Following Surgery in Children; 19/04/2018 – P&G CEO SAYS SALES HAVE TURNED POSITIVE IN CHINA DIAPERS; 24/05/2018 – PROCTER & GAMBLE SAYS NOT RUNNING CURRENT SHIFT AT PLANT; 19/04/2018 – P&G – SEVERAL NEGATIVE PRICING IMPACTS, INCLUDING U.S. SHAVE CARE REDUCTIONS MADE LAST YEAR, WILL BEGIN TO ANNUALIZE IN NEXT FEW QTRS; 18/05/2018 – SIAM CITY CEMENT PCL SCCC.BK – UNIT SIGNED ASSETS SALES AND PURCHASE AGREEMENT TO PURCHASE SOME PART OF BUSINESS OF P.G. SERVICE CO; 03/04/2018 – PFIZER CONSIDERING OPTIONS WITH P&G INCLUDING JOINT VENTURE FOR CONSUMER BUSINESS – CNBC, CITING; 03/04/2018 – Pfizer and P&G are in talks on sale of consumer business, though far apart in price; 22/05/2018 – PROCTER & GAMBLE INCREASES MAX. TENDER AMOUNT

Gmt Capital Corp increased its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line Hldg L (NCLH) by 29.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gmt Capital Corp bought 175,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.76% . The hedge fund held 778,100 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $42.76 million, up from 603,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gmt Capital Corp who had been investing in Norwegian Cruise Line Hldg L for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.22B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.31% or $1.12 during the last trading session, reaching $47.45. About 1.76 million shares traded. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:NCLH) has declined 0.64% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.64% the S&P500. Some Historical NCLH News: 09/03/2018 – NORWEGIAN CRUISE LINE HOLDINGS – ON MARCH 5, APPOINTED MARK A. KEMPA AS INTERIM CFO IN ADDITION TO HIS ROLE AS SVP, FINANCE – SEC FILING; 18/04/2018 – NORWEGIAN CRUISE LINE HOLDINGS: $1B SHR REPURCHASE PROGRAM; 19/04/2018 – Norwegian Cruise Line Takes Delivery Of Norwegian Bliss; 02/05/2018 – Norwegian Cruise Line 1Q Net $103.2M; 24/04/2018 – NORWEGIAN CRUISE LINE NAMES PAMELA THOMAS-GRAHAM TO BOARD; 24/04/2018 – Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Appoints Pamela Thomas-Graham to Board; 07/03/2018 Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. Announces New Terminal at PortMiami; 30/03/2018 – NCLH, CBIO Lockups End, HTBX Announced: Equity Capital Markets; 18/04/2018 – NORWEGIAN CRUISE BOARD APPROVES 3-YEAR, $1B SHARE BUYBACK PLAN; 02/05/2018 – NORWEGIAN CRUISE SEES 2Q ADJ EPS ABOUT $1.02, EST. $1.02

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.25, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 34 investors sold NCLH shares while 103 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 135 raised stakes. 198.10 million shares or 1.05% less from 200.20 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tower Ltd Liability Corp (Trc) accumulated 0.02% or 6,036 shares. 8 are owned by Trustmark Bancshares Department. 692,464 are owned by Parametric Portfolio Assocs Ltd Llc. Dimensional Fund Advsr LP has 3.25M shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. 12,724 were reported by Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt. Northern Trust invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH). Proshare Advsrs Limited Liability Com accumulated 73,540 shares. Cutter And Brokerage Inc has invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH). Perritt reported 8,515 shares. The New York-based Shufro Rose & Llc has invested 0.15% in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH). Highstreet Asset Management reported 11,767 shares. Oakbrook Invests Limited Co has 22,130 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Winslow Asset Mngmt invested in 131,285 shares. Altimeter Cap Mngmt Lp owns 70,000 shares. Washington State Bank reported 448 shares.

Gmt Capital Corp, which manages about $9.19B and $3.02 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nuance Communications Inc (NASDAQ:NUAN) by 62,200 shares to 518,030 shares, valued at $8.77M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Dowdupont Inc by 104,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 52,400 shares, and cut its stake in Vmware Inc (NYSE:VMW).

Strategic Wealth Advisors Groupinc, which manages about $1.18 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (AGG) by 5,394 shares to 18,409 shares, valued at $2.00 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr Series Trust by 150,832 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 32,218 shares, and cut its stake in Costco Whsl Corp New (NASDAQ:COST).

