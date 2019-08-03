Gmt Capital Trimmed Its Oasis Pete New (OAS) Holding as Share Price Declined; As Biodelivery Sciences Intl (BDSI) Market Valuation Declined, Essex Investment Management Co Has Boosted Stake

Essex Investment Management Co Llc increased its stake in Biodelivery Sciences Intl Inc (BDSI) by 28.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Essex Investment Management Co Llc bought 100,794 shares as the company’s stock declined 21.40% . The hedge fund held 456,573 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.42 million, up from 355,779 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Essex Investment Management Co Llc who had been investing in Biodelivery Sciences Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $338.36M market cap company. The stock decreased 3.08% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $3.78. About 951,352 shares traded. BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI) has risen 40.00% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 40.00% the S&P500. Some Historical BDSI News: 09/05/2018 – BioDelivery Short-Interest Ratio Rises 129% to 22 Days; 22/05/2018 – BioDelivery Sciences Announces Closing of $50 Million Equity Financing; 03/05/2018 – BioDelivery Sciences Confirms Receipt of Notice of Intent to Nominate Directors by Broadfin Capital; 15/03/2018 – BioDelivery Sciences 4Q Loss $16.2M; 17/05/2018 – BIODELIVERY SCIENCES INTERNATIONAL INC – $50 MLN EQUITY FINANCING IS BEING LED BY BROADFIN CAPITAL; 10/04/2018 – BROADFIN CAPITAL, LLC, Affiliates Report Stake In BioDelivery Sciences; 10/04/2018 – BROADFIN CAPITAL, LLC – INTEND TO ENGAGE IN DISCUSSIONS WITH BIODELIVERY SCIENCES INTERNATIONAL REGARDING BOARD STRUCTURE AND COMPOSITION; 10/05/2018 – BioDelivery Sciences 1Q Rev $11.3M; 03/05/2018 – BioDelivery Sciences Confirms Receipt of Notice of Intent to Nominate Directors by Broadfin Cap; 17/05/2018 – BIODELIVERY SCIENCES INTERNATIONAL – HAS ENTERED INTO AGREEMENT WITH AFFILIATE OF BROADFIN CAPITAL TO RECONSTITUTE BDSI’S BOARD

Gmt Capital Corp decreased its stake in Oasis Pete Inc New (OAS) by 13.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gmt Capital Corp sold 1.24M shares as the company’s stock declined 15.01% . The hedge fund held 7.80 million shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $47.12M, down from 9.05M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gmt Capital Corp who had been investing in Oasis Pete Inc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.37B market cap company. The stock increased 0.24% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $4.25. About 8.47 million shares traded. Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS) has declined 60.18% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 60.18% the S&P500. Some Historical OAS News: 10/04/2018 – Oasis Petroleum Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/05/2018 – Oasis Petroleum 2Q Rev $421.2M; 07/05/2018 – CORRECT: OASIS PETROLEUM 1Q ADJ EBITDA REPORTED IN ERROR; 16/04/2018 – Oasis Petroleum Presenting at Morgan Stanley Conference May 8; 21/05/2018 – OASIS PETROLEUM INC OAS.N : SIMMONS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $24 FROM $18; 23/05/2018 – OASIS PETROLEUM INC OAS.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TO OVERWEIGHT FROM EQUAL-WEIGHT; 26/04/2018 – Oslo Asset Asa Buys New 1.1% Position in Oasis Petroleum; 02/04/2018 – Oasis Petroleum Presenting at Mizuho Energy Summit Apr 9; 20/04/2018 – Oasis Petroleum Presenting at Citigroup Conference May 15; 15/05/2018 – Encompass Capital Advisors Buys 1.8% of Oasis Petroleum

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.18 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.11, from 1.29 in 2018Q4.

Gmt Capital Corp, which manages about $9.19B and $3.02 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI) by 136,664 shares to 692,459 shares, valued at $38.98M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS) to report earnings on August, 6 after the close. They expect $0.03 earnings per share, down 70.00% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.1 per share. OAS’s profit will be $9.66M for 35.42 P/E if the $0.03 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.02 actual earnings per share reported by Oasis Petroleum Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -250.00% EPS growth.

Essex Investment Management Co Llc, which manages about $740.27 million and $676.97 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lindsay Corp Com (NYSE:LNN) by 22,886 shares to 6,890 shares, valued at $667,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.57 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.54, from 1.03 in 2018Q4.