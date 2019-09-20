Gmt Capital Stake in U S Concrete (USCR) Decreased as Share Price Rose; As Honeywell Intl (HON) Stock Rose, Bath Savings Trust Co Boosted by $825,630 Its Holding

Gmt Capital Corp decreased its stake in U S Concrete Inc (USCR) by 39% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gmt Capital Corp sold 156,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.45% . The hedge fund held 244,670 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.16 million, down from 401,070 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gmt Capital Corp who had been investing in U S Concrete Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $791.06 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $47.04. About 93,793 shares traded. U.S. Concrete, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCR) has declined 7.76% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.76% the S&P500. Some Historical USCR News: 11/04/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within U S Concrete, Willis Towers Watson Public, Central European; 18/05/2018 – U.S. CONCRETE NAMES WILLIAM J. SANDBROOK CHAIRMAN OF BOARD; 16/03/2018 – POINT72 ASSET MANAGEMENT LP REPORTS 5.2 PCT PASSIVE STAKE IN US CONCRETE INC AS OF MARCH 15, 2018 – SEC FILING; 29/03/2018 – US CONCRETE INC – WILL INTEGRATE ALL OF ACQUIRED ASSETS INTO ITS EXISTING PHILADELPHIA OPERATION, ACTION SUPPLY CO., INC; 29/03/2018 – U.S. Concrete Acquires New Ready-Mixed Concrete Plant in Downtown Philadelphia; 28/05/2018 – US Concrete Company Marketing Set By Stephens Inc. for Jun. 4-5; 18/05/2018 – U.S. Concrete Names William J. Sandbrook Chairman of Company’s Board of Directors; 30/04/2018 – US CONCRETE 1Q ADJ EPS 18C, EST. 43C; 09/05/2018 – BLD:BORAL TO SELL US CONCRETE & QUARRIES BUSINESS; 30/04/2018 – U.S. Concrete 1Q Cont Ops EPS 18c

Bath Savings Trust Co increased its stake in Honeywell Intl Inc (HON) by 29.98% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bath Savings Trust Co bought 4,745 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.89% . The institutional investor held 20,574 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.59M, up from 15,829 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co who had been investing in Honeywell Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $120.19 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.89% or $1.48 during the last trading session, reaching $168.25. About 2.25M shares traded. Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has risen 14.79% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.79% the S&P500. Some Historical HON News: 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL PENSION PLAN 110% FUNDED; MOVING MORE TO FIXED INCOME; 10/04/2018 – WR GRACE DECLINES COMMENT ON HONEYWELL SPECULATION; 10/04/2018 – W.R. Grace & Co. (GRA) Declines to Comment on Honeywell (HON) Speculation, Doesn’t Comment on Rumors in the Marketplace – Bloomberg; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL CEO SAYS AGGRESSIVELY LOOKING AT POTENTIAL M&A AND EXPECTS SOMETHING TO HAPPEN IN THE NEXT QUARTER OR TWO; SAYS HONEYWELL’S PREFERENCE IS BOLT-ON ACQUISITION ROUGHLY IN THE $3 BLN PRICE; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL SEES FY EPS $7.85 TO $8.05; 25/04/2018 – Honeywell Inaugurates Its First Asian Industrial Cyber Security Center In Singapore; 24/04/2018 – Honeywell International Inc. Reduces Ownership Threshold for Shareowners to Call Special Meetings From 20% to 15%; 14/05/2018 – HONEYWELL AUTOMATION INDIA NAMES AMIT KUMAR TANTIA CFO; 27/04/2018 – Global Terminal Automation Market 2018-2023 – Major Players Profiled Include ABB, Emerson Electric, Honeywell International and Schneider Electric – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 24/04/2018 – Honeywell Recalls Hard Hats Due to Risk of Head Injury

Gmt Capital Corp, which manages about $9.19B and $2.86B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in National Beverage Corp (NASDAQ:FIZZ) by 329,300 shares to 412,800 shares, valued at $18.42M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Eastman Chemical Co (NYSE:EMN) by 68,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 515,550 shares, and has risen its stake in Crh Plc (NYSE:CRH).