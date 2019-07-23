Gmt Capital Trimmed Vmware (VMW) Position by $1.12 Million; Cisco Sys (CSCO) Valuation Rose While Capital Advisors Cut Its Stake

Gmt Capital Corp decreased its stake in Vmware Inc (VMW) by 6.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gmt Capital Corp sold 6,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.49% with the market. The hedge fund held 89,520 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.16M, down from 95,720 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gmt Capital Corp who had been investing in Vmware Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $73.09B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.79% or $3.26 during the last trading session, reaching $178.61. About 966,190 shares traded. VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) has risen 71.52% since July 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 67.09% the S&P500. Some Historical VMW News: 19/03/2018 – T. Rowe Price Says It Would Be Against a Dell-VMware Merger — Barrons.com; 15/05/2018 – Diane Greene Joins Advisory Committee for Center on Entrepreneurship and Innovation at the Computer History Museum; 04/05/2018 – KILL McAfee Announces MOVE AntiVirus for VMware Cloud on AWS; 17/04/2018 – Activist investor Carl Icahn has acquired a medium-sized stake in VMware that is below the 5 percent disclosure threshold, sources say; 23/05/2018 – Epoch Concepts Achieves Premier Partner Status, Named by VMware; 25/04/2018 – CORRECT: VMWARE EXEC TO TAKE CEO JOB AT ANDREESSEN’S INSTART; 28/03/2018 – Computer Design & Integration LLC Technical Experts Honored for Contributions to the VMware Community; 09/05/2018 – Ixia, a Keysight Business, Enables VMware NSX Partners to Accelerate Testing and Reduce Certification Time from Months to Weeks; 19/03/2018 – Sungard Availability Services Brings VMware NSX to Hosted Private Cloud Solution for Dell EMC Infrastructures; 21/03/2018 – VMware Introduces lndustry’s First Intelligence-Driven Digital Workspace to Empower Employee Experience and Drive Predictive Security

Capital Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) by 60.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Advisors Inc sold 164,252 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.40% with the market. The institutional investor held 107,876 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.82M, down from 272,128 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Advisors Inc who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $247.38 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.10% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $57.79. About 7.93M shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 14.75% since July 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 28/03/2018 – ARISTA NETWORKS INC – ALJ SUPPORTED SUSPENSION OF REMEDIES CONCERNING ‘668 PATENT PENDING COMPLETION OF CISCO’S APPEALS OF DECISION; 06/03/2018 – CRN Exclusive: D&H Launches Cisco Meraki Channel Program To Help Partners Capture ‘Vast’ SMB Revenue Opportunity; 05/03/2018 Teradata Unlocks IoT Value for Smart Cities with Cisco Integration; 06/03/2018 – Former Head of Cisco Investment International Joins Seraphim Capital, the Leading Space Tech VC; 23/05/2018 – Ukraine cyber police aware of possible new threat -police chief; 24/05/2018 – San Jose Bus Jrn: Exclusive: Longtime Cisco leader to exit as customer service group restructures; 23/05/2018 – Cisco said the malware could be used for espionage, to interfere with internet communications or launch destructive attacks on Ukraine; 12/04/2018 – CISCO NAMES MARK GARRETT TO BOARD; 01/05/2018 – Cisco Announces Intent To Acquire Accompany; 23/05/2018 – U.S. seeks to take control of infected routers from hackers

Analysts await VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) to report earnings on August, 22. They expect $1.15 EPS, down 2.54% or $0.03 from last year’s $1.18 per share. VMW’s profit will be $470.59M for 38.83 P/E if the $1.15 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.93 actual EPS reported by VMware, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 23.66% EPS growth.

More notable recent VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why Is VMware (VMW) Down 12.5% Since Last Earnings Report? – Yahoo Finance” on June 29, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is VMware, Inc. (VMW) A Good Stock To Buy ? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 13, 2019, Fool.com published: “Why VMware Stock Jumped 14% in February – The Motley Fool” on March 11, 2019. More interesting news about VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) were released by: Livetradingnews.com and their article: “The Streetâ€™s Key Stock Analysts Research Reports – Live Trading News” published on July 18, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “VMware Reports Fiscal 2019 Third Quarter Results NYSE:VMW – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: November 29, 2018.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 34 investors sold VMW shares while 130 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 135 raised stakes. 70.43 million shares or 0.01% more from 70.42 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bancorporation Of America Corp De owns 1.38 million shares. 131 were reported by Cornerstone Advsr. Harvest Mgmt Limited Liability invested 0.37% of its portfolio in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW). Mackenzie Financial holds 0% of its portfolio in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) for 7,013 shares. C M Bidwell And Associate Ltd, Hawaii-based fund reported 1,495 shares. Motley Fool Asset Management Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.15% of its portfolio in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) for 7,284 shares. Da Davidson And holds 0.01% or 2,293 shares. Cap Advisers Ltd Co invested 0.06% in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW). Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec holds 0% or 10,500 shares in its portfolio. American Century accumulated 401,675 shares. Sigma Planning owns 4,045 shares. Wedgewood Invsts Pa holds 1,545 shares or 0.43% of its portfolio. Nordea Invest Mgmt Ab owns 499,169 shares for 0.19% of their portfolio. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board holds 0.06% or 181,391 shares in its portfolio. Glenmede Tru Na invested 0.2% in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW).

Gmt Capital Corp, which manages about $9.19 billion and $3.02 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Capital One Finl Corp (NYSE:COF) by 67,200 shares to 612,880 shares, valued at $50.07M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mgm Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) by 440,300 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.34 million shares, and has risen its stake in Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU).

Analysts await Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report earnings on August, 21. They expect $0.75 earnings per share, up 15.38% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.65 per share. CSCO’s profit will be $3.21B for 19.26 P/E if the $0.75 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.71 actual earnings per share reported by Cisco Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.63% EPS growth.

Capital Advisors Inc, which manages about $934.81M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHB) by 43,982 shares to 271,949 shares, valued at $18.51 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bp Plc (NYSE:BP) by 71,369 shares in the quarter, for a total of 560,823 shares, and has risen its stake in Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Suntrust Banks Inc holds 0.58% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) or 2.04 million shares. Lafleur & Godfrey Limited Com holds 279,429 shares or 3.89% of its portfolio. Pictet Asset Mgmt accumulated 0.53% or 4.44 million shares. Altrinsic Global Advsrs Limited holds 0.07% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) or 28,040 shares. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel Ltd Liability Corp reported 448,622 shares. Puzo Michael J has 0.22% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). King Wealth stated it has 4,834 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Shikiar Asset Inc has 2.06% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 90,970 shares. Adell Harriman And Carpenter Incorporated has 237,839 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Madison Inv Inc reported 0.53% stake. The Florida-based Augustine Asset has invested 0.66% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). 132,758 were accumulated by Brown Brothers Harriman And. Edgar Lomax Co Va has invested 1.23% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). South State Corp has invested 2.05% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Greylin Investment Mangement Inc owns 48,864 shares.