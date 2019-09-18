Gmt Capital Raised Position in Lkq (LKQ) by $4.35 Million; Litespeed Management Cut Its Papa Johns Intl (PZZA) Stake by $3.08 Million; Stock Price Declined

Gmt Capital Corp increased its stake in Lkq Corp (LKQ) by 9.66% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gmt Capital Corp bought 167,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.14% . The hedge fund held 1.90 million shares of the motor vehicles company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $50.52 million, up from 1.73M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gmt Capital Corp who had been investing in Lkq Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.93 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.53% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $32.23. About 2.35M shares traded. LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) has declined 19.68% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.68% the S&P500. Some Historical LKQ News: 26/04/2018 – LKQ 1Q Adj EPS 55c; 19/03/2018 – MOODY’S RATES LKQ’S EURO NOTES Ba2, DOWNGRADES CFR TO Ba2,; 26/04/2018 – LKQ Sees FY Adj EPS $2.20-Adj EPS $2.30; 22/03/2018 – LKQ CORPORATION’S UNIT LKQ EUROPEAN HOLDINGS B.V., REPORTS PRIC; 26/04/2018 – LKQ Sees FY EPS $1.96-EPS $2.06; 26/04/2018 – LKQ 1Q EPS 49c; 09/05/2018 – LKQ at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc. Today; 22/05/2018 – LKQ at Wolfe Research Global Transportation Conference Tomorrow; 26/04/2018 – LKQ CORP – SEES 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES $235 MLN TO $265 MLN; 29/05/2018 – MFS Mid Cap Value Fund Adds Hilton, Exits LKQ

Litespeed Management Llc decreased its stake in Papa Johns Intl Inc (PZZA) by 35.9% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Litespeed Management Llc sold 70,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.71% . The hedge fund held 125,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.59 million, down from 195,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Litespeed Management Llc who had been investing in Papa Johns Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.65 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.35% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $52.01. About 712,977 shares traded. Papa John's International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) has risen 5.61% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.61% the S&P500. Some Historical PZZA News: 28/03/2018 – Papa John’s at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc. Today; 03/04/2018 – Papa John’s Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – PAPA JOHN’S REPORTS JOE SMITH AS CFO; 08/05/2018 – Papa John’s 1Q EPS 50c; 26/04/2018 – Papa John’s Announces Joe Smith as Chief Financial Officer; 19/04/2018 – DJ Papa John’s International Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PZZA); 30/04/2018 – Papa John’s Announces New Combo Deal to Support Wounded Warrior Project; 16/04/2018 – Domino’s unveils pizza delivery ‘hotspots’ as competition rages; 08/05/2018 – PAPA JOHN’S INTERNATIONAL INC – REAFFIRMING ITS PREVIOUSLY ISSUED 2018 OUTLOOK; 26/04/2018 – PAPA JOHN’S-STEVE COKE, INTERIM PRINCIPAL FINANCIAL & ACCOUNTING OFFICER, WILL CONTINUE TO SERVE AS VP INVESTOR RELATIONS AND STRATEGY

Gmt Capital Corp, which manages about $9.19B and $2.86 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Centene Corp Del (NYSE:CNC) by 686,900 shares to 272,120 shares, valued at $14.27M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Iac Interactivecorp (NASDAQ:IACI) by 5,170 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 58,590 shares, and cut its stake in Vmware Inc (NYSE:VMW).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.13, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 32 investors sold LKQ shares while 164 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 133 raised stakes. 267.60 million shares or 1.33% more from 264.09 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cwm Lc invested in 12 shares or 0% of the stock. Mariner has 0.02% invested in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) for 70,575 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Management Sa, France-based fund reported 22,666 shares. Old Second Savings Bank Of Aurora has 0.78% invested in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ). Gru One Trading Ltd Partnership has invested 0% of its portfolio in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ). Aqr Mgmt Ltd invested in 0% or 84,704 shares. National Bank Of Nova Scotia has invested 0.01% in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ). Moreover, Macquarie Ltd has 0% invested in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) for 4,500 shares. Fishman Jay A Ltd Mi holds 174,250 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 136,954 are owned by Stevens Cap L P. Private Na holds 0.11% or 20,128 shares in its portfolio. Nomura Asset Management Com reported 56,230 shares. Deutsche Bancshares Ag invested in 0.04% or 2.25 million shares. Hound Ltd Liability stated it has 4.8% of its portfolio in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ). Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas, a Illinois-based fund reported 7.57M shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.53, from 1.45 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 26 investors sold PZZA shares while 57 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 51 raised stakes. 26.01 million shares or 2.36% less from 26.64 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt holds 0% in Papa John's International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) or 2,600 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can has 0% invested in Papa John's International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) for 13,583 shares. Fil has 0.07% invested in Papa John's International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA). 589,046 were reported by Deprince Race & Zollo. Chicago Equity Ptnrs Limited Liability Com owns 6,460 shares. Franklin Resource has 0% invested in Papa John's International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) for 16,743 shares. California Public Employees Retirement Systems reported 0% of its portfolio in Papa John's International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA). Jackson Square Llc reported 0.59% of its portfolio in Papa John's International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA). Japan-based Nomura Inc has invested 0% in Papa John's International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA). Art Advsr Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.21% in Papa John's International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA). Federated Pa holds 0% or 7,701 shares. Birinyi Assoc accumulated 10,700 shares. Tokio Marine Asset Mngmt Ltd reported 0.07% in Papa John's International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA). Moreover, Chilton Investment Ltd Co has 0.1% invested in Papa John's International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA). Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado stated it has 0% in Papa John's International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA).

Analysts await Papa John's International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $0.18 earnings per share, down 10.00% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.2 per share. PZZA’s profit will be $5.72 million for 72.24 P/E if the $0.18 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.28 actual earnings per share reported by Papa John's International, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -35.71% negative EPS growth.

Since May 17, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $141,969 activity.