Gmt Capital Lowered Its Cemex Sab De Cv (CX) Position by $832,400 as Share Price Declined; Metlife (MET) Market Valuation Rose While Boston Partners Has Decreased Its Position by $12.91 Million

Gmt Capital Corp decreased its stake in Cemex Sab De Cv (CX) by 12.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gmt Capital Corp sold 208,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.70% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 1.51M shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.99 million, down from 1.72M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gmt Capital Corp who had been investing in Cemex Sab De Cv for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.51B market cap company. The stock increased 0.82% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $3.67. About 5.96M shares traded. CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX) has declined 25.13% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.56% the S&P500. Some Historical CX News: 15/03/2018 – MEXICO’S CEMEX SAYS DEMAND FOR CEMENT WILL ACCELERATE IN MOST SECTORS IN MEXICO IN 2018 – MEXICO CEO; 26/03/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Agnico Eagle Mines, Rogers, Cemex S.A.B. de C.V, Aegion, Viper Energy Partners L; 14/03/2018 – CEMEX REPORTS DOJ GRAND JURY SUBPOENA ON COLOMBIA OPERATIONS; 05/04/2018 – Hagens Berman Alerts Cemex, S.A.B. de C.V. Investors to the May 15, 2018 Lead Plaintiff Deadline in the Pending Securities Clas; 14/03/2018 – U.S. Probes Mexico’s Cemex Over Payments Tied to Colombia Project; 15/05/2018 – OMEGA ADVISORS DISSOLVES STAKE IN CEMEX SAB DE CV- SEC FILING; 26/04/2018 – CEMEX CEO FERNANDO GONZALEZ SPEAKS IN 1Q CALL; 26/04/2018 – MEXICO’S CEMEX SAYS ANTICIPATES CEMENT VOLUMES TO GROW FROM 2-3 PERCENT ON CONSOLIDATED BASIS THIS YEAR; 16/04/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. Shareholders and a Lead; 15/03/2018 – CEMEX SEES SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM AT UP TO $500M: CEO

Boston Partners decreased its stake in Metlife Inc (MET) by 12.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boston Partners sold 307,441 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.67% with the market. The institutional investor held 2.13 million shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $90.74 million, down from 2.44M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boston Partners who had been investing in Metlife Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $47.53B market cap company. The stock increased 0.02% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $50.01. About 2.92M shares traded. MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) has risen 0.45% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 3.98% the S&P500. Some Historical MET News: 10/04/2018 – S&PGR Affirms ‘BBB+’ And ‘uyAAA’ Rtgs On MetLife Seguros; 01/05/2018 – MetLife Finance Chief Steps Down; 12/04/2018 – CNO Financial Names Michael Milos Vice President of Sales and Distribution Strategy at Washington National; 30/05/2018 – Local Economic Outlook Pushes Small Business Optimism to Record High; 15/03/2018 – Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Continues Investigation on Behalf of MetLife, Inc. Investors (MET); 19/04/2018 – DJ MetLife Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MET); 08/05/2018 – FEDEX CORP -TO RECOGNIZE ONE-TIME NON-CASH PENSION SETTLEMENT CHARGE, TO BE INCLUDED IN FY 2018 YEAR-END MARK-TO-MARKET PENSION ACCOUNTING ADJUSTMENTS; 02/05/2018 – MetLife 1Q Asia Total Adjusted Earnings Up 11%; 30/04/2018 – MetLife Completes Merger of Two Subsidiaries; 30/03/2018 – MetLife Partners With China Net Giant Tencent’s WeSure — MarketWatch

Gmt Capital Corp, which manages about $9.19 billion and $3.02B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alphabet Inc by 13,640 shares to 182,685 shares, valued at $214.35M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 107,360 shares in the quarter, for a total of 146,570 shares, and has risen its stake in Lkq Corp (NASDAQ:LKQ).

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.30, from 0.7 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 47 investors sold MET shares while 287 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 244 raised stakes. 703.56 million shares or 2.48% less from 721.49 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Aviva Public Limited Liability Company accumulated 308,064 shares or 0.09% of the stock. Arrowstreet Cap Lp holds 257,980 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Daiwa Securities stated it has 0.01% in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET). Dana Inv Advsr has invested 1.24% in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET). Montag A & Assocs Inc accumulated 43,050 shares. The North Carolina-based Bb&T has invested 0.09% in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET). Moreover, Fjarde Ap has 0.14% invested in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) for 257,659 shares. Legal And General Group Public Limited Company holds 5.33 million shares or 0.13% of its portfolio. American Grp Inc Incorporated, a New York-based fund reported 322,219 shares. Cibc Bancshares Usa holds 0.05% in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) or 8,033 shares. Amer Tx invested 0.34% of its portfolio in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET). First Allied Advisory Ser Incorporated reported 28,401 shares. Northern Corporation reported 11.35 million shares stake. Bradley Foster And Sargent Inc Ct holds 33,704 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Aldebaran Fincl stated it has 0.65% in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET).