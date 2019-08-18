Gmt Capital Trimmed Celanese Del (CE) Holding By $5.05 Million; London Co Of Virginia Has Boosted Tiffany & Co New (TIF) Position By $3.21 Million

London Co Of Virginia increased Tiffany & Co New (TIF) stake by 7.91% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. London Co Of Virginia acquired 30,556 shares as Tiffany & Co New (TIF)’s stock declined 11.67%. The London Co Of Virginia holds 416,930 shares with $44.01 million value, up from 386,374 last quarter. Tiffany & Co New now has $9.81 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.29% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $80.8. About 2.74M shares traded or 66.09% up from the average. Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) has declined 31.07% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.07% the S&P500. Some Historical TIF News: 23/05/2018 – Tiffany Tops Views, Boosts Guidance — Earnings Review; 23/05/2018 – TIFFANY & CO QTRLY COMPARABLE SALES INCREASED 10%; 23/05/2018 – TIFFANY BOARD HAS APPROVED $250M BUYBACK THROUGH ASR DEAL; 23/05/2018 – Tiffany dazzles as turnaround plan takes hold; 16/03/2018 – TIFFANY & CO – SEES 2018 EARNINGS BEFORE INCOME TAXES EQUAL TO OR SLIGHTLY BELOW PRIOR YEAR; 16/03/2018 – Tiffany’s profits were also hit by a charge related to recent changes in the U.S. tax code; 23/05/2018 – TIFFANY 1Q EPS $1.14, EST. 83C; 24/05/2018 – TIFFANY & CO TIF.N INCREASES REGULAR QUARTERLY DIVIDEND BY 10 PCT TO $0.55/SHR; 16/03/2018 – TIFFANY & CO – QTRLY COMPARABLE STORE SALES ROSE 3%; 23/05/2018 – TIFFANY & CO – MANAGEMENT UPDATES ITS FULL YEAR OUTLOOK

Gmt Capital Corp decreased Celanese Corp Del (CE) stake by 1.45% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Gmt Capital Corp sold 51,500 shares as Celanese Corp Del (CE)’s stock rose 5.99%. The Gmt Capital Corp holds 3.50M shares with $344.75 million value, down from 3.55M last quarter. Celanese Corp Del now has $13.65B valuation. The stock increased 2.66% or $2.86 during the last trading session, reaching $110.3. About 804,303 shares traded. Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE) has declined 2.66% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.66% the S&P500. Some Historical CE News: 20/04/2018 – Celanese Announces Acetyl lntermediates Price Increases in Asia; 28/03/2018 – Celanese Announces Price Increases for Engineered Materials Products; 01/05/2018 – Celanese Sees Acetyl Chain Ops Adjusted EBIT Surpassing $900M by 2020; 19/03/2018 – Celanese Is Abandoning Merger Agreement With Blackstone’s Rhodia Acetow Business; 04/05/2018 – Celanese International Corporation vs Daicel Corporation | FWD Entered | 05/04/2018; 16/04/2018 – Celanese 1Q Cont Ops EPS $2.68; 14/03/2018 – Celanese Announces Acetyl Intermediates Price Increases; 01/05/2018 – CELANESE ANNOUNCED CAPITAL EFFICIENT CAPACITY EXPANSIONS; 30/04/2018 – CELANESE EXTENDS EXCLUSIVE ACETYLS R&D TECHNOLOGY PACT WITH SWR; 09/03/2018 Celanese Announces Acetyl Intermediates Price Increase

Among 6 analysts covering Tiffany & Co (NYSE:TIF), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Tiffany & Co has $115 highest and $90 lowest target. $110.33’s average target is 36.55% above currents $80.8 stock price. Tiffany & Co had 12 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Guggenheim maintained Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) on Friday, March 22 with “Buy” rating. The stock of Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) earned “Hold” rating by UBS on Tuesday, February 19. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, March 25 by Nomura. The stock of Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) earned “Hold” rating by Bank of America on Wednesday, March 20. Credit Suisse maintained Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) rating on Monday, March 25. Credit Suisse has “Buy” rating and $115 target. The stock has “Hold” rating by UBS on Monday, March 25. The stock of Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) earned “Buy” rating by Oppenheimer on Friday, March 22.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.16, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 29 investors sold CE shares while 175 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 121 raised stakes. 117.23 million shares or 6.74% less from 125.70 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bnp Paribas Asset Mgmt Sa holds 0.04% in Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE) or 53,950 shares. Alps Advsr, Colorado-based fund reported 11,545 shares. Federated Investors Inc Pa reported 0% stake. France-based Natixis has invested 0.03% in Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE). Wesbanco Commercial Bank reported 9,185 shares. Moore Capital Lp stated it has 75,557 shares or 0.23% of all its holdings. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh And Williams holds 0.19% of its portfolio in Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE) for 2,725 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt holds 0.01% or 4,782 shares. Primecap Com Ca holds 10,950 shares. Trexquant Inv Lp holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE) for 11,137 shares. Credit Suisse Ag stated it has 273,274 shares. State Common Retirement Fund stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE). Nuveen Asset Mgmt Ltd Co owns 290,323 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth reported 1,432 shares. Bank Of Hawaii invested in 6,030 shares or 0.05% of the stock.

