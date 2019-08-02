Gmt Capital Lowered Its Holding in Cemex Sab De Cv (CX) by $832,400; Etrade Capital Management Has Trimmed Position in Bhp Group Plc (BBL) as Market Value Rose

Gmt Capital Corp decreased its stake in Cemex Sab De Cv (CX) by 12.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gmt Capital Corp sold 208,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.27% . The hedge fund held 1.51 million shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.99M, down from 1.72M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gmt Capital Corp who had been investing in Cemex Sab De Cv for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.10B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.49% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $3.4. About 9.76M shares traded or 55.50% up from the average. CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX) has declined 52.72% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 52.72% the S&P500. Some Historical CX News: 15/03/2018 – CEMEX INVESTING $225M IN SOLID CEMENT PLANT EXPANSION: PARENT; 15/03/2018 – CEMEX TO CONTINUE HEDGING EM CURRENCY EXPOSURE: CFO; 19/04/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Cemex, S.A.B. de C.V. (CX) and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm; 26/04/2018 – CEMEX SAB DE CV – FOR REST OF 2018, EXPECT FAVORABLE CONSOLIDATED VOLUMES AND IMPROVING PRICING DYNAMICS IN MOST MARKETS; 26/04/2018 – CEMEX SAB DE CV – EXPECT IMPACT OF FEWER BUSINESS DAYS AND INVENTORY EFFECT TO REVERT IN UPCOMING MONTHS; 05/04/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Announces a Class Action Filed on Behalf of CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline; 15/03/2018 – CEMEX SEES VOLUME GROWTH, GOOD PRICING DYNAMICS IN COMING YRS; 28/03/2018 – EMERGING MARKETS-Latin American equities continue slide amid trade fears, tech rout; 16/04/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of May 15, 2018; 26/04/2018 – CEMEX SEES CASH TAXES IN 2018 BETWEEN $250M TO $300M: CEO

Etrade Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Bhp Group Plc (BBL) by 43.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Etrade Capital Management Llc sold 27,052 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.20% . The institutional investor held 35,306 shares of the coal mining company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.71M, down from 62,358 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Etrade Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Bhp Group Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $118.99 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.98% or $1.9 during the last trading session, reaching $45.84. About 1.66 million shares traded or 50.31% up from the average. BHP Group (NYSE:BBL) has risen 10.27% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.27% the S&P500. Some Historical BBL News: 18/04/2018 – BHP Trims Iron Ore, Olympic Dam Output Forecasts; 24/04/2018 – UNION AT BHP’S ESCONDIDA COPPER MINE SAYS NO ADVANCE AGREEMENT LIKELY BEFORE OFFICIAL TALKS IN JUNE; 04/04/2018 – BHP Union Leader Sees Good Prospects for Wage Deal at Giant Mine; 18/04/2018 – BHP Billiton Sees FY Petroleum Output at Upper End of 180-190M BoE Guidance; 29/04/2018 – BHP Billiton Target Prices Lifted 3%-9% to A$36, GBP17.80, ZAR310 by Macquarie; 18/04/2018 – BHP BILLITON LTD – PETROLEUM CAPITAL EXPENDITURE GUIDANCE REMAINS UNCHANGED AT ABOUT US$1.9 BLN FOR 2018 FINANCIAL YEAR; 24/04/2018 – MONADELPHOUS GROUP – HAS BEEN AWARDED WORK UNDER AN EXISTING PANEL CONTRACT WITH BHP FOR ITS IRON ORE OPERATIONS; 06/04/2018 – BHP TO ELIMINATE ALL FRESH WATER USE IN CHILE BY 2030: MALCHUK; 18/04/2018 – BHP Billiton 3Q Iron Ore Output 58M Tons, Up 8% On-year; 06/03/2018 – CERAWEEK-Mexican offshore Trion project partners weigh floating oil facility

More notable recent BHP Group (NYSE:BBL) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Shell posts sharp Q2 miss as price weakness outweighs higher production – Seeking Alpha” on August 01, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “21 Stocks Moving In Friday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” published on July 05, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About BHP Group (BBL) – Yahoo Finance” on June 20, 2019. More interesting news about BHP Group (NYSE:BBL) were released by: Investingnews.com and their article: “Australian Appellate Court Rules in Cameco’s Favor – Investing News Network” published on August 02, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Suncor Energy reports second quarter 2019 results NYSE:SU – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: July 24, 2019.

Etrade Capital Management Llc, which manages about $2.37B and $3.48 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Veeva Sys Inc (NYSE:VEEV) by 2,758 shares to 17,796 shares, valued at $2.26M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr Ser Tr by 39,639 shares in the quarter, for a total of 115,425 shares, and has risen its stake in Southwest Airls Co (NYSE:LUV).