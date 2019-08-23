Gmt Capital Raised Its Biogen (BIIB) Stake; Iridex (IRIX)’s Sentiment Is 1

Gmt Capital Corp increased Biogen Inc (BIIB) stake by 1.73% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Gmt Capital Corp acquired 6,290 shares as Biogen Inc (BIIB)’s stock rose 3.63%. The Gmt Capital Corp holds 370,660 shares with $87.62M value, up from 364,370 last quarter. Biogen Inc now has $42.11B valuation. The stock decreased 1.63% or $3.78 during the last trading session, reaching $228.28. About 250,441 shares traded. Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) has declined 28.25% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.25% the S&P500. Some Historical BIIB News: 23/04/2018 – Biogen: Later-Onset Spinal Muscular Atrophy Patients Treated With Spinraza Walked Longer Distances While Experiencing Stable or Less Fatigue Over Time; 17/05/2018 – Samsung BioLogics said JV partner Biogen to exercise option by late June; 05/04/2018 – BIOGEN EXPECTS TO LAUNCH IMRALDI IN EUROPE ON OCT. 16, 2018; 19/04/2018 – Biogen at American Academy of Neurology Meeting Apr 25; 05/03/2018 VP McKenzie Disposes 110 Of Biogen Inc; 23/04/2018 – New SPINRAZA® (nusinersen) Data Unveiled at AAN Annual Meeting Show Continued Improvement in Motor Function for Broad Age Rang; 01/05/2018 – Biogen Gets 5% Reduction in Original Royalty Rates on Potential Commercial Sales of Aducanumab; 31/05/2018 – Sarissa Capital Issues Statement On lronwood Pharmaceuticals; 24/04/2018 – BIOGEN INC – QTRLY PLEGRIDY REVENUE OF $100 MLN VS. $112 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 05/04/2018 – Biogen and Samsung Bioepis Agree to Settlement with AbbVie Allowing Commercialization of IMRALDI™ (Adalimumab Biosimilar) in Europe

Iridex Corp (IRIX) investors sentiment increased to 1 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.29, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. The ratio is more positive, as 10 active investment managers started new and increased stock positions, while 10 sold and trimmed stakes in Iridex Corp. The active investment managers in our database now possess: 5.87 million shares, down from 5.97 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Iridex Corp in top ten stock positions decreased from 2 to 1 for a decrease of 1. Sold All: 2 Reduced: 8 Increased: 8 New Position: 2.

Since April 30, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $27.21 million activity. DENNER ALEXANDER J also bought $27.21M worth of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) on Tuesday, April 30.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 99 investors sold BIIB shares while 304 reduced holdings. 92 funds opened positions while 263 raised stakes. 163.29 million shares or 9.87% less from 181.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Orbimed Advsr Llc owns 87,700 shares. Adirondack Trust has invested 0.01% in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). Grimes Inc reported 2,760 shares. Aviance Prtn Limited Liability Com owns 6,406 shares. Alliancebernstein LP holds 0.39% or 2.50 million shares in its portfolio. Assetmark invested in 0% or 388 shares. Numerixs Investment Technologies owns 6,000 shares. Jgp Gestao De Recursos Ltda, a Brazil-based fund reported 945 shares. Regions Finance owns 0.01% invested in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) for 2,646 shares. Wellington Mgmt Grp Llp owns 5.21 million shares for 0.28% of their portfolio. Kornitzer Mgmt Ks holds 0.06% or 14,907 shares in its portfolio. Prudential Financial holds 0.28% of its portfolio in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) for 702,048 shares. E&G Advisors Limited Partnership holds 1,180 shares. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo Commerce Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.05% in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). The California-based Primecap Co Ca has invested 2.54% in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB).

Among 19 analysts covering Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB), 6 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 12 Hold. Therefore 32% are positive. Biogen Inc has $416 highest and $19800 lowest target. $270.84’s average target is 18.64% above currents $228.28 stock price. Biogen Inc had 36 analyst reports since March 4, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Friday, March 22, the company rating was downgraded by Mizuho. The stock has “Buy” rating by H.C. Wainwright on Monday, March 25. On Thursday, March 21 the stock rating was maintained by Piper Jaffray with “Buy”. The rating was maintained by Piper Jaffray with “Buy” on Monday, March 4. The stock of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) earned “Hold” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Friday, March 22. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Wednesday, July 24 by Canaccord Genuity. The firm has “Buy” rating by Cantor Fitzgerald given on Monday, March 4. RBC Capital Markets maintained Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) on Monday, March 25 with “Hold” rating. Mizuho maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Wednesday, March 20 report. The stock of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) earned “Hold” rating by Goldman Sachs on Thursday, March 21.

Gmt Capital Corp decreased Cigna Corp New stake by 75,880 shares to 240,817 valued at $38.73 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Dowdupont Inc stake by 104,500 shares and now owns 52,400 shares. Celanese Corp Del (NYSE:CE) was reduced too.

IRIDEX Corporation provides therapeutic based laser systems, delivery devices, and consumable instrumentation to treat sight-threatening eye diseases in ophthalmology. The company has market cap of $35.41 million. The firm offers laser consoles, such as Cyclo G6 laser system used for the treatment of glaucoma; IQ 532 and IQ 577 laser systems, which are used for the treatment of diabetic macular edema and other retinal diseases; and OcuLight TX, OcuLight SL, OcuLight SLx, OcuLight GL, and OcuLight GLx laser systems, which are used to treat proliferative diabetic retinopathy, macular holes, retinal tears, and detachments. It currently has negative earnings. It also provides delivery devices, including TxCell scanning laser delivery system that allows the physicians to perform multi-spot pattern scanning; Slit Lamp Adapter, which allows the physicians to utilize a standard slit lamp in diagnosis and treatment procedures; and TruFocus laser indirect ophthalmoscopes for use in procedures to treat peripheral retinal disorders.

Paragon Associates & Paragon Associates Ii Joint Venture holds 5.68% of its portfolio in IRIDEX Corporation for 1.32 million shares. Acuta Capital Partners Llc owns 1.17 million shares or 2.55% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Eidelman Virant Capital has 0.45% invested in the company for 140,193 shares. The Minnesota-based Perkins Capital Management Inc has invested 0.3% in the stock. Quantum Capital Management, a California-based fund reported 28,829 shares.