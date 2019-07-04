Gmt Capital Stake in Centene Del (CNC) Has Boosted by $16.48 Million as Market Value Declined; Vmware (VMW) Shareholder Vestor Capital Increased Stake by $773,640 as Stock Price Rose

Gmt Capital Corp increased its stake in Centene Corp Del (CNC) by 48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gmt Capital Corp bought 311,030 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.54% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 959,020 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $50.92 million, up from 647,990 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gmt Capital Corp who had been investing in Centene Corp Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $21.23 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.37% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $51.35. About 2.05M shares traded. Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) has declined 5.12% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.55% the S&P500.

Vestor Capital Llc increased its stake in Vmware Inc (VMW) by 21.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vestor Capital Llc bought 4,298 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.49% with the market. The institutional investor held 24,307 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.39 million, up from 20,009 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vestor Capital Llc who had been investing in Vmware Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $69.35 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.28% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $169.46. About 1.20 million shares traded or 3.89% up from the average. VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) has risen 71.52% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 67.09% the S&P500. Some Historical VMW News: 03/05/2018 – Benu Networks’ Virtual Service Edge Platform Achieves VMware Ready Status; 17/05/2018 – DELL TECHNOLOGIES INC – CONTINUES TO EVALUATE POTENTIAL BUSINESS OPPORTUNITIES, INCLUDING A POTENTIAL BUSINESS COMBINATION BETWEEN DELL AND VMWARE; 18/04/2018 – UBER SELECTS VMWARE’S ZANE ROWE AS CFO TO EXECUTE IPO PLANS – BLOOMBERG, CITING; 04/04/2018 – VMware Names Jenni Flinders VP, Worldwide Channels; 19/04/2018 – San Jose Bus Jrn: Uber pursues VMware CFO as board authorizes IPO; 21/05/2018 – Carl Icahn says his stake in VMware worth ‘hundreds of millions,’ also owns Dell tracker stock DVMT; 18/04/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Carl Icahn has taken a ‘medium’-sized stake in VMware; 30/04/2018 – VMWARE CHIEF EXECUTIVE SPEAKS AT DELL CONFERENCE IN LAS VEGAS; 17/04/2018 – $VMW Carl Icahn has taken a ‘medium’-sized stake in VMware; 06/03/2018 – VMware: Metrics Decline, Says Maxim, and Then There’s Dell — Barron’s Blog

Investors sentiment increased to 4.88 in Q1 2019. Its up 3.88, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 62 investors sold CNC shares while 39 reduced holdings.

Gmt Capital Corp, which manages about $9.19B and $3.02 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nomad Foods Ltd by 228,400 shares to 1.88M shares, valued at $38.51 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in U S Concrete Inc (NASDAQ:USCR) by 104,400 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 401,070 shares, and cut its stake in Dowdupont Inc.

More notable recent Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: "Is Centene Corporation's (NYSE:CNC) Balance Sheet Strong Enough To Weather A Storm? – Yahoo Finance" on May 11, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: "Centene (CNC), WellCare (WCG) Stockholders Approve Proposals Regarding Pending Acquisition of WellCare – StreetInsider.com" published on June 24, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: "Merger Arbitrage Mondays – 12 New Deals Wrap Up A Blockbuster Quarter For Mergers – Seeking Alpha" on July 01, 2019. More interesting news about Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: "The 7 Best Acquisitions of 2019 – Investorplace.com" published on June 24, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com's news article titled: "WellCare, 2019 Business of Pride – Tampa Bay Business Journal – Tampa Bay Business Journal" with publication date: June 20, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 34 investors sold VMW shares while 130 reduced holdings.

Vestor Capital Llc, which manages about $525.40M and $546.37 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 7,532 shares to 56,585 shares, valued at $13.99 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 71,246 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 175,966 shares, and cut its stake in Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP).