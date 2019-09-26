Gmt Capital Stake In Facebook (FB) Was Has Lifted; As Qep Resources (QEP) Market Valuation Declined, Shareholder Portolan Capital Management Lowered by $3.91 Million Its Stake

Portolan Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Qep Resources Inc. (QEP) by 57.01% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Portolan Capital Management Llc sold 558,162 shares as the company’s stock declined 31.54% . The hedge fund held 420,822 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.04M, down from 978,984 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Portolan Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Qep Resources Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $930.24M market cap company. The stock decreased 4.87% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $3.91. About 2.16 million shares traded. QEP Resources, Inc. (NYSE:QEP) has declined 52.77% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 52.77% the S&P500. Some Historical QEP News: 25/04/2018 – QEP RESOURCES INC – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $428.9 MLN VS $420.1 MLN; 09/05/2018 – Woodbridge International Closes Sale of Naturally Aged Flooring to Q.E.P. Co., Inc; 25/04/2018 – QEP Resources 1Q Rev $428.9M; 19/04/2018 – DJ QEP Resources Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (QEP); 25/04/2018 – QEP Resources 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 20c; 15/05/2018 – The Bank Of Nova Scotia Buys New 1% Position in QEP; 15/05/2018 – Q.E.P. CO., INC. Reports Fiscal 2018 Year-End Sales and Earnings; 03/04/2018 Q.E.P. Co., Inc. Announces Expansion of Its Board of Directors; 25/04/2018 – QEP Resources 1Q Loss/Shr 22c; 19/04/2018 – QEP Rises for 9 Days; Longest Winning Streak in 8 Years

Gmt Capital Corp increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 4.28% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gmt Capital Corp bought 6,280 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The hedge fund held 152,850 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $29.50 million, up from 146,570 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gmt Capital Corp who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $512.18 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.79% or $3.28 during the last trading session, reaching $179.52. About 12.37M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 21/03/2018 – Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg will reportedly make a statement on the data breach within 24 hours; 21/03/2018 – Nine News Australia: #BREAKING: Facebook founder Mark Zuckerburg has broken his silence over a scandal involving the profiles; 27/03/2018 – @jimcramer has a suggestion for Facebook: The company should hire a special counsel to investigate its data leak scandal to show it has nothing to hide. via @cnbctech; 09/04/2018 – ‘None of us will have any privacy anymore’: Senator calls for Facebook regulation; 23/03/2018 – Rep. Fortenberry: Fort Report: Facebook or Hatebook?; 20/03/2018 – Long John Silver’s Opens Louisville Flagship Restaurant; 25/04/2018 – EMarketer Analyst: Hard to Find Much Negative in Facebook’s 1Q (Video); 20/03/2018 – IRISH DATA PROTECTION COMMISSIONER SAYS SEES MICRO-TARGETING OF SOCIAL MEDIA USERS WITH POLITICAL ADVERTISEMENTS AS ‘AN ONGOING ISSUE’; 11/04/2018 – scott budman: #Breaking: Facebook says it’s withdrawing its opposition to the California Privacy Act. On the ballot in; 21/05/2018 – Class Action Filed Against Facebook, Inc., Cambridge Analytica LLC And SLC Group Ltd. For Unlawfully Distributing And Accessing

Gmt Capital Corp, which manages about $9.19 billion and $2.86B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lennar Corp (NYSE:LEN) by 83,600 shares to 386,746 shares, valued at $18.74 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cigna Corp New by 146,120 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 94,697 shares, and cut its stake in Entegris Inc (NASDAQ:ENTG).

Since August 22, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $4.05 million activity.

Portolan Capital Management Llc, which manages about $535.17M and $929.70M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Care.Com Inc. (NYSE:CRCM) by 706,749 shares to 1.79M shares, valued at $19.63M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Godaddy Inc. by 10,566 shares in the quarter, for a total of 335,130 shares, and has risen its stake in Diamondback Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG).

Analysts await QEP Resources, Inc. (NYSE:QEP) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $0.09 EPS, down 47.06% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.17 per share. QEP’s profit will be $21.41M for 10.86 P/E if the $0.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.04 actual EPS reported by QEP Resources, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -325.00% EPS growth.