Gmt Capital Position in Viad (VVI) Has Boosted as Share Value Rose; Ls Investment Advisors Cut Stake in Costco Wholesale (COST) as Share Price Rose

Gmt Capital Corp increased its stake in Viad Corp (VVI) by 24.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gmt Capital Corp bought 136,664 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.74% with the market. The hedge fund held 692,459 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $38.98 million, up from 555,795 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gmt Capital Corp who had been investing in Viad Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.39B market cap company. The stock increased 2.12% or $1.42 during the last trading session, reaching $68.4. About 58,263 shares traded. Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI) has risen 24.47% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.04% the S&P500. Some Historical VVI News: 26/04/2018 – Viad 1Q Loss/Shr $9.40; 03/05/2018 – Viad Corp Strengthens Leadership Team with Key Appointments; 04/05/2018 – Victory Capital Buys New 4.1% Position in Viad; 26/04/2018 – Viad Sees Expect Consolidated Adjusted Segment EBITDA $156.5M-$160.5M; 03/05/2018 – GES Strengthens Leadership Team with Appointment of Jay Altizer as President of North America; 26/04/2018 – VIAD CORP VVI.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.73, REV VIEW $1.33 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 26/04/2018 – Viad Corp Delivers as Expected for First Quarter 2018; 26/04/2018 – Viad 1Q Rev $277.4M; 26/04/2018 – Viad 1Q Loss $9.43M; 26/04/2018 – VIAD 1Q REV. $277.4M, EST. $277.0M (2 EST.)

Ls Investment Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Costco Wholesale Corp (COST) by 19.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ls Investment Advisors Llc sold 4,168 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.98% with the market. The institutional investor held 16,963 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.11M, down from 21,131 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ls Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Costco Wholesale Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $117.97B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.33% or $0.89 during the last trading session, reaching $268.25. About 1.08M shares traded. Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) has risen 24.91% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.48% the S&P500. Some Historical COST News: 07/03/2018 – COSTCO BEGINS ANALYST CALL; 29/05/2018 – Costco’s Taiwan Comment Leads to Economy-Sized Headache in China; 07/03/2018 – Costco Sees Growth in Same-Store, E-Commerce Sales — Earnings Review; 07/03/2018 – Costco Outshines Other Discounters, But Broader Concerns Linger; 04/05/2018 – MOODY’S DOWNGRADES BEVMO’S CFR TO CAA1; OUTLOOK NEGATIVE; 24/04/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE REPORTS AN BOOST IN QTRLY CASH DIV; 07/03/2018 – Costco 2Q EPS $1.59; 23/03/2018 – Target, Kroger shares rise on merger report, but source tells CNBC there are no talks; 07/03/2018 – Tax benefit bolsters Costco profit; 25/05/2018 – Pioneer Core Equity Adds Costco, Exits Comcast, Cuts Apple

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.28, from 1.53 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 10 investors sold VVI shares while 41 reduced holdings. 14 funds opened positions while 50 raised stakes. 17.94 million shares or 0.10% less from 17.96 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage holds 0% or 4,248 shares. Victory Mgmt accumulated 1.11 million shares or 0.14% of the stock. Mutual Of America Capital Mngmt Ltd Llc accumulated 579 shares. Moreover, California Employees Retirement System has 0% invested in Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI). Timessquare Mgmt reported 0.28% in Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI). Piedmont Inv Advsr has 0.01% invested in Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI) for 5,093 shares. First Interstate National Bank holds 288 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Gmt Cap Corporation has invested 1.29% of its portfolio in Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI). The New York-based D E Shaw Communication Incorporated has invested 0% in Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI). Ameritas Investment Prtn Inc has 0% invested in Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI). Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas has invested 0% of its portfolio in Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI). Northern has invested 0.01% in Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI). Moreover, Voya Inv Mngmt Llc has 0% invested in Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI) for 8,881 shares. Thrivent For Lutherans has invested 0% in Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI). Td Asset Mngmt, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 192,000 shares.

More notable recent Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Viad Corp. (VVI) Tops Q1 EPS by 28c, Revenues Beat; Provides FY19 Business Segment Outlook – StreetInsider.com” on April 25, 2019, also Twst.com with their article: “Viad Corporation: Viad Corp Schedules Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Call – The Wall Street Transcript” published on July 01, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Moab Capital Partnersâ€™ Return, AUM, and Holdings (Part II) – Yahoo Finance” on July 01, 2019. More interesting news about Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI) were released by: Business.Financialpost.com and their article: “GES and EventMB Release Event Storytelling Playbook – Financial Post” published on June 06, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Amarin, PulteGroup, LivaNova, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries, Viad, and Activision Blizzard â€” Discovering Underlying Factors of Influence – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: March 06, 2019.

Gmt Capital Corp, which manages about $9.19 billion and $3.02B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Teck Resources Ltd (NYSE:TCK) by 726,600 shares to 4.53 million shares, valued at $105.08 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alico Inc (NASDAQ:ALCO) by 23,651 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 284,727 shares, and cut its stake in Dowdupont Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.22, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 49 investors sold COST shares while 392 reduced holdings. 119 funds opened positions while 437 raised stakes. 300.70 million shares or 10.74% less from 336.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cranbrook Wealth Management Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.01% or 80 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Mngmt Bv holds 0.34% or 377,451 shares in its portfolio. Lakeview Prns Ltd Liability Company invested 0.64% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Capital Management Lc stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Alpha Windward Llc owns 1,054 shares. Confluence Wealth Management Llc accumulated 5,733 shares. Legal General Public Ltd Llc owns 2.84M shares. Whalerock Point Ptnrs Ltd Company has 6,540 shares for 1.04% of their portfolio. Freestone Cap Limited Liability Company invested in 0.33% or 22,690 shares. Sva Plumb Wealth Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 0.34% of its portfolio in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). General Amer holds 2.05% of its portfolio in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) for 85,200 shares. Tci Wealth Advsrs invested 0.86% of its portfolio in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Moreover, Wealthtrust Fairport Ltd Liability Company has 0.72% invested in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Washington Bancorporation accumulated 46,705 shares. Country Club Tru Na invested in 6,674 shares or 0.19% of the stock.

Ls Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.86B and $1.60 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard S/T Corp Bond Etf (VCSH) by 12,900 shares to 64,375 shares, valued at $5.14 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr S&P Dividend Etf (SDY) by 3,859 shares in the quarter, for a total of 81,322 shares, and has risen its stake in Bb&T Corp (NYSE:BBT).

Analysts await Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) to report earnings on October, 3. They expect $2.53 earnings per share, up 7.20% or $0.17 from last year’s $2.36 per share. COST’s profit will be $1.11 billion for 26.51 P/E if the $2.53 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.89 actual earnings per share reported by Costco Wholesale Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 33.86% EPS growth.

More notable recent Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Monday 7/1 Insider Buying Report: ARQL, MAC – Nasdaq” on July 01, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “BJ’s Restaurants Rides on Menu Innovation Amid High Costs – Nasdaq” published on June 26, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Target Stock Is Getting a Boost From Companyâ€™s Employee Benefits – Nasdaq” on June 12, 2019. More interesting news about Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Southwest Q2 RASM View Up, Cost View Bleak on MAX Groundings – Nasdaq” published on June 20, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Celanese to Shut Down Mexico Facility to Reduce Fixed Costs – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 01, 2019.