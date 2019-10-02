Gmt Capital Maintains Stake in Builders Firstsource (BLDR); Mengis Capital Management Holding in Universal Display Com (OLED) Has Decreased by $559,300

Gmt Capital Corp increased its stake in Builders Firstsource Inc (BLDR) by 58.95% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gmt Capital Corp bought 265,859 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.72% . The hedge fund held 716,859 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.09 million, up from 451,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gmt Capital Corp who had been investing in Builders Firstsource Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.36 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.70% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $20.43. About 1.39M shares traded or 33.45% up from the average. Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) has declined 1.77% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.77% the S&P500. Some Historical BLDR News: 16/04/2018 – MUGATU: BLUE LINX? $BXCLE TIGRE?BUILDERS FIRST SOURCE? $BLDR THEY’RE THE SAME LOOK! DOESN’T ANYONE NOTICE THIS?I FEEL… h; 07/03/2018 Norges Bank Buys New 1.3% Position in Builders First; 16/05/2018 – S&PGR Raises Builders FirstSource Rtgs To ‘BB-‘; Otlk Stable; 28/05/2018 – Builders FirstSource Access Event Set By Seaport for Jun. 4-5; 09/05/2018 – BUILDERS FIRSTSOURCE 1Q GROSS MARGIN +24.2%; 09/05/2018 – Builders FirstSource 1Q EPS 20c; 21/04/2018 – DJ Builders FirstSource Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BLDR); 16/05/2018 – S&P REVISES BUILDERS FIRSTSOURCE INC. TO RATING ‘BB-‘ FROM ‘B+’; 09/05/2018 – BUILDERS FIRSTSOURCE INC – EXPECT TO GENERATE $170-190 MLN IN CASH FROM OPERATIONS AND INVESTING IN 2018; 09/05/2018 – BUILDERS FIRSTSOURCE 1Q ADJ EPS 24C

Mengis Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Universal Display Corp Com (OLED) by 21.21% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mengis Capital Management Inc sold 2,975 shares as the company’s stock rose 34.16% . The institutional investor held 11,050 shares of the electrical products company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.08M, down from 14,025 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Universal Display Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.79 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.48% or $2.49 during the last trading session, reaching $165.41. About 414,533 shares traded. Universal Display Corporation (NASDAQ:OLED) has risen 119.08% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 119.08% the S&P500. Some Historical OLED News: 09/05/2018 – Universal Display Corporation Announces Participation at Upcoming Investor Conferences; 03/05/2018 – Universal Display 1Q EPS 13c; 10/05/2018 – Universal Display at Goldman Sachs TechNet Conference May 23; 29/05/2018 – Universal Display Duel: J.P. Morgan Says Wait, Goldman Sees Nice Setup — Barron’s Blog; 03/05/2018 – Universal Display 1Q Rev $43.6M; 22/05/2018 – Universal Display at Goldman Sachs TechNet Conference Tomorrow; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Universal Display; 09/05/2018 – Columbus Circle Investors Exits Position in Universal Display; 19/04/2018 – DJ Universal Display Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (OLED); 15/05/2018 – Wellington Adds Aptiv, Exits Universal Display, Cuts Apple: 13F

More notable recent Universal Display Corporation (NASDAQ:OLED) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Apple’s mini LED switch benefits LG, says analyst – Seeking Alpha” on September 30, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “3 Things Universal Display’s Management Wants You to Know After Q1 2019 Results – The Motley Fool” published on May 11, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Should You Be Concerned With Universal Display Corporation’s (NASDAQ:OLED) -15% Earnings Drop? – Yahoo Finance” on May 30, 2019. More interesting news about Universal Display Corporation (NASDAQ:OLED) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Apple Reportedly Producing MicroLED Screen, OLED Stocks Fall – Nasdaq” published on March 19, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “MMSI, OLED, STOK and WEN among midday movers – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 10, 2019.

Mengis Capital Management Inc, which manages about $163.94 million and $326.93 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in International Bus Mach Com (NYSE:IBM) by 25,966 shares to 27,731 shares, valued at $3.82 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Microsoft Corp Com (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 44,504 shares in the quarter, for a total of 110,305 shares, and has risen its stake in Schwab Charles Corp Ne Com (NYSE:SCHW).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.1 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.04, from 1.14 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 28 investors sold OLED shares while 100 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 82 raised stakes. 31.72 million shares or 8.85% less from 34.81 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department holds 34,168 shares. Los Angeles Cap Mngmt & Equity accumulated 29,215 shares. Sigma Planning has 0.08% invested in Universal Display Corporation (NASDAQ:OLED) for 8,527 shares. Alpine Woods Capital Ltd reported 8,555 shares or 0.33% of all its holdings. Shelton invested 0.12% in Universal Display Corporation (NASDAQ:OLED). Principal Fin Grp Inc holds 185,199 shares. 15,531 are owned by Voya Investment Ltd Liability. Bradley Foster And Sargent Ct owns 1,080 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Cornerstone Inc reported 24 shares. Blair William Il stated it has 4,014 shares. Stifel Fincl invested in 32,313 shares. Dorsey Wright & Associates has 11,399 shares. 172,277 are held by First L P. Institute For Wealth Mgmt Ltd Company reported 0.09% of its portfolio in Universal Display Corporation (NASDAQ:OLED). Canada Pension Plan Invest Board invested 0% in Universal Display Corporation (NASDAQ:OLED).

Analysts await Universal Display Corporation (NASDAQ:OLED) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.57 EPS, up 18.75% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.48 per share. OLED’s profit will be $26.85M for 72.55 P/E if the $0.57 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.92 actual EPS reported by Universal Display Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -38.04% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.13, from 1.16 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 20 investors sold BLDR shares while 66 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 59 raised stakes. 88.13 million shares or 2.15% more from 86.28 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Salem Inv Counselors, North Carolina-based fund reported 575 shares. Sei Invs Co accumulated 23,421 shares. Towle And reported 1.71 million shares stake. Connor Clark Lunn Invest stated it has 0.01% in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR). Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Com has 217 shares. Buckingham Management accumulated 1.51% or 724,241 shares. Martingale Asset Limited Partnership reported 81,387 shares. Glenmede Tru Na invested 0.15% in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR). Goodhaven Limited Com stated it has 3.23% in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR). Amalgamated State Bank reported 20,211 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Marcato LP has 300,661 shares. Globeflex Ltd Partnership, California-based fund reported 115,270 shares. Lakewood Cap Limited Partnership holds 0.63% in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) or 1.22 million shares. Quantitative Inv Ltd Company invested 0.01% in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR). Prescott Gp Capital Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.32% or 79,099 shares.

More notable recent Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here’s What Builders FirstSource, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:BLDR) ROCE Can Tell Us – Yahoo Finance” on August 30, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Ship Finance International Limited (SFL) – Yahoo Finance” published on May 03, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Should You Be Impressed By Builders FirstSource, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:BLDR) ROE? – Yahoo Finance” on May 14, 2019. More interesting news about Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Builders FirstSource Prices Offering of $75 Million of Senior Secured Notes due 2027 – GlobeNewswire” published on July 11, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Friday – Benzinga” with publication date: September 13, 2019.